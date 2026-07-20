Hartmann basks in first win glow

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

July 21, 2026 – While enduring seven seasons of ups, downs, and everything in between, Austin Hartmann and the 87A Hartmann Racing Team embraced a can-do attitude and steadfast dedication to a sport that is as tough as it is unforgiving.

On Friday, July 17, everything fell into place as Hartmann drove his 87A machine to his first career A-main victory in the 30-lap Midwest Sprint Touring Series-Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Buffalo Wild Wings King of the Wings event at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D.

Hartmann headed into the night with fond memories of a Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association event on July 19, 2024, during which he led 10 laps of the A main on the way to a then-career-best fourth-place showing.

For the evening’s qualifying-free racing format, which featured a deep field of 33 MSTS-NOSA competitors, Hartmann came out strong, storming up five spots from seventh to place second in the fourth 10-lap heat race.

The Plymouth, Wis. driver’s stellar heat race run gave him an outside front row starting spot in the six-lap dash. After placing second in the dash, Hartman launched from second in the 30-lap main event.

After trailing Jack Croaker during the first three laps, Hartmann pounced to seize the lead on lap 4 and never looked back. The 2020 Midwest Sprint Car Association and Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car Rookie of the Year endured a couple of caution and red flag periods over the final 26 laps to secure his maiden trip to victory lane.

Hartmann opened the team’s three-race Minnesota-North Dakota swing with a visit to Norman County Raceway in Ada, Minn., where 28 cars checked in for a Buffalo Wild Wings King of the Wings Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Northern Outlaw Sprint Car Association co-sanctioned event at the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval.

The Plymouth, Wis. driver drew the pole position for the second heat race in the qualifying-free race format. Hartmann led all eight laps of the race on the way to his first heat race victory of the 2026 campaign, and a berth in the six-lap dash to set the front four rows of the 25-lap A main.

After placing seventh in the dash, Hartmann lined up from the inside of the fourth row for the main event. The seventh-year Sprint Car competitor endured a handful of caution periods to post a 12th-place showing.

On Saturday, July 18, Hartmann tallied a fifth-place heat race finish before ending up 23rd in the main event at Buffalo River Speedway in Glyndon, Minn., to close out the tripleheader MSTS-NOSA King of the Wings weekend.

“Man, what a weekend!” Hartmann said. “It started off with two blown drive tires on the truck on the way to Ada, Minnesota, on Thursday. Friday night at River Cities really was a perfect night. Everything really went our way, and that’s what it takes to win these races. At the start of that feature, I knew the inside was going to fire off better, so I tucked in and waited for my opportunity in traffic.

“Running 10-second laps while in traffic is no joke,” he said. “It was super tough to navigate where the guys were going, but we were able to move around to get by them. It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders Friday night after the checkers. You put so much into this sport, and it’ll show you time and time again that it owes you nothing. I’m super happy I could park it for my team and family. Without them, this isn’t possible. We’ll let this one soak in and gear up for a doubleheader this weekend.”

The 87A Hartmann Racing Team is slated to venture to the western part of Wisconsin this weekend for a pair of events with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Sprint Car Series.

On Friday, July 24, the team will compete at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., before traveling to Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., for the prestigious $10,000-to-win Jerry Richert Memorial on Saturday, July 25.

87A Hartmann Racing 2026 sponsorship partners include Kristine Hartmann, Realtor of Pleasantview Realty, Shufflebotham Tree Service, The Dispensary, Double A Autobody, Quasius Construction, Holler n’ Hills, High Speed TI, Metalcraft, Hepfner Racing Products, Berryman Racing Shocks, and Keizer Racing Wheels.

Additional information on the 87A Hartmann Racing team can be found by visiting the team’s website www.team87a.com and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/87Ahartmannracing.

87A Hartmann Racing Sponsor Showcase – The Dispensary

The Austin Hartmann – 87A Hartmann Racing team is pleased to have The Dispensary back as a sponsorship partner for the 2026 season.

Located at 2113 South Business Drive in Sheboygan, Wis., The Dispensary is a medical cannabis dispensary offering pure Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC, and THCP products with the largest variety in the surrounding area. TheD8Dispensary features the most compassionate and knowledgeable staff in the industry, which aims to provide assistance and answer questions about the natural benefits of medical cannabis dispensary products.

To contact TheD8Dispensary, call (920) 395-2904 or visit https://www.thed8dispensary.com/sheboygan.

87A Hartmann Racing Sponsor Showcase – Kristine Hartmann, Realtor of Pleasant View Realty

KRISTINE HARTMANN, REALTOR OF Pleasant View Realty, better known as “Every Race Fan’s Realtor,” has 25-plus years of experience selling real estate throughout Wisconsin.

Kristine’s passion for the sport of racing connects with her competitive drive and ambition as a realtor in the community.

Contact Kristine Hartmann with all your real estate needs and ask her about the special racing rates!

You can find her on Facebook @KRISTINE HARTMANN, REALTOR. Additionally, she can be found at the 87A trailer at any IRA race and would be happy to discuss racing and real estate.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PVRKRISTINE, call/text 920-980-5542, or email kristine@pleasantviewrealty.com.

Pedal Down Promotions is a full-service public relations and media services company devoted to helping its clients effectively communicate with targeted audiences through press releases, newsletters, profile and feature articles, website and social media content development, printed media, editing and layout, graphic design, and book publishing services.

For more information on Pedal Down Promotions, email pedaldownpromotions@gmail.com, visit www.pedaldownpromo.com, or call 920-323-7970.

Austin Hartmann 87A Hartmann Racing

2026 Upcoming Schedule

Friday, July 24 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis. (IRA)

Saturday, July 25 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (IRA)

Austin Hartmann 87A Hartmann Racing

2026 Statistics

Total Events – 16

IRA Events – 6

Knoxville Raceway Events – 1

World of Outlaws Events – 4

High Limit Events – 2

Midwest Sprint Touring Series-Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Events – 3

A-Main Victories – 1

Podium Finishes – 1

Top Five A-Main Finishes – 2

Top 10 A-Main Finishes – 4

Top 15 A-Main Finishes – 6

Top 20 A-Main Finishes – 7

B Main Victories – 0

Heat Race Victories – 1

Dash Appearances – 6

Dash Victories – 0

Fast Qualifier Awards – 1