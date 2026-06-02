Three Tracks in Three Nights Open Major Month of June

By Alex Nieten

(June 2, 2026) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is gearing up for a full weekend of action with three races at three different tracks in three nights.

First on the agenda is a highly anticipated return to Michigan. The tour hasn’t crossed into the state’s border since 2019, but that’ll change on Friday, June 5, when Hartford Speedway takes center stage for the Pure Michigan Showdown.

Then, it’s around the southern rim of Lake Michigan and up to Wisconsin’s Plymouth Dirt Track on Saturday, June 6, for the Cheese Town Showdown. The World of Outlaws returned to the “Badger State” track in thrilling fashion a year ago after two decades away.

Finalizing the weekend is a Sunday, June 7, stop at Sun Prairie, WI’s Angell Park Speedway. It’ll be a special night as the tour honors the man responsible for the World of Outlaws with the Ted Johnson Memorial Race at the track where he fell in love with the sport.

A tripleheader at three dirt tracks awaits. The Greatest Show on Dirt is ready to log some miles this weekend.

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NIGHTMARE’S HOME

Few fanbases appreciate a local hero the way Wisconsin loves Bill Balog. His route is a bit unconventional in spending multiple decades racing on a primarily local basis before deciding to hit the road with the World of Outlaws. He amassed a huge following in the “Badger State” over that time, and they’re always eager to welcome him to familiar territory.

The numbers are enormous for Balog at both Wisconsin tracks ahead. He’s won a whopping 20 times at Plymouth with the Interstate Racing Association (IRA). Two of those were co-sanctioned events with the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC). Balog was seventh at last year’s Cheese Town Showdown. His versatility has been on display at Angell Park with 16 victories spread across Wing Sprint Cars, Non-Wing Sprint Cars, and Midgets.

Balog heads home still chasing his first checkered flag of the season. He’s been close with laps led at multiple races and a Kennedale Speedway Park runner-up. History says don’t be surprised if he’s in contention this weekend.

MIGHTY IN MICHIGAN

There’s only one driver on the tour currently with a World of Outlaws win at Hartford, and it’s the two-time and defending champion, David Gravel.

The Watertown, CT native took the CJB Motorsports No. 5 to Victory Lane in 2017. He backed that up two years later in a different ride, the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41, by being the last of a three-leader thriller at Hartford. That made him the first and only competitor to top consecutive visits.

Friday will be Gravel’s first visit to the “Great Lakes State” since climbing aboard the Big Game Motorsports No. 2, but the team itself finished on the podium at Hartford in 2011 with Craig Dollansky. Gravel enters the weekend atop the standings with a 114-point advantage.

UNDEFEATED

Sheldon Haudenschild will put his perfect Angell Park record on the line Sunday at Angell Park.

He debuted at the 1/3 mile during a 2014 IRA race aboard Chris Hartnell’s No. 48H and got the job done. The Wooster, OH native didn’t return for 11 years, but once he did, the result was the same as he steered the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 from third to the front. He’ll aim to make it three wins in three rides Sunday as he makes the trip with the KCP Racing crew.

Recent weeks have produced a stretch of consistency for Haudenschild in the NOS Energy Drink No. 18. He’s bagged six top fives in the last eight races, including a pair of runner-up results. He and Donny Schatz have traded the fourth spot in points several times this year, and Haudenschild’s May speed has given him the advantage by six markers entering June.

SUN PRAIRIE SPEED

Haudenschild might be the only one with a perfect record at Angell Park, but he’s not the lone World of Outlaws competitor to find some speed in Sun Prairie, WI.

Donny Schatz’s first visit to Angell Park ended in Victory Lane. He claimed the World of Outlaws debut at the oval in 2016 aboard the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 15 and will head there this Sunday in the CJB Motorsports No. 15.

Before his time on the World of Outlaws tour began, Carson Macedo topped a POWRi Midget race at Angell Park a decade ago. His best Sprint Car result there is seventh at a 2016 IRA race aboard Jimmy Davies’ No. 99X. Macedo enters the weekend as the most recent Series winner, courtesy of charging from ninth to the checkered flag at River Cities Speedway on Friday.

SUMMER OF MONEY LOOMS

The time is now for World of Outlaws teams to make sure their cars are firing on all cylinders.

The beginning of the “Summer of Money” is less than three weeks away. What began as the Month of Money has evolved into a three-month stretch filled by pocket-stuffing races. From June 17 through Sept. 19, the teams will tackle 14 races that send the winner home with at least $20,000. Four of them serve up a six-figure payday, including the largest in Series history, the $300,000-to-win finale of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals on June 20. That’s part of a massive week at Huset’s Speedway that also boasts the $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle on June 18.

The stretch also features the $200,000-to-win Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway (July 17-18) and the $200,000-to-win NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s at Knoxville Raceway (Aug. 12-15). It’s punctuated by the $83,000-to-win Dennis Roth Classic at California’s Stockton Dirt Track (Sept. 18-19).

