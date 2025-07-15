American Sprint Car Series at Tri-State Speedway (OK) Canceled

By Jordan Delucia

POCOLA, OK (July 15, 2025) — The American Sprint Car Series event at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, OK, scheduled for this Saturday, July 19, has been canceled due to the track’s immediate decision to cease operations for the time being.

The fifth annual Don Swope Classic at Creek County Speedway, set for Friday, July 18, will still take place as originally scheduled. Tickets for the event will be sold at the track on race day.

If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.