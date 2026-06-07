Kale Drake Drives to First Career POWRi National Midget League Victory at Macon Speedway

From POWRi

Macon, IL (June 6, 2026) — Kale Drake continued the recent trend of first-time winners with the POWRi National Midget League, capturing his first career series victory during Night Two of the Cornfield Combat at Macon Speedway after leading the final thirteen laps of the thirty-lap feature event.

Early on-track excitement saw Brecken Reese set quick time in qualifying with a lap of 10.785 seconds, while Zach Wigal and Drake Edwards each earned heat race victories to set the feature lineup.

When the green flag dropped on the thirty-lap main event, high-point qualifier Drake Edwards quickly established control from the front row alongside Cullen Hutchison. Edwards paced the field through the opening seventeen circuits while Kale Drake remained within striking distance, followed closely by Karter Sarff, Brecken Reese, and Jake Neuman in a tightly contested top five battle.

As Edwards worked through traffic and searched for the preferred groove around the famed Macon Speedway bullring, a slight misstep exiting turn four opened the door for Drake. Charging into turns one and two, Drake executed a decisive slider to seize the lead on lap eighteen and never looked back.

From there, Drake maintained command through the closing laps to secure his first career POWRi National Midget League feature victory. Brecken Reese advanced from his seventh-starting position to finish second, while Cullen Hutchison completed the podium in third.

“I’m glad I had to earn this one. It was on the fence in true Macon form for sure. I am so blessed to be able to wheel such a nice hotrod,” said Drake in victory lane. “To be able to park this car in victory lane means the world to me for everyone behind the scenes. I can’t slack because I know they don’t slack on me.”

Remaining in contention throughout the event, Zach Wigal crossed the line fourth, while Night One winner Kyle Jones rounded out the top five finishers.

The POWRi National Midget League feature finish at Macon Speedway saw Kale Drake claim the victory, followed by Brecken Reese, Cullen Hutchison, Zach Wigal, Kyle Jones, Karter Sarff, Drake Edwards, Ethan Mitchell, Jake Neuman, and Chase McDermand completing the top ten.

POWRi National Midget | Macon Speedway | 6/6/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 18-Zach Wigal

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 40D-Drake Edwards

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 40D-Drake Edwards

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 5U-Landon Henry(+7)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 4-Kale Drake

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601125.

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[7]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[2]; 4. 18-Zach Wigal[3]; 5. 7TX-Kyle Jones[9]; 6. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 7. 5U-Landon Henry[14]; 8. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[11]; 9. 50-Daniel Adler[8]; 10. 05-Alex Midkiff[12]; 11. 20-Cody Weisensel[13]; 12. 44-Branigan Roark[10]; 13. 17X-Gage Rucker[15]; 14. 7U-Karter Sarff[6]; 15. 40D-Drake Edwards[1]; 16. 91-Cody Beard[16]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal[2]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[6]; 5. 44-Branigan Roark[1]; 6. 05-Alex Midkiff[5]; 7. 20-Cody Weisensel[8]; 8. 17X-Gage Rucker[7]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40D-Drake Edwards[3]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[1]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff[2]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 5. 7TX-Kyle Jones[6]; 6. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[7]; 7. 5U-Landon Henry[5]; 8. 91-Cody Beard[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 10.899[7]; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman, 11.118[3]; 3. 18-Zach Wigal, 11.144[2]; 4. 44-Branigan Roark, 11.170[8]; 5. 05-Alex Midkiff, 11.184[1]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler, 11.226[5]; 7. 17X-Gage Rucker, 11.227[4]; 8. 20-Cody Weisensel, 11.714[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 10.785[5]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.786[8]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff, 10.929[4]; 4. 4-Kale Drake, 10.939[3]; 5. 5U-Landon Henry, 10.945[6]; 6. 7TX-Kyle Jones, 11.007[1]; 7. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.090[2]; 8. 91-Cody Beard, 11.580[7]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.982[16]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.175[10]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff, 11.332[8]; 4. 5U-Landon Henry, 11.362[12]; 5. 4-Kale Drake, 11.505[6]; 6. 18-Zach Wigal, 11.553[3]; 7. 7TX-Kyle Jones, 11.590[2]; 8. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 11.602[13]; 9. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.619[4]; 10. 05-Alex Midkiff, 11.623[1]; 11. 44-Branigan Roark, 11.625[15]; 12. 91-Cody Beard, 12.048[14]; 13. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.117[5]; 14. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.158[9]; 15. 20-Cody Weisensel, 12.639[11]; 16. 17X-Gage Rucker, 12.720[7]

Catch every lap LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.

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