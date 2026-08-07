Timms Earns Pole Position for Saturday’s 360 Knoxville Nationals Finale

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 7, 2026) – After preliminary action was completed Ryan Timms ended up on top of the event point standings for the 36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway, earning the pole position for the finale on Saturday.

After setting the second fastest time in qualifying, Timms was able to move from sixth starting position in his heat race to win and move up from eight starting spot to third place in the feature event, collecting 494 points in the process. Timmms is the defending champion of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s for the winged 410 sprint car division.

Aaron Reutzel, who was the high point driver after Thursday’s preliminary, will start on the outside of the front row just two points off Timms’ total. James McFadden, Brian Brown, Friday’s feature winner Tyler Courtney, and Justin Henderson make up the first three rows of the main event.

Other noteworthy drivers locked into Saturday’s finale include Kyle Larson in seventh position, Thursday night’s feature winner at Knoxville Giovanni Scelzi in eighth, rookie Austin Wood in 13th, Corey Day in 16th, along with Kerry Madsen and Kyler Johnson who earned the final two locked in spots into Saturday’s feature event finishing 19th and 20th in points respectively with the top 20 drivers in points earning positions in Saturday’s finale.

The remainder of the field will be seeded in the B, C, D and E features that will be contested on Saturday.

36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

ASCS National Tour

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, August 7, 2026

Points after Night #2

1. 10-Ryan Timms-494

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel-492

3. 21T-James McFadden-482

4. 21-Brian Brown-482

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney-480

6. 11-Justin Henderson-478

7. 57-Kyle Larson-477

8. 77-Giovanni Scelzi-473

9. 39m-Anthony Macri-472

10. 9-Chase Randall-471

11. 31-Brady Bacon-471

12. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr-471

13. 2A-Austin Wood-464

14. 9P-Daison Pursley-464

15. 22X-Riley Goodno-462

16. 14-Corey Day-459

17. 4J-Ryan Leavitt-457

18. 24-Terry McCarl-457

19. 55-Kerry Madsen-456

20. 45x-Kyler Johnson-449

21. 26-Justin Peck-448

22. 63-J.J. Hickle-448

23. 14TSR-Rico Abreu-447

24. 44-Chris Martin-445

25. 26R-Levi Hillier-444

26. 4-Cameron Martin-443

27. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss-439

28. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips-436

29. 64-Kaleb Johnson-433

30. 71P-Parker Price Miller-432

31. 4C-Cale Thomas-431

32. 88W-Austin McCarl-430

33. 13-Tanner Holmes-430

34. 9-Matt Juhl-420

35. G2-Tony Rost-420

36. 19-Joel Myers Jr-419

37. 44x-Scott Bogucki-417

38. 49-Josh Schneiderman-416

39. 8C-John Carney II-412

40. 53-Joe Beaver-411

41. 59-Evan Semerad-408

42. 7S-Sawyer Phillips-408

43. 1-Carson McCarl-407

44. 7t-Tyler Lee-407

45. 40-Clint Garner-406

46. 86-Timothy Smith-405

47. 95-Matt Covington-403

48. 2-Whit Gastineau-403

49. 71B-Brady Baker-399

50. 11N-Darin Naida-398

51. 8M-Kade Morton-396

52. 28-Jace Park-394

53. 7G-Jackson Gray-381

54. 15K-Creed Kemenah-379

55. 71T-Christopher Townsend-377

56. 1M-Sean McClelland-377

57. 1s-Sammy Swindell-374

58. 55B-Chase Brown-370

59. 23D-Devon Dobie-366

60. 4W-Jamie Ball-356

61. 2M-Davey Heskin-356

62. 4K-Kasey Kahne-354

63. 24H-Kade Higday-349

64. 52-Blake Hahn-345

65. 83-Kurt Mueller-343

66. 23-Chase Dietz-342

67. 77X-Alex Hill-340

68. 9L-Laney Moore-339

69. 9B-Jake Bubak-334

70. 22P-Jesse Pate-332

71. 45-Derek Hagar-331

72. 25-Jy Corbet-330

73. 938-Bradley Fezard-327

74. 23B-Seth Bergman-325

75. 3-Cole Schroeder-325

76. 5A-Alex Vande Voort-324

77. 7B-Ben Brown-319

78. 26-Chase Young-313

79. 11T-Trey Meredith-313

80. 5C-D.J. Christie-312

81. 63W-Josh Weller-310

82. T4-Tyler Graves-305

83. 7-Dustin Selvage-300

84. 35-Skylar Prochaska-300

85. 6-Logan Moore-297

86. 63T-Jack Thomas-297

87. 27B-Garrett Benson-297

88. 88R-Ryder Laplante-294

89. 47-Tony Shilling-289

90. 71-Brandon Worthington-285

91. 56-Johnn Cressman-283

92. 88-Terry Easum-283

93. 1A-John Anderson-282

94. 20I-Kelsey Ivy-273

95. 0-Lynton Jeffrey-270

96. 3z-Cole Vanderheiden-269

97. 39JR-Brayden Mount-266

98. 16g-Austyn Gossel-266

99. 8-Jacob Hughes-262

100. 48-Nick Tucker-261

101. 33-Alan Zoutte-236

102. 52D-Skyler Daly-228

103. 11R-Rodney Huband-227

104. 14T-Brooke Tatnell-226

105. 14-Aidan Zoutte-225

106. 81-Kelly Miller-216

107. 157-Cam Sorrels-207

108. 14J-Jason Wilson-206