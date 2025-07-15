$25,000 TO 2025 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMP, ﻿$50,000 POINT FUND

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (July 14, 2025)………The 2025 edition of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing will pay $25,000 to the champion with an overall point fund of more than $50,000.

The Indiana Sprint Week championship driver’s share of $25,000 exceeds the entire payout among the top-eight for the 2024 series, which totaled $24,000. The 2025 Indiana Sprint Week payout of $50,000 among the top-eight in points will double that.

The 38th annual Indiana Sprint Week schedule for 2025 consists of eight events at eight different racetracks across a 10-night span between July 24-August 2.

USAC ISW kicks off at The Dirt Track at IMS on Thursday, July 24, followed by Putnamville’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, July 25. Then it’s on to Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 26 while Lawrenceburg Speedway rounds out the opening weekend on Sunday, July 27.

After a two-day hiatus, Circle City Raceway reopens the festivities on Wednesday, July 30 with the Terre Haute Action Track serving as the host on Thursday, July 31. Bloomington Speedway presents the penultimate round of the series on Friday, August 1, while Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway brings on the final on Saturday, August 2.

The IMS opener will pay $10,000-to-win while the remaining seven events will pay out a winner’s share of $8,000.

Among the drivers chasing the 2025 USAC Indiana Sprint Week title are USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship point leader Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Briggs Danner, Robert Ballou, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jake Swanson, C.J. Leary and Kale Drake as well as series Rookies Hayden Reinbold and Gunnar Setser and many more!

For additional info on ticket prices, start times and more news, please visit www.usacracing.com.

Indiana Sprint Week was established in 1988 and enters its 38th year in 2025. USAC began sanctioning Indiana Sprint Week in 1996. Since 1988, 220 Indiana Sprint Week events have been contested. Dave Darland is the all-time winningest driver in Indiana Sprint Week history with 20 victories.

Levi Jones and Kevin Thomas own the most Indiana Sprint Week titles with four apiece. Past Indiana Sprint Week champions include Randy Kinser (1988), Chuck Amati (1989 & 1990), Gary Trammell (1990), Bob Kinser (1991), Kevin Thomas (1992-1993-1995-1996), Kelly Kinser (1994), J.J. Yeley (1997 & 2003), Dave Darland (1998-2001-2007), Tony Elliott (1999), Jay Drake (2000), Cory Kruseman (2002 & 2005), Levi Jones (2004-2008-2009-2012), Jon Stanbrough (2006 & 2010), Chris Windom (2011 & 2018), Bryan Clauson (2013 & 2014), Robert Ballou (2015), Brady Bacon (2016 & 2023), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017 & 2021), C.J. Leary (2019), Chase Stockon (2020), Justin Grant (2022) and Logan Seavey (2024).