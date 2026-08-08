Windom Nabs First Career World of Outlaws Feature Victory at Pevely

From Alex Nieten

PEVELY, MO (August 7, 2026) — The tears nearly came pouring out for Chris Windom.

The 35-year-old has accomplished plenty in his racing career, but Friday night at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park was different. He’s one of only eight men that can call themselves a USAC Triple Crown champion. But since switching his focus to wings, a victory with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series had eluded him.

Until Friday’s Night Before the Ironman.

“Big Daddy” dominated the 40-lapper in the Sides Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink No. 7S. He sliced his way through heavy traffic on a tricky surface and held off a late charge from both Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Kelby Watt. Finally, in his 114th career Feature start, Windom became a winner with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Windom said. “It’s almost getting me emotional. I’ve put so much time into trying to get successful at this and been working at it with Ian (Lyon) and J (Jason Sides) and obviously NOS Energy Drink with Lauren Albano sticking behind me. It’s been a work in progress. I know tonight was kind of perfect circumstances with how wet the track was, but you still had to get through lapped traffic. It was really tough. Everything we did all night helped the car and made it perfect there.”

Windom is the 158th different driver to win a World of Outlaws race in Series history and the 18th different competitor to visit Victory Lane this year. Of the eight USAC Triple Crown winners, Windom is only the second to have their name on the World of Outlaws win list alongside Tony Stewart. It gave Jason Sides his first score as an owner since he wheeled his No. 7S to victory at I-30 Speedway in April of 2016.

Buddy Kofoid threw a last lap slide job on Kelby Watt to secure the second spot and his 21st podium of the year in the Roth Motorsports No. 83.

Kelby Watt’s third place effort gave him his best career World of Outlaws result and first podium with the Series.

David Gravel and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway

Pevely, Missouri

Friday, August 7, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.664[10]

2. 2-David Gravel, 10.666[21]

3. 27-Emerson Axsom, 10.720[17]

4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.731[1]

5. 1K-Kelby Watt, 10.750[7]

6. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.753[3]

7. 16C-Skylar Gee, 10.758[28]

8. 7S-Chris Windom, 10.795[4]

9. 6DC-Will Armitage, 10.814[25]

10. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 10.814[14]

11. 83-Michael Kofoid, 10.822[29]

12. 45X-Rees Moran, 10.844[2]

13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.852[15]

14. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.869[8]

15. 17-Spencer Bayston, 10.875[20]

16. 37-Bryce Norris, 10.886[13]

17. 2C-Cole Macedo, 10.891[19]

18. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 10.897[5]

19. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.911[22]

20. 45-Cory Eliason, 10.919[6]

21. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 10.941[27]

22. 51B-Joe B Miller, 10.953[16]

23. 48-Danny Dietrich, 10.961[30]

24. 28M-Conner Morrell, 10.969[26]

25. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.018[24]

26. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.030[32]

27. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.039[12]

28. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.056[23]

29. 29-Brayton Lynch, 11.064[31]

30. 7-Paul Solomon, 11.130[18]

31. OO-Broc Elliott, 11.188[11]

32. 28-Korbin Keith, 11.394[9]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 1K-Kelby Watt[2]

3. 6DC-Will Armitage[3]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

5. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]

6. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[7]

7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]

8. 29-Brayton Lynch[8]

Knoxville Bound Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[4]

4. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

5. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[5]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

7. 7-Paul Solomon[8]

8. 97-Scotty Milan[7]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

3. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]

4. 17-Spencer Bayston[4]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]

8. OO-Broc Elliott[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 7S-Chris Windom[2]

3. 45X-Rees Moran[3]

4. 45-Cory Eliason[5]

5. 37-Bryce Norris[4]

6. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

8. 28-Korbin Keith[8]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[1]

2. 1K-Kelby Watt[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[3]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[7]

8. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[1]

3. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

5. 7-Paul Solomon[6]

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

8. 97-Scotty Milan[10]

9. 29-Brayton Lynch[9]

10. OO-Broc Elliott[11]

11. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]

12. 28-Korbin Keith[12]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]

3. 1K-Kelby Watt[2]

4. 2-David Gravel[3]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[13]

8. 45X-Rees Moran[12]

9. 17-Spencer Bayston[15]

10. 16C-Skylar Gee[11]

11. 6DC-Will Armitage[9]

12. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]

13. 17B-Bill Balog[7]

14. 2C-Cole Macedo[17]

15. 45-Cory Eliason[16]

16. 37-Bryce Norris[20]

17. 23-Garet Williamson[10]

18. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[14]

19. 15-Donny Schatz[19]

20. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[18]

21. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[22]

22. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[23]

DNS: 48-Danny Dietrich

DNS: W20-Greg Wilson