Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Visit Southern Iowa Speedway this Thursday!

by Bill Wright

July 14, 2025 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders head to Oskaloosa, Iowa and the Southern Iowa Speedway this Thursday night, July 17. The racing event will be held in conjunction with the Mahaska County Fair and will be sponsored by Kraig Ford! After two postponements of events last week, the Invaders are “champing at the bit” to get going.

This will mark the fifth trip for the series to Oskaloosa’s half-mile, but first in eight years. Carson McCarl (2014), Jamie Ball (2015), Terry McCarl (2016) and Ian Madsen (2017) have all won there with the Sprint Invaders. Extra incentives are being added to the event bonuses for heat race wins and the hard-charger, with more in the works.

Make sure to come early and enjoy the Mahaska County Fair! Hot laps are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Thursday, with racing to follow. Tickers are $15 for adults, $10 for veterans and children 6-15. Five and under are FREE. Hobby Stocks and Stock Cars are also in action!

McCarl’s lead in the standings is 22 points over Tasker Phillips. Nienhiser is third, ahead of Cody Wehrle and Colton Fisher. McCain Richards, Riley Scott, Josh Schneiderman, Tanner Gebhardt and Nathan Murders round out the current top ten.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Rain)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 1466

2. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1444

3. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1434 (2)

4. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1377

5. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1367

6. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1266

7. Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1138

8. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1037

9. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 994

10. Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 962

11. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 821

12. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 820 (1)

13. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 800

14. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 791 (1)

15. Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 783

16. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 775

17. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 766

18. Skyler Daly, Hallsville, MO, 752

19. Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 693

20. JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 683 (1)

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products