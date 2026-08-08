Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Saturday, August 8, 2026

All times CDT, schedule subject to change without notice
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open
5:00 PM: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com
5:30 PM: Main Grandstands Open
6:45 PM: Hot laps begin at Knoxville Raceway
7:00 PM: Racing begins at Knoxville Raceway
7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com
7:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins