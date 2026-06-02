John Padjen Kids Bike Night next up this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway is excited to host John Padjen “Kids Bike Night” presented by the Pizza Factory this Saturday June 6th.

All kids 11 and under receive free admission in the stands at the gate. As is tradition, children in attendance are invited to race their bikes on the track following heat race competition. Those competing in the races must wear a helmet and be wearing closed-toed shoes.

If you’re looking for a delicious pre-race meal, make sure to stop by the Pizza Factory of Placerville, Pleasant Valley, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Auburn, Colfax, Rocklin or Ione to support this Saturday’s presenting sponsor. Outstanding and piping hot pizza, lasagna, freshly made salads and much more are offered at the Pizza Factory.

This Saturday is also our way to remember former track Promoter John Padjen, who passed away in December of 2021. It was Padjen’s idea that brought about Kids Bike Night, which continues to be a mainstay at Placerville Speedway.

“John always had Kids Bike Night at West Capital Raceway, so he decided to bring that over to Placerville and Chico when he started running both venues,” said past Placerville Speedway Promoter Alan Padjen. “The bike nights have always been a hit with the families. It’s great that Placerville Speedway continues that tradition and it’s a perfect event to remember my dad at.”

In the early 1980’s, John Padjen came aboard Placerville Speedway to help rescue the community icon that was beginning to struggle in the way of management efforts.

Already a successful motorsports promoter in Sacramento, Dixon and Chico, Padjen moved in and helped mold the foothill race facility into the successful, competitive track it is today. Padjen established a consistent Saturday night program to improve safety and visibility for both drivers and fans.

Tackling the high banked quarter mile this Saturday will be the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks, the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks and BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during John Padjen Kinds Bike Night will be General Admission this Saturday June 6th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 11 and under are free at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-060626

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

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Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory

Saturday June 13: Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Prospector’s Pursuit

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships