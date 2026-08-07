Devault Finds Victory Lane Again at I-96

By Bob Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, MI (August 7, 2026) – Zane Devault found his way to victory lane for the second time in a row when the Great Lakes Super Sprints visit I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan.

Devault backed up his victory on July 24th with at I-96 by passing defending GLSS champion Max Stambaugh with two laps to go for the feature victory.

Stambaugh led the feature event at the start while Devault dropped back as far as fifth position by lap eight.

When the caution flag appeared with 11 laps to go it set up a classic three car race for the lead between Stambaugh, Devault, and Dustin Daggett. Devault made his move with two laps to go and drove away for the $5,000 victory by 1.465 seconds over Stambaugh, Daggett, Clinton Boyles, and Darren Dryden.

After Chase Dunham suffered mechanical issues during his heat race and had to rally for a 10th place finish, Stambaugh now holds a 45 point lead for the Great Lakes Super Sprints tour championship and an 18 point lead over Daggett for the Michigan championship.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints return to action on Saturday night at Silver Bullet Speedway in Owendale, Michigan.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, August 7, 2026.

Ti22 Performance Qualifying

1. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.257[2]

2. 38-Chase Ridenour, 14.420[20]

3. 14-Zane DeVault, 14.503[23]

4. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 14.531[11]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.572[4]

6. 17X-Mason Hannagan, 14.585[8]

7. 19-Jett Mann, 14.631[7]

8. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.663[18]

9. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 14.667[13]

10. 51-Clinton Boyles, 14.699[5]

11. 42-Boston Mead, 14.801[6]

12. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.832[17]

13. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.846[24]

14. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.904[14]

15. 6-Ryan Coniam, 14.907[12]

16. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.919[22]

17. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 15.009[21]

18. 27K-Zac Broughman, 15.250[1]

19. 67-Kevin Martens, 15.318[3]

20. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 15.338[15]

21. 88N-Frank Neill, 15.867[16]

22. 16B-Easton Zent, 16.309[19]

23. 42D-Dylan Miller, 16.651[9]

DNS: 13T-Andy Teunessen, 16.651

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Van Gurley Jr[2]

2. 51-Clinton Boyles[4]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]

4. 17-Jared Horstman[5]

5. 16B-Easton Zent[8]

6. 19-Jett Mann[3]

7. 67-Kevin Martens[7]

8. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 38-Chase Ridenour[1]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

4. 42-Boston Mead[4]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

6. 16-Ryan Ruhl[5]

7. 49-Brian Ruhlman[7]

8. 42D-Dylan Miller[8]

Northwood University Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Zane DeVault[1]

2. 17X-Mason Hannagan[2]

3. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]

4. 6-Ryan Coniam[5]

5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]

6. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

7. 27K-Zac Broughman[6]

8. 13T-Andy Teunessen[8]

MacAllister CAT Feature (25 Laps)

1. 14-Zane DeVault[1]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[8]

4. 12DD-Darren Dryden[15]

5. 42-Boston Mead[11]

6. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]

7. 17X-Mason Hannagan[6]

8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[3]

9. 16-Ryan Ruhl[17]

10. 66-Chase Dunham[22]

11. 6-Ryan Coniam[12]

12. 49T-Gregg Dalman[14]

13. 19-Jett Mann[16]

14. 17-Jared Horstman[10]

15. 16B-Easton Zent[13]

16. 49-Brian Ruhlman[20]

17. 27K-Zac Broughman[21]

18. 88N-Frank Neill[18]

19. 67-Kevin Martens[19]

20. 42D-Dylan Miller[23]

21. 38-Chase Ridenour[4]

22. 27-Brad Lamberson[9]

DNS: 13T-Andy Teunessen

24. (DQ) 51-Clinton Boyles[5]