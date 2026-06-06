Blake Hahn Performs Masterclass in First Don Swope Classic Victory at Creek County Speedway

By Matt Skipper

SAPULPA, OK (June 6, 2026) — Any win with the American Sprint Car Series is special for Blake Hahn.

However, winning at the track his grandfather, Emmett Hahn, built in an event honoring family friend Don Swope hits close to home.

The Sapulpa, OK driver set the pace throughout the night at the Creek County Speedway, winning his Heat race, then secured Pole Position after winning the Honest Abe Roffing Dash.

When the green flag dropped, Hahn jumped to the top spot over Alex Sewell and Sam Hafertepe Jr. with his No. 52 Sprint Car using the cushion in the early stages.

Behind the leaders, trouble ensued for ASCS National Tour title chaser Kyler Johnson as he was involved in two separate incidents through the first six laps of the 30-lap Feature that took him out of contention.

Hahn continued to orchestrate the speed at 1/4-mile bullring around the top as Sewell and Hafertepe used the bottom lane in their hunt for the lead.

Suddenly, Hafertepe’s engine expired on Lap 14, which immediately took him out of the race and put his Series points lead in jeopardy as direct challenger Matt Covington inherited the podium position.

Hahn continued to keep Sewell at bay throughout the second half as the No. 8 dealt with Covington’s attempts at taking the runner-up position away.

Leading by 1.5 seconds over the two drivers, Hahn wheeled to the twin checkered flags in scoring the denim overalls and a case of beer for his 26th career National Tour win and his first Don Swope Classic triumph.

“This means a lot; Swope’s been instrumental for my family,” Hahn said. “He’s always been one of those guys that was always there when we needed him. Him with Jeremy McGehee and those group of guys, we wouldn’t be able to be where we are with the Chili Bowl and Tulsa Shootout.

“Truthfully, it’s really cool. I’ve been wanting to win this one for him really bad. So to be able to win, it means a lot. One of the cooler things is that the race shop I work out of was handmade by Don Swope. I’m really excited to be on the podium and thankful to have my family here with me too.”

With Hafertepe finishing in 17th and Covington completing the night in third, they are separated by a mere five points in the Series standings, leaving the night at Creek County.

Recap Notes:

Quick Time Award: Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Heat Winners: Blake Hahn, Alex Sewell, Kade Morton

Honest Abe Roofing Dash Winner: Blake Hahn

Hard Charger Award: Bradley Fezard (+8)

Up Next: The American Sprint Car Series heads to Park City, KS, with the ASCS Sooner Region and Gunsmoke Region for the Salute to Service Sprint Car Showdown at 81 Speedway on Saturday, June 6.

81 SPEEDWAY INFO

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.

Results: Feature (30 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[13]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 7. 7F-Joshua Tyre[15]; 8. 16S-Steven Shebester[10]; 9. 3-Cole Schroeder[12]; 10. 16G-Austyn Gossel[17]; 11. 88-Terry Easum[9]; 12. 31-Casey Wills[19]; 13. 2-Whit Gastineau[11]; 14. 88C-Brogan Carder[7]; 15. 88R-Ryder Laplante[18]; 16. 55-Corey McGehee[20]; 17. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 18. 7M-Chance Morton[8]; 19. 68-Taylor Milton[21]; 20. 70K-Henry Rogers[22]; 21. 52H-Hayden Mabe[14]; 22. 45X-Kyler Johnson[16]