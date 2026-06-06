NIENHISER SCORES SEVENTH CAREER #MOWASPRINTS VICTORY AT LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

By Brendon Bauman

Lincoln, Illinois – Fourth-starting Paul Nienhiser took control of the lead on lap five

following a caution for polesitter Logan Julien and went on to fend off defending series

champion Will Armitage in the closing laps to score his 7th career Morrow Brothers Ford

MOWA Sprint Car Series victory at the Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway.

Nienhiser’s victory on Friday night was his sixth A-Main win of the season, having won

the opening event with MOWA at Jacksonville Speedway, as well as two events with the

Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Cars and two weekly events at I-55 Federated Auto Parts

Raceway Park and Jacksonville Speedway.

Nienhiser inherited the lead in Friday’s 25-Lap A-Main after Logan Julien slowed in turn

three with mechanical issues to his #85J machine. Behind Nienhiser, action picked up

throughout the field with Will Armitage, Joe B. Miller and Bryce Norris fighting for

position. Nienhiser was able to use lapped cars to his advantage, navigating his way

around the ¼-mile oval at the Logan County Fairgrounds, by putting traffic between

himself and other drivers.

Running the familiar high line around the Lincoln Speedway, Nienhiser had a

comfortable lead as the laps continued to wind down, while second-running Will

Armitage set his sights on the #9X. A lead of nearly three-tenths of a second was

almost erased with two laps remaining. Armitage gained traction exiting the fourth turn

and pulled alongside Nienhiser at the flagstand. Seeing the #7A to his inside, Nienhiser

knew he had only one chance to capitalize and pull ahead.

Never contested as the field raced to the checkers, Paul Nienhiser crossed under the

flag first, ahead of Will Armitage by half of a second. Joe B. Miller, Bryce Norris and

Mario Clouser rounded out the top five.

By virtue of a second place finish, WIll Armitage was the evening’s hard charger, having

moved forward four positions. Adding another victory to his total, Paul Nienhiser has

now earned 34 series victories with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series.

“My guys gave me a great car tonight. We had great speed in our heat race moving

forward from eighth, to finish second which helped us by making tonight’s redraw. I

wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the help from my sponsors and crew, so thanks to them

for that”, said Nienhiser in Victory Lane.

Reigning series champion Will Armitage was thankful to end his night on the podium

after last-minute repairs to his #7A machine took him down to the 8-minute pre-race

horn. “Man, I didn’t think that we were going to get the repairs made, but big thanks to

Brad, Hunter and the rest of the group who help out on the #7A. We had to replace the

rear end in the car after our heat race and it took us up until the last possible minute to

do so. I almost wasn’t in staging before our time with the pre-race horn expired”, said

Armitage.

The finish: 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[4]; 2. 7A-Will Armitage[6]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 4. 37-Bryce

Norris[3]; 5. 5H-Mario Clouser[2]; 6. 96-Jake Blackhurst[8]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman[11]; 8. 52F-Logan

Faucon[7]; 9. 29-Brayton Lynch[13]; 10. 44-Cory Bruns[12]; 11. 1JR-Steven Russell[15]; 12.

23J-Jordan Welch[16]; 13. B8-John Barnard[17]; 14. 9-Tyler Duff[14]; 15. 99-Korey Weyant[19]; 16.

3B-Shelby Bosie[10]; 17. 2A-Austin Archdale[20]; 18. 16-Kevin Newton[18]; 19. (DNF) 85J-Logan

Julien[1]; 20. (DNF) 8-Bryan Brewer[9]