Henry overcomes Attica challenge for 3rd 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Even the Attica Challenge couldn’t prevent Cap Henry from winning at Attica Raceway Park’s Mid-Season Championship Night, Friday, June 5.

The new challenge puts the previous week’s winner starting in the last redraw position if they transfer to the A-main. Thus Henry, the track’s defending track champion, had to start eighth in the 30-lap feature. It didn’t take him long to move into move into the lead – just eight laps – and once there, drove away to his third Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature in 2026 on Burns Electric, Ohio CAT, Palmer Bros. Concrete, Ohio Contractors Association Night.

Henry’s 31st career 410 sprint win at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant is his fourth win in 2026 as he scored a win at Mansfield a few weeks ago. Zeth Sabo continued his impressive runs scoring second ahead of ninth starter Ricky Peterson, Aiden Price and Trey Jacobs.

“It was pretty good early…we were passing cars two and three at a time. I just didn’t want to screw it up and make dumb decisions in traffic. It’s just been fast and this goes out to Zack Meyers (crew chief). He’s been tweaking on it since the beginning of the year…it didn’t feel too good,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, The Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Mobil 1, King Racing Products, Simpson, Keizer Wheels, Blue Stripe Equipment Rentals, Elite Wings, SCS Gearbox, Ti64, Berryman Racing Shocks, Power Cool Manufacturing, Dyer’s Top Rods, Kistler Racing Products, Griff’s Engines, Callie’s, Factory 41, Ballistic Designs backed #33W.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model A-main was a dandy. The score sheet will show defending track champion Kyle Moore led all 25 laps but it was anything but boring. In fact, on the white flag lap Rusty Schlenk drove under Moore entering turn one and slid up in front of him only to see Moore turn back under and retain the lead and his 12th career Attica win. Schlenk, Gregg Haskell, Todd Brennan, and JR Gentry rounded out the top five.

“I knew we had a good car in hot laps. I told my crew that’s the best I’ve probably ever felt here. It felt slow on the bottom but no one was passing me so when I got into lapped traffic I had to step out and it felt good up there too. He put that that slider on me and believe it or not you’re kind of free floating for a second…no air on you. It took a second for the car to hook back up and I knew there was enough ground I was going to flat foot that thing coming out of turn two,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty, Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller has struggled a little to start the 2026 season in the Fremont Fence 305 sprints. So the Ryan French team brought back a car from last year and the five time Attica champion was back in winning form, leading all 25 laps and lapping up to eighth place for his 51st career win at Attica. Dustin Dinan, Bryan Sebetto, Steve Rando and Jimmy McGrath rounded out the top five.

“We just put this car together this week. This is the one we won all the races with before. Bubba got her tweaked in and she’s a lot better than she was after we hurt it last year. I didn’t feel like I was that good…no one was passing me. I knew I was getting through traffic pretty decent,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Crown Battery, Fostoria Mod Shop, Reed Town Tavern, JLH Construction, Queen of Clean, Pizza Wheel;, Smitty’s Pizza, Gressman Power Sports, Slade Shocks, Sandy’s Dad, Pub 400 backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, June 12 to kick off the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline Oil Ohio Sprint Speedweek. The UMP Late Models and vintage cars will also be in action.

Located in Attica, Ohio, Attica Raceway Park has been a cornerstone of dirt track racing since 1988 earning a reputation for competitive racing, dedicated fans, and a welcoming racing community. Fans are encouraged to follow Attica Raceway Park at www.atticaracewaypark.com and on social media on X (formerly Twitter) @atticaracewyprk or Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Burns Electric – www.burnselectric.com

Located in downtown Tiffin, Burns Electric has a gallery showroom of innovative kitchen designs featuring custom and semi-custom cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances in name brands you trust. Our showroom will dazzle you with plenty of wow factor. We’re the largest lighting showroom in the area. Countertop and flooring departments complete your shopping needs for new construction and remodeling projects. Burns’ kitchen, bath, and lighting design team has the know-how to bring it all together for an exciting new look. Burns has the largest selection of appliances, light fixtures, cabinetry, countertops, and flooring, top quality name brands at low prices. Burns – We have it all! www.burnselectric.com

