Williams Grove Outlaws Tune Up For 410 Sprints Is Friday, 358 Sprints Also In Action

By Sean Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Williams Grove Speedway will once again allow the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars to tune up for the World of Outlaws coming up this Friday night, July 24 at 7:30 pm when the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Beerhill Bash takes place.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints will also be in action.

It will also be Fan Appreciation Night when all general admission fans will receive free access to the frontstretch pit area from 5:30 until 6:15 pm.

Courtesy of Martin’s Potato Chips, J & S Classics and Hoseheads.com, free chips and candy will be given out to fans as they enter the pit area to meet the drivers and see the cars.

Friday’s tune up is in preparation for the upcoming two-day C & D Rigging World of Outlaws Summer Nationals to be held at the track on July 31 and August 1.

Fan giveaways will be distributed elsewhere during the night on Friday Courtesy of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the Beerhill Gang.

Time trials, heats and a dash will set the feature starting lineup for the 410 sprints this week.

The driver who sets fast time in time trials on Friday night will receive $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier.

The winner of the 25-lap main event will receive $6,000.

The 358 sprints will compete in a 20-lap feature event.

The race for the 410 sprints will be another race in the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series and it will be another in the PA Posse 410 Sprint Series.

Adult general admission for July 24 is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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