This is life-changing money on the line as the sport of Sprint Car racing continues to reach new heights.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, June 5 at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, MI

Saturday, June 6 at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, WI

Sunday, June 7 at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI

AROUND THE TURN

Friday-Saturday, June 12-13 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (25/84 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (3510 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-114 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-126 PTS)

4. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-194 PTS)

5. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-200 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-270 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-434 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-460 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-520 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-538 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (13 Drivers):

6 Wins – Michael Kofoid

5 Wins – David Gravel

3 Wins – Carson Macedo

2 Wins – Anthony Macri

1 Win – Spencer Bayston, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne, Rico Abreu, Logan Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel

FEATURE LAPS LED (22 Drivers):

148 Laps Led – David Gravel

137 Laps Led – Michael Kofoid

69 Laps Led – Carson Macedo

44 Laps Led – Bill Balog

40 Laps Led – Anthony Macri

37 Laps Led – Tyler Courtney, Aaron Reutzel

35 Laps Led – Donny Schatz

33 Laps Led – Brady Bacon

28 Laps Led – Ryan Timms

26 Laps Led – Sheldon Haudenschild

25 Laps Led – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne

21 Laps Led – Kasey Jedrzejek

20 Laps Led – Logan Schuchart

17 Laps Led – Spencer Bayston

15 Laps Led – Rico Abreu

11 Laps Led – Giovanni Scelzi

10 Laps Led – Cole Macedo

7 Laps Led – Brian Brown

6 Laps Led – Brock Zearfoss

1 Lap Led – Christopher Thram

PODIUM FINISHES (25 Drivers):

14 Podiums – David Gravel

11 Podiums – Carson Macedo

10 Podiums – Michael Kofoid

5 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

4 Podiums – Donny Schatz

3 Podiums – Anthony Macri, Ryan Timms, Spencer Bayston, Rico Abreu

2 Podiums – Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Aaron Reutzel

1 Podium – Ashton Torgerson, Bill Balog, Scott Bogucki, Tyler Courtney, Emerson Axsom, Brad Sweet, Chase Dietz, Kasey Kahne, Justin Whittall, Troy Wagaman Jr., Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, Kasey Jedrzejek

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (13 Drivers):

10 Quick Times – David Gravel

3 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Quick Times – Logan Schuchart

1 Quick Time – Ashton Torgerson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Brady Bacon, Will Armitage, Michael Kofoid, J.J. Hickle, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel

HEAT RACE WINNERS (32 Drivers):

18 Heat Wins – David Gravel

12 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

7 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

6 Heat Wins – Bill Balog

5 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

4 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid, Donny Schatz

3 Heat Wins – Ashton Torgerson, Emerson Axsom, Rico Abreu, Cole Macedo

2 Heat Wins – Anthony Macri, Chase Dietz, Kasey Kahne, Aaron Reutzel, Kasey Jedrzejek

1 Heat Win – Chase Dietz, Justin Peck, Tanner Holmes, Scotty Thiel, Will Armitage, Rees Moran, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Justin Whittall, Chad Trout, Giovanni Scelzi, Joel Myers Jr., Spencer Bayston, Austin McCarl, Andy Pake

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (54 Drivers):

21 Dashes – David Gravel

19 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

15 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

9 Dashes – Carson Macedo

8 Dashes – Bill Balog

6 Dashes – Ashton Torgerson, Emerson Axsom, Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz, Cole Macedo, Garet Williamson

5 Dashes – Kasey Jedrzejek

4 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Ryan Timms, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel

3 Dashes – Brent Marks, Kerry Madsen, Chase Dietz, Tanner Holmes, Brian Brown, Spencer Bayston

2 Dashes – Scotty Thiel, Chris Windom, Kasey Kahne, Troy Wagaman Jr., Brady Bacon, Will Armitage, J.J. Hickle, Justin Henderson, Austin McCarl

1 Dash – Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Brock Zearfoss, Bryce Lucius, Christopher Thram, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Rees Moran, Bryce Norris, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, Danny Dietrich, Logan Rumsey, Daryn Pittman, Kody Hartlaub, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Whittall, Chad Trout, Brenham Crouch, Giovanni Scelzi, Joel Myers Jr., Joe B. Miller, Conner Morrell, Andy Pake

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (18 Drivers):

3 LCS Wins – Donny Schatz

2 LCS Wins – Michael Kofoid, Chris Windom, Garet Williamson, Spencer Bayston

1 LCS Wins – Cameron Martin, Bill Balog, Blake Hahn, Landon Crawley, Bryce Norris, Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, Doug Hammaker, Daryn Pittman, Kerry Madsen, Skylar Gee, Justin Henderson, Emerson Axsom

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (15 Drivers):

5 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo

3 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

2 Hard Chargers – Garet Williamson, Michael Kofoid, Spencer Bayston, Chris Windom

1 Hard Charger – Giovanni Scelzi, Ryan Timms, Logan Schuchart, Brady Bacon, Sheldon Haudenschild, Tyler Ross, Cameron Smith, David Gravel, Emerson Axsom

ACME FASTEST LAP AWARDS (16 Drivers):

