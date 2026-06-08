Carson Macedo Stays Hot with Angell Park Victory

By Alex Nieten

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (June 7, 2026) – The Summer of Money is nearing, and Carson Macedo and the Jason Johnson Racing crew are heating up.

The No. 41 team didn’t quite perform up to their high standards over the first few months of the season. Sure, they were consistent, but Macedo and company are used to visiting Victory Lane often. Over the last few weeks, they’ve done exactly that.

Heading into Sunday’s Ted Johnson Memorial Race at Sun Prairie, WI’s Angell Park Speedway, they’d won twice in the last five races – Jacksonville Speedway on May 21 and River Cities Speedway on May 29. An impressive drive Sunday made it three out of the last six with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

Macedo lined up on the third row and worked his way forward on a tricky surface. It took him only five laps to climb to the runner-up spot. Then the game of cat and mouse was on as he chased polesitter Garet Williamson. Macedo closed in several times as they navigated traffic but couldn’t quite seal the deal. Finally, the door opened on a Lap 29 restart.

The Lemoore, CA native timed it perfectly and threw a slide job that cleared, and Williamson couldn’t counter. That proved to be the winning move as Macedo motored away to the checkered flag.

“A huge thank you and hats off to Philip Dietz, Robby McQuinn, and Adam Zimmerman, they did a great job,” Macedo said. “We made a lot of adjustments all night long. I felt like every time I came in, I had a lot of feedback. Obviously, Phil made a lot of changes, and Adam and Robby worked their tails off doing it. Just a big thank you to them. The track changed a lot. I was super nervous at the beginning of the race before it started. I thought it was going to blow all the way off, and there wasn’t going to be much left. But there was just enough meat where I could kind of connect the grip and make a lot of speed in this Albaugh 41 car.”

Macedo’s fourth win of the year is the 62nd of his career with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Sunday might’ve been his first Sprint Car score at Angell Park, but he did also top a POWRi Midget race there in 2016. Macedo made it three different winners in three World of Outlaws races at Angell Park, joining Donny Schatz (2016) and Sheldon Haudenschild (2025). And the most important number is 70, which is the gap between he and championship leader David Gravel atop the standings. Entering the weekend, Macedo trailed by 114 markers.

Sheldon Haudenschild finished second in the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18. He’s now reeled off six top fives in the last seven races including a trio of podiums.

Bill Balog made his home state fans proud with a third-place run to notch his second podium visit of the season.

Logan Schuchart and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel earned the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Bill Balog set Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Bill Balog (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Spencer Bayston (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), and Sheldon Haudenschild (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Garet Williamson.

Williamson also topped the Toyota Dash.

Logan Julien wheeled from 17th to 10th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Spencer Bayston was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Ashton Torgerson finished eighth, good enough for the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Garet Williamson set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

Williamson also took home the Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make a stop at Knoxville Raceway on June 12-13 for the final leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash, marking the last visit to the 1/2 mile before the 65th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s (Aug. 12-15). For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[9]; 6. 2-David Gravel[8]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 8. 51-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom[15]; 10. 85J-Logan Julien[17]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom[13]; 12. (DNF) 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 13. (DNF) 2C-Cole Macedo[11]; 14. (DNF) 92-Zach Daum[18]; 15. (DNF) 25-Danny Schlafer[19]; 16. (DNF) 19-Joel Myers Jr[20]; 17. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[22]; 18. (DNF) 10V-Matt VanderVere[24]; 19. (DNF) 1K-Kelby Watt[10]; 20. (DNF) 51B-Joe B Miller[16]; 21. (DNF) 16C-Skylar Gee[21]; 22. (DNF) 87A-Austin Hartmann[23]; 23. (DNF) 47-Todd King[25]; 24. (DNF) 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[14]; 25. (DNF) 15-Donny Schatz[12]

B Feature 1: 1. (DNS) 4-Jordan Paulsen; 2. (DNS) 7A-Will Armitage

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 4. 51-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 6. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 51-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 4. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 7. 25-Danny Schlafer[7]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]; 9. 47-Todd King[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 3. 2-David Gravel[1]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 5. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 6. 85J-Logan Julien[6]; 7. 19-Joel Myers Jr[7]; 8. 87A-Austin Hartmann[8]; 9. (DNS) 4-Jordan Paulsen

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 6. 92-Zach Daum[7]; 7. 16C-Skylar Gee[6]; 8. 10V-Matt VanderVere[8]; 9. (DNS) 7A-Will Armitage

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.733[5]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 11.754[7]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.797[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.830[1]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.848[12]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.865[27]; 7. 1K-Kelby Watt, 11.879[13]; 8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.914[9]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.979[18]; 10. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 12.014[6]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.043[8]; 12. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.067[15]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.103[23]; 14. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.104[4]; 15. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.131[20]; 16. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.149[19]; 17. 85J-Logan Julien, 12.160[10]; 18. 16C-Skylar Gee, 12.164[25]; 19. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.170[22]; 20. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 12.178[17]; 21. 92-Zach Daum, 12.186[11]; 22. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.215[24]; 23. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 12.279[3]; 24. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 12.386[21]; 25. 47-Todd King, 12.619[16]; 26. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 13.910[26]; 27. 7A-Will Armitage, 01:00.000[14]