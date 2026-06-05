Storms Postpone High Limit Racing’s Minnesota Debut at I-94 Speedway

High Limit Racing’s Interstate Batteries event at I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls was set for Friday with hot laps at 6:15 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m., featuring stars like Larson in the No. 57, Tanner Thorson, Brent Marks, and Aaron Reutzel. Sudden thunderstorms dumped rain on the 3/8-mile dirt oval, forcing a postponement with makeup details coming soon. The series, co-founded by Larson and Brad Sweet, heads to Dacotah Speedway in North Dakota next, leaving Minnesota fans waiting for their debut.