Dussel scores Ron Kahle Jr Memorial win

By Gerry Keysor

Six was the number of the night at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday night for the Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial. Kahle was a sponsor of the number 6 cars owned by Ron Hammons, Kahle has been gone for six years, and Nate Dussel piloted the number six to a $6,000 payday in the Great Lakes Super Sprints A Main.

The Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modifieds were first in feature action with No 4M Dustin Moore and No. 14 Dalton Lane making up the front row. Moore would grab the early lead with a frenzy behind him battling for second. Lane would grab the lead on lap five with No. 21C Drew Charlson closing in second place on lap 9. Charlson would make his move on lap 14 to grab the lead and sail to his first ever Limaland victory. Lane would hang on for second, No. 16 Jeff Koz third, No. 36 Brandon Vaughn fourth and Dillon Nusbaum completed the top five.

Next up were the Great Lakes Super Sprints for their 25 lap A Main honoring the memory of Ron Kahle Jr. with the K&L Ready Mix Clash. No. 13 Van Gurley and No. 6 Nate Dussel would lead the field to green with Dussel grabbing the lead after three attempts to get the race underway. Caution would wave after completing the first lap and setup a single file restart. Dussel resumed his lead and cruised out to a 3 second lead by lap 4, and into lapped traffic by lap 7. The red flag would wave on lap 9 as No. 7C Phil Gressman made contact with the infield tire in turn four and rolled over, collecting No. 66 Chase Dunham. Dussel would run away with the victory with one more caution coming on lap 13 slowing the race for the last time. Dussel would celebrate with the Kahle family and his team in victory lane with Gurley finishing second, No. 71H Max Stambaugh third, No. 11N Darin Naida fourth, and No. 85 Dustin Dagget completing the top five. No. 31 Jac Nickles was presented with a $600 bonus for finishing sixth, thanks the University of Northwestern Ohio and Mike Swallow.

The Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks completed the night with their 15 lap A Main. No. 1 Aiden Hervey and No. 7 Dan Wooten led the field to green, with Hervey charging to the lead. No. 60 Todd Sherman made his way to second by the end of lap on and stalked Hervey until caution waved on lap five and Sherman lost the driveshaft on the restart causing another caution and ending the night for the No. 60. UNOH Racer Hervy would hold on to win over a charging No. 7C Jordan Conover, No. 22T Tony Anderson, No. 70 Terry Klopfenstein, and No. 01 UNOH Racer CJ Permann completing the top five.

Limaland Motorsports Park is back in action next Friday June 12 with Modified Mayhem featuring the Otterly Baths UMP Modifieds, USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets, Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks, and the Dirt Track Truck Series.

Pit gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand gates open at 5:00PM, hot laps at 6:30PM, and racing at 7:30PM.

General admission for ages 16 and older is $15, ages 11 to 15 is $7, and kids 10 and younger get in FREE. Pit passes for all ages are $30.

Get full details at www.limaland.com

Ohio CAT A Feature 1: 1. 6-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]; 3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]; 4. 11N-Darin Naida[17]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[16]; 6. 31-Jac Nickles[3]; 7. 23-Devon Dobie[6]; 8. 66-Chase Dunham[18]; 9. 09X-Graham Huffman[9]; 10. 24-Kobe Allison[8]; 11. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]; 12. 27-Brad Lamberson[10]; 13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15]; 14. 17X-Mason Hannagan[5]; 15. 73C-Cody Fendley[13]; 16. 11H-Caleb Harmon[19]; 17. 18-Brian Razum[14]; 18. 16B-Easton Zent[11]; 19. 7C-Phil Gressman[12]; 20. 21S-Benji Siferd[20]

Miami Paint B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida[5]; 4. 66-Chase Dunham[10]; 5. 11H-Caleb Harmon[6]; 6. 94-Jacob Stickle[9]; 7. 37-Noah Dunlap[3]; 8. 88N-Frank Neill[4]; 9. 24X-Levi Winget[7]; 10. (DNS) 01-Tim Shaffer

Engler Machine Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Van Gurley Jr[2]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie[3]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[4]; 4. 27-Brad Lamberson[5]; 5. 73C-Cody Fendley[6]; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[7]; 7. 88N-Frank Neill[8]; 8. 24X-Levi Winget[9]; 9. (DNF) 66-Chase Dunham[1]

Howard Johnson Of Lima Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. 6-Nate Dussel[2]; 3. 24-Kobe Allison[6]; 4. 16B-Easton Zent[7]; 5. 18-Brian Razum[8]; 6. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]; 7. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 8. 01-Tim Shaffer[4]

Miami Paint Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17X-Mason Hannagan[1]; 2. 31-Jac Nickles[2]; 3. 09X-Graham Huffman[3]; 4. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]; 5. 21S-Benji Siferd[5]; 6. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]; 7. 11H-Caleb Harmon[6]; 8. 94-Jacob Stickle[8]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.893[2]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 11.901[5]; 3. 17X-Mason Hannagan, 11.908[10]; 4. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 12.001[3]; 5. 6-Nate Dussel, 12.098[4]; 6. 31-Jac Nickles, 12.110[14]; 7. 23-Devon Dobie, 12.120[22]; 8. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.153[11]; 9. 09X-Graham Huffman, 12.175[1]; 10. 12-Corbin Gurley, 12.187[16]; 11. 01-Tim Shaffer, 12.215[17]; 12. 7C-Phil Gressman, 12.216[23]; 13. 27-Brad Lamberson, 12.224[15]; 14. 85-Dustin Daggett, 12.335[20]; 15. 21S-Benji Siferd, 12.460[21]; 16. 73C-Cody Fendley, 12.467[18]; 17. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.486[19]; 18. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 12.525[8]; 19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 12.588[9]; 20. 16B-Easton Zent, 12.615[7]; 21. 37-Noah Dunlap, 12.744[25]; 22. 88N-Frank Neill, 12.800[12]; 23. 18-Brian Razum, 13.095[13]; 24. 94-Jacob Stickle, 13.244[24]; 25. 24X-Levi Winget, 13.687[6]