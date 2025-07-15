USL set for Creek County, Caney Valley double header

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (July 14, 2025) – Following a month off the Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair returns to action this weekend with back-to-back events at Creek County Speedway and Caney Valley Speedway.

Friday nights race at Creek County is a make-up date from June 13 and will be the third visit of the season to the Kellyville quarter mile.

Series points leader Johnny Kent won at Creek on April 12 and Tyler Edwards picked up a win on April 25.

Saturday Caney Valley Speedway will host their first USL race of the season after rain stopped our April 26 scheduled race there. After losing their first seven shows to weather Caney finally held their first race last Saturday and the weather is looking good for this weekends USL visit.

Two-time defending champion Johnny Kent sits on top of the points race but Tanner Conn is only 27 points behind in second. Lawton Speedway winner Ty Hulsey is close behind in third, while Ryker Pace and Tim Kent sit tied for fourth.

Racing starts at 7:30 on Friday and at 7 Saturday at Caney.

As usual drivers with USL perfect attendance will receive tow money. Heat race winners will also earn $100.

Friday’s program at Creek County is part of the Don Swope Classic which will also feature the ASCS National Sprint Tour.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Steven Shebester, Red Dirt Raceway; 4/11 – Johnny Kent, Tulsa Speedway; 4/12 – Johnny Kent, Creek County Speedway; 4/25 – Tyler Edwards, Creek County Speedway; 6/14 – Ty Hulsey, Lawton Speedway.

2025 Top 10: 1. Johnny Kent 743; 2. Tanner Conn 726; 3. Ty Hulsey 710; 4. Ryker Pace, Tim Kent 689; 6. Cameron Hagin 677; 7. Brock Cottrell 644; 8. Brylee Kilmer 625; 9. Craig Carroll 619; 10. Cody Whitworth 618.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.UnitedSprintLeague.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Morton Excavating, Kent Fireworks, H&R Auto Glass, Premier Self Storage, Risley’s Trash Service, Oklahomatidbits.