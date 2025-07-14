All Eyes on Ohio for Brad Doty Classic, Kings Royal

By Alex Nieten

ATTICA, OH (July 14, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is “Buckeye State” bound for a big week.

The Sprint Car world’s entire focus is fixed firmly on Ohio. Race teams are traveling from afar. Race fans have finally reached those vacations requested months ago. Haulers are stocked to capacity. Campers are loaded up. Ohio is the place to be this week.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will first invade Attica Raceway Park for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals on Tuesday, July 15. Doty was once one of the sport’s most promising talents behind the wheel before a 1988 injury halted his career. The Apple Creek, OH native won 18 World of Outlaws Features, including seven in 1987 on his way to a runner-up finish in the points. Doty’s time in the driver’s seat may have ended, but his time in Sprint Car racing has not, as he’s stayed involved through a variety of avenues to contribute to the sport he loves.

After “The Doty,” the focus shifts to one of the sport’s crown jewels. Four huge nights of racing at Eldora Speedway will culminate in the 42nd running of the Kings Royal on July 18-19. Earl Baltes’ vision for the event came to life in 1984, and Tony Stewart has continued to push it to new heights. This year’s edition will send the King back to the castle with a record $200,000 in riches, becoming only the fifth Sprint Car race ever to pay at least $200K to the winner. The Knight Before on Friday will also dish out a healthy $25,000 prize.

The agenda is simple this week. If you haven’t already, make plans to be within the “Buckeye State” borders.

Let’s look at the week’s top storylines:

BDC HISTORY: The Brad Doty Classic is one of Ohio’s most historic events, and Tuesday is set to write the latest chapter.

“The Doty” has seen 25 different winners heading into the 37th edition. Donny Schatz’s four victories stand atop the list of the most, but Kyle Larson has been closing in with three wins in the last five runnings. Six competitors have claimed multiple checkered flags, with David Gravel being the most recent as he picked up his second last year.

It’s also proven to be an event where the host state shines. Nine of the 25 winners are Ohio natives. Chillicothe’s Danny Smith and Hartford’s Dale Blaney are Buckeyes who have topped multiple events.

ATTICA ACES: There are many drivers with plenty of Attica success still looking to tame the Brad Doty Classic.

Ohio’s own Sheldon Haudenschild badly wants to add a Brad Doty Classic to his résumé. He’s won at Ohio locally (2013) and twice with the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC).

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid has had speed from his very first visit to Attica. He’s competed 26 times at the 1/3-mile dirt track, and a dozen of those trips have led to podiums. Twice he’s topped Attica Features, including one with the World of Outlaws last year.

Skylar Gee frequently competed in Ohio prior to going full-time with the World of Outlaws, and his experience includes a trio of local victories, with one as recent as last year. Tuesday will mark his fourth Brad Doty Classic appearance.

Fans can also expect many Ohio locals that have won at Attica before, like Cap Henry (Bellevue, OH), Bryce Lucius (Findlay, OH), Craig Mintz (Gibsonburg, OH), and many more to be in action, looking to pull off an upset.

THE KING’S CROWNS: It’s only fitting that “The King” Steve Kinser owns the record for the most Kings Royal crowns with six, but his mark is within reach this weekend.

Donny Schatz is a six-time Kings Royal champion, and all but one have come since joining Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing in 2008. He’s the only driver to ever claim the crown three years in a row (2016-2018), and his most recent came in 2023. The Fargo, ND native came close to equaling Kinser last year in spectacular fashion. He charged from 20th and took the lead with less than 10 laps remaining, but couldn’t hold on and settled for second.

Schatz’s Eldora success extends well beyond the Kings Royal. He’s won 19 total races at “The Big E.” Six of his last seven Eldora visits have led to podium finishes.

BACK-2-BACK?: There’s a new King ready to defend the throne, and his name is David Gravel.

