Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Saturday, August 8, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change without notice

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Main Grandstands Open

6:45 PM: Hot laps begin at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins