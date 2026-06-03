USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RUMBLE AT SANTA MARIA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 2, 2025… This Saturday, June 6th, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will make their first of three appearances at Santa Maria Speedway. The twelfth point race and “Equipment Share Night” will also showcase the IMCA Modifieds and Creations Coastal Mini Stocks. Located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California, the pit booth at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 1:00pm, front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 6:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 805.619.0478.

For those that cannot be at the races, a live stream will be broadcast by FloRacing.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– FUEL: Fuel will be available at the race track.

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers are required at Santa Maria Speedway.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

Santa Maria Speedway has been a popular stop for non-winged sprint car racing since their opening night on May 31, 1964 when Hal Minyard took the checkered flags with the original California Racing Association. Since 2005, the 1/3-mile facility has held thirty-four (34) USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and Ricky Lewis won the last appearance on July 5, 2025. Former champions, “The Demon” Damion Gardner and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa are tied for the USAC/CRA lead with four victories. R.J. Johnson set the 1-lap track record of 13.206 on May 3, 2025 and the complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a 114-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson set fast time and topped the May 23rd “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway. To date, the two-time defending champion has posted three feature wins, six Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 47 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with fourteen career wins, the second generation driver will be looking to continue his championship bid with a Santa Maria triumph.

Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis is second in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving for three teams and most recently the Chris Bonneau owned #15 Priced Right Auto Sales / Australian Outback Plants DRC, Lewis skipped the “Salute to Indy” to race in the Indiana. At press time, Ricky has six feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four hard charger awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 91 feature laps led to his credit. Currently ranked sixth overall with eighteen career triumphs, Ricky might skip Santa Maria to race in the Midwest.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California ranks third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams scored fifth in the “Salute to Indy” at Perris. To date, the former co-rookie of the year has three heat race victories and eight top-10 finishes in the campaign. Currently tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins, “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on his first win of the season this Saturday night.

After running ninth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, Westminster, California’s Brecken Guerrero has climbed to fourth in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. Racing the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, the former PAS Young Gun Sprint Car Champion has posted one heat race victory and six top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday night, Guerrero will be looking for the first series win of his career at Santa Maria.

One the strength of his seventh place finish on May 23rd at Perris Auto Speedway, Verne Sweeney of Lomita, California has climbed to fifth in the chase for the championship. Driving the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Sweeney has recorded one heat race victory and five top-10 finishes on the year. This Saturday, the veteran driver will have his sights on his victory at Santa Maria Speedway.

Currently ranked eleventh in points, Wayne Siddle of Tucson, Arizona leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira, Bryan Whitley, Zate Legend, Cale Coons, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, David Perry Jr., Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Broedy Graham, Drake Cardey, B.J. Fernandez, and Grant Schaadt.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Connor Lundy, Dayton Shelton, Connor Speir, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Blake Hendricks, Kaleb Montgomery, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Ryan Timmons, and more.

Santa Maria Speedway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior and Military tickets are $23, Student tickets are $10, Kids tickets (11-17) are $10, and Children (10 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 805.619.0478.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-822, 2. Ricky Lewis-708, 3. Austin Williams-665, 4. Brecken Guerrero-518, 5. Verne Sweeney-517, 6. Connor Lundy-480, 7. Dayton Shelton-456, 8. Charles Davis Jr.-451, 9. A.J. Bender-444, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-401, 11. Wayne Siddle (R)-307, 12. Braden Chiaramonte-267, —. Daylin Perreira (R)-267, 14. Connor Speir-264, 15. Bruce St. James-248, 16. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245, 17. Bryan Whitley (R)-231, 18. Stevie Sussex-215, 19. Zate Legend (R)-205, 20. Tommy Malcolm-149.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 3-R.J. Johnson, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: R.J. Johnson – 13.206 (05/03/25)

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Max Adams, 2-Rickie Gaunt, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Mike Kirby, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Kaleb Montgomery, 1-Danny Sheridan, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Rip Williams.