4 Fastest Laps – Michael Kofoid

2 Fastest Laps – Bill Balog, David Gravel, Brady Bacon, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Kasey Jedrzejek

1 Fastest Lap – Anthony Macri, Brock Zearfoss, Sheldon Haudenschild, Cole Macedo, Ryan Timms, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Kasey Kahne, Giovanni Scelzi

RACE READY CLOTHING HOTTEST LAP OF THE NIGHT AWARDS (13 Drivers):

7 Hottest Laps – David Gravel

3 Hottest Laps – Michael Kofoid, Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Hottest Laps – Logan Schuchart, Garet Williamson

1 Hottest Lap – Austin McCarl, Brent Marks, Cole Macedo, Emerson Axsom, Tyler Courtney, Ryan Timms, Daryn Pittman, Giovanni Scelzi

2026 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner

Wed, Feb 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Spencer Bayston (1)

Fri, Feb 6 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Michael Kofoid (1)

Sat, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Anthony Macri (1)

Sun, March 1 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

Mon, March 2 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Anthony Macri (2)

Fri, March 6 / Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, AL / Donny Schatz (1)

Fri, March 13 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / David Gravel (1)

Fri, March 20 / Lawton Speedway / Lawton, OK / David Gravel (2)

Sat, March 21 / Creek County Speedway / Sapulpa, OK / David Gravel (3)

Fri, March 27 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Carson Macedo (1)

Sat, March 28 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Michael Kofoid (2)

Fri, April 10 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO / Michael Kofoid (3)

Sat, April 11 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO / Michael Kofoid (4)

Sun, April 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Tyler Courtney (1)

Fri, April 24 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brad Sweet (1)

Sat, April 25 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (4)

Tues, May 5 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Michael Kofoid (5)

Fri, May 8 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Kasey Kahne (1)

Sat, May 9 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (5)

Fri, May 15 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (1)

Sat, May 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Logan Schuchart (1)

Tues, May 19 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Carson Macedo (2)

Sat, May 23 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Aaron Reutzel (1)

Mon, May 25 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (6)

Fri, May 29 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (3)

Fri, June 5 / Hartford Speedway / Hartford, MI

Sat, June 6 / Plymouth Dirt Track / Plymouth, WI

Sun, June 7 / Angell Park Speedway / Sun Prairie, WI

Fri, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA

Sat, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA

Wed, June 17 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD

Thurs, June 18 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD

Fri, June 19 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD

Sat, June 20 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD

Fri, June 26 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI

Sat, June 27 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI

Fri, July 10 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI

Sat, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI

Tues, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH

Fri, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH

Sat, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH

Tues, July 21 / Ohsweken Speedway / Ohsweken, ON, Canada

Wed, July 22 / Ohsweken Speedway / Ohsweken, ON, Canada

Sat, July 25 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY

Sun, July 26 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY

Wed, July 29 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA

Fri, July 31 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA

Sat, Aug 1 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA

Fri, Aug 7 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO

Sat, Aug 8 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO

Wed, Aug 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA*

Thurs, Aug 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA*

Fri, Aug 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA*

Sat, Aug 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA

Fri, Aug 21 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN

Sat, Aug 22 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN

Fri, Aug 28 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND

Sat, Aug 29 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND

Sun, Aug 30 / Nodak Speedway / Minot, ND

Fri, Sept 4 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD

Sat, Sept 5 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD

Sun, Sept 6 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD

Fri, Sept 11 / Belleville High Banks / Belleville, KS

Sat, Sept 12 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS

Mon, Sept 14 / El Paso County Raceway / Calhan, CO

Fri, Sept 18 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA

Sat, Sept 19 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA

Tues, Sept 22 / Kings Speedway / Hanford, CA

Fri, Sept 25 / Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway / Bakersfield, CA

Sat, Sept 26 / Ventura Raceway / Ventura, CA

Fri, Oct 2 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA

Sat, Oct 3 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA

Thurs, Oct 8 / Millstream Speedway / Findlay, OH

Fri, Oct 9 / Mansfield Speedway / Mansfield, OH

Sat, Oct 10 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH

Fri, Oct 16 / Lincoln Park Speedway / Putnamville, IN

Sat, Oct 17 / TBA

Fri, Oct 23 / Texarkana 67 Speedway / Texarkana, AR

Sat, Oct 24 / Texarkana 67 Speedway / Texarkana, AR

Wed, Nov 4 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC

Thurs, Nov 5 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC

Fri, Nov 6 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC

Sat, Nov 7 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC

*denotes unofficial split-field prelim race.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/top-five-storylines-three-tracks-in-three-nights-open-major-month-of-june/

EVENT INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=4549543, https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=4549544, https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=4549545

TRACK INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/tracks/?track=Hartford%2BSpeedway, https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/tracks/?track=Plymouth%2BDirt%2BTrack, https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/tracks/?track=Angell%2BPark%2BSpeedway

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : ACME Trading Company, AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Dave Warren Powersports / Kawasaki, ESI Equipment – FIREBULL, Evolve Transporters, Five Star Bodies, Golf Cart Services, Inc., Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, Tub O’ Towels, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.