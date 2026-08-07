Timms Earns Pole Position for Saturday’s 360 Knoxville Nationals Finale

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, IA (August 7, 2026) – After preliminary action was completed Ryan Timms ended up on top of the event point standings for the 36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway, earning the pole position for the finale on Saturday.
After setting the second fastest time in qualifying, Timms was able to move from sixth starting position in his heat race to win and move up from eight starting spot to third place in the feature event, collecting 494 points in the process. Timmms is the defending champion of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s for the winged 410 sprint car division.
Aaron Reutzel, who was the high point driver after Thursday’s preliminary, will start on the outside of the front row just two points off Timms’ total. James McFadden, Brian Brown, Friday’s feature winner Tyler Courtney, and Justin Henderson make up the first three rows of the main event.
Other noteworthy drivers locked into Saturday’s finale include Kyle Larson in seventh position, Thursday night’s feature winner at Knoxville Giovanni Scelzi in eighth, rookie Austin Wood in 13th, Corey Day in 16th, along with Kerry Madsen and Kyler Johnson who earned the final two locked in spots into Saturday’s feature event finishing 19th and 20th in points respectively with the top 20 drivers in points earning positions in Saturday’s finale.
The remainder of the field will be seeded in the B, C, D and E features that will be contested on Saturday.
36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
ASCS National Tour
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Friday, August 7, 2026
Points after Night #2
1. 10-Ryan Timms-494
2. 87-Aaron Reutzel-492
3. 21T-James McFadden-482
4. 21-Brian Brown-482
5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney-480
6. 11-Justin Henderson-478
7. 57-Kyle Larson-477
8. 77-Giovanni Scelzi-473
9. 39m-Anthony Macri-472
10. 9-Chase Randall-471
11. 31-Brady Bacon-471
12. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr-471
13. 2A-Austin Wood-464
14. 9P-Daison Pursley-464
15. 22X-Riley Goodno-462
16. 14-Corey Day-459
17. 4J-Ryan Leavitt-457
18. 24-Terry McCarl-457
19. 55-Kerry Madsen-456
20. 45x-Kyler Johnson-449
21. 26-Justin Peck-448
22. 63-J.J. Hickle-448
23. 14TSR-Rico Abreu-447
24. 44-Chris Martin-445
25. 26R-Levi Hillier-444
26. 4-Cameron Martin-443
27. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss-439
28. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips-436
29. 64-Kaleb Johnson-433
30. 71P-Parker Price Miller-432
31. 4C-Cale Thomas-431
32. 88W-Austin McCarl-430
33. 13-Tanner Holmes-430
34. 9-Matt Juhl-420
35. G2-Tony Rost-420
36. 19-Joel Myers Jr-419
37. 44x-Scott Bogucki-417
38. 49-Josh Schneiderman-416
39. 8C-John Carney II-412
40. 53-Joe Beaver-411
41. 59-Evan Semerad-408
42. 7S-Sawyer Phillips-408
43. 1-Carson McCarl-407
44. 7t-Tyler Lee-407
45. 40-Clint Garner-406
46. 86-Timothy Smith-405
47. 95-Matt Covington-403
48. 2-Whit Gastineau-403
49. 71B-Brady Baker-399
50. 11N-Darin Naida-398
51. 8M-Kade Morton-396
52. 28-Jace Park-394
53. 7G-Jackson Gray-381
54. 15K-Creed Kemenah-379
55. 71T-Christopher Townsend-377
56. 1M-Sean McClelland-377
57. 1s-Sammy Swindell-374
58. 55B-Chase Brown-370
59. 23D-Devon Dobie-366
60. 4W-Jamie Ball-356
61. 2M-Davey Heskin-356
62. 4K-Kasey Kahne-354
63. 24H-Kade Higday-349
64. 52-Blake Hahn-345
65. 83-Kurt Mueller-343
66. 23-Chase Dietz-342
67. 77X-Alex Hill-340
68. 9L-Laney Moore-339
69. 9B-Jake Bubak-334
70. 22P-Jesse Pate-332
71. 45-Derek Hagar-331
72. 25-Jy Corbet-330
73. 938-Bradley Fezard-327
74. 23B-Seth Bergman-325
75. 3-Cole Schroeder-325
76. 5A-Alex Vande Voort-324
77. 7B-Ben Brown-319
78. 26-Chase Young-313
79. 11T-Trey Meredith-313
80. 5C-D.J. Christie-312
81. 63W-Josh Weller-310
82. T4-Tyler Graves-305
83. 7-Dustin Selvage-300
84. 35-Skylar Prochaska-300
85. 6-Logan Moore-297
86. 63T-Jack Thomas-297
87. 27B-Garrett Benson-297
88. 88R-Ryder Laplante-294
89. 47-Tony Shilling-289
90. 71-Brandon Worthington-285
91. 56-Johnn Cressman-283
92. 88-Terry Easum-283
93. 1A-John Anderson-282
94. 20I-Kelsey Ivy-273
95. 0-Lynton Jeffrey-270
96. 3z-Cole Vanderheiden-269
97. 39JR-Brayden Mount-266
98. 16g-Austyn Gossel-266
99. 8-Jacob Hughes-262
100. 48-Nick Tucker-261
101. 33-Alan Zoutte-236
102. 52D-Skyler Daly-228
103. 11R-Rodney Huband-227
104. 14T-Brooke Tatnell-226
105. 14-Aidan Zoutte-225
106. 81-Kelly Miller-216
107. 157-Cam Sorrels-207
108. 14J-Jason Wilson-206