The Watertown, CT native spoiled Schatz’s charge a year ago by passing him back and holding on for his first Kings Royal. Gravel became the crown jewel’s 23rd different winner through 41 runnings and banked $175,000 for his efforts.

Entering the week, there’s no reason to think Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports team won’t be in contention again. They’ve already won 10 races this season, and Eldora has become one of Gravel’s best tracks. He’s won four of his last six races at the 1/2 mile, and the other two finishes were fourth and second. Overall, he’s got nine Eldora victories, and six of them have come aboard Tod Quiring’s No. 2 with Ohio’s own Cody Jacobs turning the wrenches. Another crown would put Gravel alongside Donny Schatz as only the second driver to claim back-to-back Kings Royals.

CAST OF KINGS: Schatz and Gravel aren’t the only former Kings ready to pursue the crown again.

King Tyler XXVII: A last lap pass lifted Tyler Walker to the 2011 Kings Royal victory and the biggest moment of his career. The Los Angeles, CA native recently returned to Sprint Car racing, and Ron Rutherford has announced plans to bring Walker back to Eldora this week.

King Kerry XXXI: After multiple close calls and heartbreak, Kerry Madsen finally secured the crown in 2014 with Keneric Racing. This year, the “Madman” will head to Eldora with the Vermeer-Madsen Racing team, and together in 2025, they’ve already picked up a pair of World of Outlaws runner-ups.

King Brad XXXVI: Grass Valley, CA’s Brad Sweet could become the fifth three-time winner with a victory on Saturday. He and Kasey Kahne Racing won in 2013, and the duo returned to the throne in 2019 when the grand prize was upped to $175,000.

King Kyle XXXVII: Kyle Larson took the Silva Motorsports No. 57 to royalty in 2021with a thrilling charge from ninth. The Elk Grove, CA native could join his brother-in-law, Sweet, as the second Californian with multiple Kings Royals titles.

King Tyler XXXVIII: The first World of Outlaws win of Tyler Courtney’s career came in the form of the Kings Royal in 2021. He’ll be aboard the Clauson-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC, aiming for another.

King Brent XXXIX: Brent Marks made history in 2022 with a lucrative week at Eldora. First, he conquered the Historical Big One on Thursday, and then two days later backed it up with a Kings Royal title. That made the “Myerstown Missile” the first driver in Sprint Car history to pocket a pair of six-figure paydays in the same week. Marks looks to take the crown to Pennsylvanian again this week.

NEW ROYALTY: There may be several Kings heading to Eldora in search of sitting atop the throne once more, but there is also a large list of gassers looking to join royalty for the first time.

Eldora may be Logan Schuchart’s best track on the circuit, but a Kings Royal is still absent from his résumé. The Hanover, PA native owns six “Big E” victories, including the highest paying race in the sport’s history, the 2023 Eldora Million. His best finish in the crown jewel with Shark Racing is a 2019 runner-up.

Carson Macedo has had no problem winning at Eldora in the month of July, but he’s had a little trouble doing so with the crown on the line. All three of his triumphs at the half mile have come during Kings Royal week, just not on the final night. The Jason Johnson Racing driver’s best finale finish is third twice.

Just like “The Doty,” the Kings Royal is another important missing piece for Sheldon Haudenschild. His legendary father Jac Haudenschild won it three times. Haudenschild has a pair of Eldora trophies, and he was one spot away from winning one of two Kings Royals in 2021.

St. Helena, CA’s Rico Abreu has stood in Eldora Victory Lane on 11 occasions but is yet to sit atop the throne. Four of his Eldora checkered flags have come in World of Outlaws action, including last year’s Knight Before. Abreu narrowly finished second behind Donny Schatz in the 2016 Kings Royal.

The list of former Eldora Feature winners that’ll be going after their first Kings Royal doesn’t stop there as Giovanni Scelzi (Fresno, CA), Chris Windom (Canton, IL), Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN), Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK), Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX), Tim Shaffer (Aliquippa, PA), and more are expected to be in action.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Tuesday, July 15 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, OH

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH

