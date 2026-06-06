Wagaman Wins Wild All Stars Paxton Classic At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Troy Wagaman Jr. took the win in a wild, nonstop All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Lynn Paxton Classic at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Wagaman got the lead not once but twice to score the $8,000 victory, his second of the year at the oval.

In the 20-lap wingless super sportsman main it was Steve Wilbur taking the checkers.

All Star Cale Thomas and defending Paxton Classic winner Lance Dewease were slated for the front row of the 30-lap feature but Dewease came up with a right rear flat tire while pacing before the initial green flag.

Dewease’s misfortune slid original third starter Danny Dietrich to second for the start of the race.

And Dietrich zoomed away when action began in what would be a nonstop affair to the finish.

By lap six Dietrich had a 2.8 second lead over Wagaman as the pair had relegated Thomas to third on the opening lap.

Dietrich entered the rear of the field on the ninth tour with a straightaway lead and began working to put cars a lap down.

At first Wagaman was clearly outdistanced by Dietrich but slowly as the leader worked traffic he was able to crawl back into contention.

And on lap 15 when Preston Lattomus got sideways coming off of the second turn in front of the leader, Wagaman blasted by when Dietrich made slight contact with Lattomus but only after getting hard on the brakes and nearly spinning to prevent a catastrophe.

It took Dietrich a few laps to get his wheels back underneath but once he was collected the Gettysburg pilot was able to run down Wagaman as he now worked traffic as the pacesetter.

With a little more than six laps to go Dietrich was able to regain control over the field when he got under Wagaman.

But a lap later with Wagaman breathing down his neck Dietrich missed his entry into the third turn and after driving in hard he slid up off the bottom, allowing Wagaman again to take control.

And this time it was a spot that Wagaman would not relinquish as the Hanover driver took the victory by 1.120 seconds over a frustrated Dietrich.

Brady Bacon turned in a strong run for third with ninth starter TJ Stutts finishing fourth followed by 10th starter Chase Dietz.

Sixth through 10th went to Brock Zearfoss, Doug Hammaker, Kasey Kahne, Parker Price Miller and Ryan Newton.

Heats went to Hammaker, Dewease, Dietrich and Kahne with Cale Thomas taking the dash and Freddie Rahmer claiming the B Main.

Overall fast time was set by TJ Stutts with a lap of 17.112 seconds.

Steve Wilbur would win the wingless sportsman main by 1.064 seconds over Tony Jackson, Cliff Brian Jr., 11th starter Brett Perigo and Brandon Shearer.

Heats were won by Jackson and Wilbur.

Feature Finishes

6/5/26

410 sprint cars, 30 laps: 1. Troy Wagaman Jr., 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. TJ Stutts, 5. Chase Dietz, 6. Brock Zearfoss, 7. Doug Hammaker, 8. Kasey Kahne, 9. Parker Price Miller, 10. Ryan Newton, 11. Buddy Schweibinz, 12. Cameron Smith, 13. JJ Loss, 14. Lance Dewease, 15. Logan Rumsey, 16. Matt Campbell, 17. Kalib Henry, 18. Cale Thomas, 19. Devon Borden, 20. Zane Devault, 21. Ryan Smith, 22. Austin Bishop, 23. Preston Lattomus, 24. Dallas Schott, 25. Freddie Rahmer, 26. Brent Shearer

DNQ: Mike Thompson, James Roselli, Samuel Miller, Bryce Lucius, Nash Ely, Logan McCandless, Cody Bova, Todd King, Bobby Elliott, Zach Hampton, Chris Frank, Leyton Wagner

Wingless sportsman, 20 laps: 1. Steve Wilbur, 2. Tony Jackson, 3. Cliff Brian Jr., 4. Brett Perigo, 5. Brandon Shearer, 6. Derek Sheaffer, 7. Brian Nace, 8. Scott Smith, 9. Curt Stroup, 10. John Edkin, 11. Martin Brian, 12. Luke Lenker, 13. Lee Kauffman, 14. Brian Boughter, 15. Chad Thomas, 16. Chad Baker, 17. Billy Doyle, 18. Donnie Farlling, 19. Ryan Walls