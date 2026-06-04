ALPINE BUILDING SUPPLY PRESENTS LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT USAC NON-WING SPRINTS & 358 MODIFIED DOUBLE HEADER

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 3, 2026 . . . . . . Race night sponsor Alpine Building Supply will present a huge night of racing when the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns to Grandview Speedway Tuesday night, June 16. Two premier divisions make this show a spectacular must see event to include the USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars and 358 Modified Double-header. Gates open at 5 PM with heat race qualifying taking the green at 7:30 PM.

USAC “hot shoe” Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, OK will follow the Yokohama Eastern Storm that opens at Grandview on Tuesday night, June 16. Bacon has a total of eight Eastern Storm victories and four of those wins came at the Grandview Speedway. Bacon will not only be chasing the victory in the 40 lap $6,000 to win Jesse Hockett Classic, but he will hunt down the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm Championship payoff. $12,000 will go to the 2026 Eastern Storm Champion with the runner-up earning $6,000, The top five will respectfully earn $3,000 for third, $2,000 for fourth and $1,000 for fifth.

With Alpine Building Supply offering a $2,000 bonus for a first-time Thunder on the Hill 358 Modified feature winner, a payoff of $5,000 will go to the winner of the 30 lap feature. The Keystone Racing 126 with Dominick Buffalino at the wheel is a pre-entry. The Keystone 126 has won modified and sprint car features at Thunder on the Hill but it is the popular Buffalino looking for his first Thunder win. The bonus is wide open to any first time Thunder winner and could include Eddie Strada, Logan Watt, Anthony Perrego, Louden Reimert and Tim Buckwalter to name a few. Alex Yankowski and Eric Kormann are previous winners of the Alpine first-time winners bonus.

The popular Thunder on the Hill Advance ticket process is available for this event. Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456, be sure to provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. On race night, come to the WILL CALL window at 4:30 PM where you may pay for and pick-up your tickets. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM, one half-hour prior to general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM.

The 358 Modifieds are known for their thrilling events and Tuesday, June 16 will be no different with a roster of quality drivers expected for the event. Some of expected entries include Eddie Strada, Jared Umbenhauer, Rick Laubach, Jeff Strunk, Logan Watt, Ryan Watt, Brett Kressley, Tim Buckwalter, Craig Von Dohren, Duane Howard, Mike Gular and Louden Reimert to name a few.

For the USAC Amsoil Non-Wing Sprints, their entry list will include current National Tour point leader Kyle Cummins, defending Eastern Storm Champion Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles, Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., local favorite Briggs Danner, Jake Swanson, C.J. Leary and “The Mad Man” Robert Ballou just to name a few.

Alpine Building Supply will have a grandstand display/set-up to meet you the race fan so be sure to stop by. They will also have available a special edition of an Alpine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series shirt. The shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply logo placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. Big Impact Group is a mentoring program helping Schuylkill County youth for over 35 years. Through the dedication of our volunteers and strong community support we are able to make this program successful.

Based on availability, shirts will be sold at other locations where Alpine Building Supply will be on display. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

TUESDAY JUNE 16 7:30 PM

ALPINE Building Supply

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

YOKOHAMA EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill