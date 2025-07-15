PERRIS HOSTS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SHOWCASE SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

JULY 14, 2025… This Saturday, July 19th, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will take center stage at Perris Auto Speedway for their twelfth championship round of the season. Promoted by Don Kazarian and presented by Heimark Distributors / Anheuser Busch, the event will also showcase the PASSCAR Super Stocks, PASSCAR American Factory Stocks, and WRA Vintage Cars. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm with racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” starting at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– MUFFLER RULE: Mufflers ARE REQUIRED at Perris Auto Speedway.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

After scoring his seventh win of the year at Santa Maria on July 5th, Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis holds a 30-point advantage over defending champion, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona. Both drivers will have to contend with a talented roster of drivers that includes “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, David Gasper, A.J. Bender, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Blake Bower, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and leading rookie Connor Lundy.

Saturday’s race will be the 263rd “home track” show for the non-winged USAC/CRA sprint cars at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. In the four previous visits, Ricky Lewis has three triumphs and 2024 Rookie of the Year, David Gasper took the checkered flags on April 5th. The complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, Brody Wake, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Elexa Herrera, Brecken Guerrero, Jeff Dyer, Matt Mitchell, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. General admission tickets (13 & over) are $35, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $30, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds charges $20 for parking. Advance tickets are available online for an additional fee, and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company Access Systems, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 7-Ricky Lewis, 2-David Gasper, 1-Kaleb Montgomery, 1-Jake Swanson.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Brody Roa, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Ricky Lewis, 4-Tommy Malcolm, 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-David Gasper, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 1-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Ricky Lewis-759, 2. R.J. Johnson-729, 3. Austin Williams-641, 4. David Gasper-631, 5. A.J. Bender-600, 6. Tommy Malcolm-563, 7. Blake Bower-490, 8. Cody Williams-474, 9. Charles Davis Jr.-442, 10. Connor Lundy-435, 11. Logan Williams-418, 12. Brody Wake-362, 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-354, 14. Verne Sweeney-347, 15. Brody Roa-339, 16. Jake Swanson-299, 17. Elexa Herrera-293, 18. Logan Calderwood-286, 19. Brecken Guerrero-258, 20. Connor Speir-257.