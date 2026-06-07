Kyle Jones Becomes 100th Different POWRi National Midget Winner at Macon Speedway

From POWRi

Macon, IL (6/5/26) — Kyle Jones etched his name into the record books Friday night at Macon Speedway, becoming the 100th different feature winner in POWRi National Midget League history by capturing Night One of the Cornfield Combat. Jones led 24 of the 30 feature laps en route to his first career league victory at the famed fifth-mile bullring.

Early action saw Chase McDermand set quick time in group qualifying with a lap of 10.563 seconds, while Zach Wigal and Cullen Hutchison each earned heat race victories.

The 30-lap feature began with high-point qualifier Zach Wigal sharing the front row with Cullen Hutchison. As the green flag waved, Hutchison gained the early advantage and led the opening circuit before a hard-charging Kyle Jones found momentum around the extreme top side of the speedway.

Starting third, Jones blasted into the lead early and quickly found himself under pressure from a talented field that included Kale Drake, Hutchison, Drake Edwards, Karter Sarff, and McDermand, all battling within striking distance throughout the contest.

Late-race drama unfolded when Drake briefly surged into the lead, but a restart provided Jones with one final opportunity. Executing a flawless restart, Jones reclaimed the top spot and never looked back, racing to the checkered flag to secure the milestone victory. Karter Sarff charged forward late to finish second, while Cody Weisensel completed the podium in third.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be standing here in victory lane and thank everyone for giving some kid from Kennedale, Texas, a chance,” said Jones in victory lane. “You can’t go by them when everyone is running single file, so I had to go run where they weren’t. Lap traffic made it tricky, and I feel bad for Kale not getting up to speed on the restart. I nearly gave it away, but tonight was our night.”

Daniel Adler remained in contention throughout the feature to finish fourth, while Alex Midkiff completed the top five finishers in POWRi National Midget League competition during Night One of the Cornfield Combat.

POWRi National Midget | Macon Speedway | 6/5/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 40X-Chase McDermand(10.563)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 18-Zach Wigal

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 83-Cullen Hutchison

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 18-Zach Wigal

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 5U-Landon Henry(+11)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 7TX-Kyle Jones

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601122.

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 7TX-Kyle Jones[3]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff[10]; 3. 20-Cody Weisensel[6]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[13]; 5. 05-Alex Midkiff[14]; 6. 5U-Landon Henry[17]; 7. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 8. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 9. 44-Branigan Roark[5]; 10. 91-Cody Beard[15]; 11. 40D-Drake Edwards[7]; 12. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[2]; 13. 40X-Chase McDermand[9]; 14. 17C-Devin Camfield[12]; 15. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[16]; 16. 18-Zach Wigal[1]; 17. 17X-Gage Rucker[11]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal[1]; 2. 7TX-Kyle Jones[2]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark[5]; 4. 20-Cody Weisensel[8]; 5. 7U-Karter Sarff[4]; 6. 17C-Devin Camfield[7]; 7. 05-Alex Midkiff[6]; 8. 91-Cody Beard[9]; 9. 5U-Landon Henry[3]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[1]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[2]; 3. 40D-Drake Edwards[3]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 5. 40X-Chase McDermand[4]; 6. 17X-Gage Rucker[7]; 7. 50-Daniel Adler[8]; 8. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 7U-Karter Sarff, 10.674[1]; 2. 5U-Landon Henry, 10.697[3]; 3. 7TX-Kyle Jones, 10.698[2]; 4. 18-Zach Wigal, 10.756[8]; 5. 44-Branigan Roark, 11.035[5]; 6. 05-Alex Midkiff, 11.068[7]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield, 11.332[4]; 8. 20-Cody Weisensel, 11.567[6]; 9. 91-Cody Beard, 01:00.000[9]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 40X-Chase McDermand, 10.563[1]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.711[7]; 3. 4-Kale Drake, 10.783[5]; 4. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 10.826[3]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 10.976[4]; 6. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.142[8]; 7. 17X-Gage Rucker, 11.255[2]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler, 11.299[6]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.785[14]; 2. 40X-Chase McDermand, 10.813[2]; 3. 5U-Landon Henry, 10.830[5]; 4. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 10.833[6]; 5. 7TX-Kyle Jones, 10.860[3]; 6. 4-Kale Drake, 10.903[10]; 7. 17X-Gage Rucker, 10.983[4]; 8. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.010[8]; 9. 05-Alex Midkiff, 11.044[13]; 10. 7U-Karter Sarff, 11.046[1]; 11. 50-Daniel Adler, 11.104[12]; 12. 18-Zach Wigal, 11.117[15]; 13. 44-Branigan Roark, 11.158[9]; 14. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.158[16]; 15. 17C-Devin Camfield, 11.604[7]; 16. 20-Cody Weisensel, 12.382[11]; 17. 91-Cody Beard, 12.382[17]

Catch every lap LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.

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