About Ohio Cat – http://www.ohiocat.com

Ohio CAT is a top Caterpillar dealer, employing over 1,100 people in 17 locations. Ohio CAT is one of the oldest and most respected Caterpillar construction equipment dealers in the nation, with a proud tradition for reliability, accountability, quality and service. Learn about their 90 year history and you’ll discover they are not only a go-to source to buy compact and heavy construction equipment, power systems, engines and attachments in Ohio but also provide a comprehensive selection of products, parts and services backed by customer service and support, all powered by an experienced team that’s dedicated to your complete satisfaction.

About the Ohio Contractors Association – www.ohiocontractors.org/

The Ohio Contractors Association has been proudly serving Ohio’s Heavy/Highway Industry since 1918. Their mission is to connect, educate and lead the heavy-civil, utility and supporting construction industries to promote advocacy, innovation, and collaboration.

About Palmer Brothers Concrete

Palmer Brothers Concrete is a ready-mix concrete supplier operating several locations throughout Northwest Ohio including Tiffin, Fremont, Napoleon, Fostoria and Bowling Green. They specialize in providing high-quality concrete for residential and commercial construction projects, ranging from home renovations to large-scale developments.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, June 5, 2026

410 Sprints – Callies Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[8]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 3. 98-Ricky Peterson[9]; 4. 44-Aiden Price[7]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[3]; 6. 3-DJ Foos[13]; 7. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 8. 15-Mitch Harble[11]; 9. 00-Thomas Meseraull[15]; 10. 25R-Jordan Ryan[21]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson[18]; 12. 16-Gauge Garcia[2]; 13. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 14. 34-Sterling Cling[12]; 15. 5AU-Brock Hallett[10]; 16. X-Mike Keegan[14]; 17. 35-Stuart Brubaker[17]; 18. 9-Lance Heinberger[19]; 19. 18-Elijah Ernst[23]; 20. 22M-Dan McCarron[20]; 21. 8T-Tanner Tecco[24]; 22. 5-Kody Brewer[6]; 23. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[16]; 24. 91X-Aaron Middaugh[22]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Aiden Price[3]; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[1]; 3. 98-Ricky Peterson[5]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 5. 3-DJ Foos[4]; 6. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[6]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[8]; 8. 91X-Aaron Middaugh[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[1]; 3. 5AU-Brock Hallett[3]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]; 8. 18-Elijah Ernst[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Gauge Garcia[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 15-Mitch Harble[1]; 4. 28N-Trey Jacobs[3]; 5. 00-Thomas Meseraull[7]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[5]; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]; 8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 3-DJ Foos, 12.743[7]; 2. 44-Aiden Price, 12.824[3]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.940[6]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.997[1]; 5. 98-Ricky Peterson, 13.012[8]; 6. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 13.038[2]; 7. 91X-Aaron Middaugh, 13.609[5]; 8. 9-Lance Heinberger, 13.665[4]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.563[1]; 2. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 12.707[8]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.762[5]; 4. 19-TJ Michael, 12.871[7]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron, 12.879[4]; 6. X-Mike Keegan, 12.944[2]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.011[3]; 8. 18-Elijah Ernst, 13.864[6]

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.494[4]; 2. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.598[5]; 3. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.751[7]; 4. 15-Mitch Harble, 12.799[1]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.815[6]; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.828[2]; 7. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 12.853[8]; 8. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 12.872[3]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[7]; 3. 8-Bryan Sebetto[8]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[12]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[9]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[18]; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[14]; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[13]; 9. 4M-Blayne Keckler[6]; 10. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 11. 36J-JJ Henes[15]; 12. 319-Jake Hesson[4]; 13. 49I-John Ivy[17]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti[11]; 15. 63-Randy Ruble[19]; 16. 0-Bradley Bateson[16]; 17. 39M-Madden Merrill[22]; 18. 13M-Kael Mowrer[10]; 19. 2T-Tony Alvarez[21]; 20. 13S-Drew Siferd[20]; 21. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 22. (DNS) 3M-Logan Mongeau

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[3]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[8]; 3. 63-Randy Ruble[4]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[2]; 5. 2T-Tony Alvarez[1]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill[5]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[11]; 8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[7]; 9. 24-Andrea Weaver[14]; 10. 1S-James Saam[10]; 11. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]; 12. 55-Brice Sleek[12]; 13. 01-Blake Depinet[9]; 14. 5N-Levi Nickles[15]; 15. 98-David Hoppes[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 2. 13M-Kael Mowrer[4]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 4. 36J-JJ Henes[5]; 5. 2T-Tony Alvarez[7]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill[1]; 7. 01-Blake Depinet[8]; 8. 98-David Hoppes[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[2]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]; 7. 1S-James Saam[7]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]; 4. 319-Jake Hesson[4]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[6]; 6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[5]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]; 8. 5N-Levi Nickles[8]

Heat 4 (7 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[6]; 7. 55-Brice Sleek[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 13.543[1]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.568[8]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.646[7]; 4. 39M-Madden Merrill, 13.702[5]; 5. 36J-JJ Henes, 13.747[6]; 6. 98-David Hoppes, 14.124[4]; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.145[3]; 8. 01-Blake Depinet, 15.059[2]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver, 13.511[6]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.525[3]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.611[8]; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.785[4]; 5. 11-Brayden Harrison, 13.807[5]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 13.829[7]; 7. 1S-James Saam, 14.149[2]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver, 15.149[1]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 319-Jake Hesson, 13.494[3]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.541[1]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.628[7]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 13.646[8]; 5. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.697[2]; 6. 49I-John Ivy, 13.830[5]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.052[4]; 8. 5N-Levi Nickles, 14.942[6]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.321[7]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl, 13.526[5]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.536[3]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.797[6]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble, 13.960[2]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.966[4]; 7. 55-Brice Sleek, 59.999[1]

Dirt Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[7]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[6]; 4. 20-Todd Brennan[8]; 5. 14-JR Gentry[3]; 6. 50-Ryan Missler[5]; 7. 51-Devin Shiels[10]; 8. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 9. 1N-Casey Noonan[14]; 10. 22-Dominic DeNero[13]; 11. 59-Larry Bellman[17]; 12. 153-John Miller[11]; 13. 42*-Bob Mayer[19]; 14. 51B-Brayden Shiels[12]; 15. 28-Kent Brewer[18]; 16. 46-Colin Shipley[4]; 17. 34-Herb Reich[9]; 18. 29-Nate Potts[15]; 19. 11-Austin Gibson[20]; 20. 98-Tim Sabo[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Colin Shipley[3]; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[4]; 3. 34-Herb Reich[2]; 4. 153-John Miller[5]; 5. 22-Dominic DeNero[6]; 6. 98-Tim Sabo[1]; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 3. 20-Todd Brennan[3]; 4. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan[5]; 6. 59-Larry Bellman[7]; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. RH21-Gregg Haskell[2]; 2. 14-JR Gentry[3]; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[4]; 4. 51B-Brayden Shiels[5]; 5. 29-Nate Potts[6]; 6. 28-Kent Brewer[1]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 50-Ryan Missler, 14.241[1]; 2. 46-Colin Shipley, 14.480[6]; 3. 34-Herb Reich, 15.111[2]; 4. 98-Tim Sabo, 15.276[3]; 5. 153-John Miller, 15.284[4]; 6. 22-Dominic DeNero, 15.581[5]; 7. (DNS) 42*-Bob Mayer, 59.999

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.425[5]; 2. 20-Todd Brennan, 14.432[4]; 3. 15B-Mike Bores, 14.670[2]; 4. 1*-Kyle Moore, 14.700[7]; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan, 15.062[3]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson, 15.581[6]; 7. 59-Larry Bellman, 59.999[1]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 51-Devin Shiels, 14.671[3]; 2. 14-JR Gentry, 14.854[2]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.237[4]; 4. 28-Kent Brewer, 15.290[6]; 5. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.300[5]; 6. 29-Nate Potts, 15.461[1]