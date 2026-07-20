Air National Guard, World Racing Group Team up For 2026 Season

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, N.C. (July 20, 2026) — The Air National Guard is partnering with World Racing Group (WRG) for the 2026 season, becoming an official sponsor across the organization’s premier series.

Behind every driver is a crew that has spent countless hours preparing, inspecting, fueling and fine-tuning a machine built to perform under pressure. In the Air National Guard, the mission starts the same way.

On the track and on the flight line, no one succeeds alone. Drivers depend on crews to put a race-ready car beneath them. Pilots depend on maintainers, fuel specialists and teams of highly skilled Airmen to put mission-ready aircraft in the sky. Every role matters. Every second counts, and trust is earned through the work.

“People see the driver cross the finish line, just like they see the pilot take off. What they don’t always see is the team of skilled professionals who made it possible,” said Branzon Underwood, an F-16 Crew Chief in the South Dakota Air National Guard. “That is what makes this partnership such a natural fit. Racing and air power both demand grit, precision and people who are ready to compete. In the Air National Guard, you don’t just get a job. You earn your place on the crew.”

Air National Guard activations are planned at select events across the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision and Super DIRTcar Series schedules, including Super DIRT Week 54, Oct. 5–10.

“We take great pride in having the Air National Guard partner with World Racing Group, especially during a year when we’re honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States of America,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “They provide an important service, one we know the dirt racing community will be excited to support.”