T.J.’s Takeaways From the Sale of Brent Marks Racing

Many of us were skeptical, including myself, on what the value of a High Limit Racing charter franchise would end up being. The payoff on paper looked spectacular, but those of us in the sport long enough tend to view these things with caution and even skepticism because we have seen a lot of big promises go unfulfilled or not pan out.

With the sale of Rod Gross Motorsports charter to JST Motorsports and today’s announcement with Hillin and Briscoe acquiring a charter, the hard work Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, and other staff members with High Limit and Floracing are starting to see their plans come to fruition.

The part that excites me about the announcement is having two people spearheading this acquisition that watched their fathers be involved in the sport with Briscoe’s father Kevin being a very talented driver and Hillin’s father owning sprint cars as part of Longhorn Racing. Instead of having private equity or someone that doesn’t know about the sport, Marks obtains a couple of owners that have passion for sprint car racing and a tremendous amount of marketing resources to throw at it.

To have Hillin, who attempted to spearhead a group to buy into a NASCAR charter last year, turn his attention to High Limit is eye opening to me. Obvious Hillin feels there is some value and potential future growth in that Charter value, otherwise they would not be making this investment.

If this trend continues the car owners entered on the ground floor at High Limit Racing and performed well enough to obtain a charter appear to have made a tremendous investment in their race teams that should pay some sort of dividend, should they sell a portion or all of it down the road.