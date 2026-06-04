Dominic Scelzi Highlights May With Back-to-Back Trips to Victory Lane

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WATSONVILLE, Calif. (June 3, 2026) – Dominic Scelzi recorded two more feature victories and four top-five finishes in the month of May.

The biggest triumph occurred on May 2 at Santa Maria Speedway in Santa Maria, Calif., where Scelzi qualified fifth quickest, won a heat race and placed second in the dash before he captured his first NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series triumph since June 2024.

“I felt like we did everything we needed to do and things went our way,” he said. “We ran second the first half of the race and then we started to pressure the leader. Once we got into traffic, he misjudged a car and got upside down. We inherited the lead and took advantage. It was a great night for us.”

Scelzi backed it up with a victory six days later at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. It marked his first time with back-to-back wins since August 2023.

“We ran second for the first six or seven laps,” he said. “I was able to get by (Sean) Becker down the back straightaway. He closed the door into turn three and missed the bottom. I was able nail the bottom to drive into the lead off turn four. I felt really good all night and was able to make the most of it.”

Scelzi also produced a fourth-place finish at Watsonville Speedway on May 15 and a fifth-place result at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., on May 16. He capped the month last Friday by racing from last to 14th place in the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series main event to garner the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

“All in all, I’m happy with the speed we carried throughout the month,” he said. “The high point was the two wins. The low points were a couple of bad finishes with the majority of them coming from part failures and issues like that. I think this month showed we have the speed to contend for wins, but we also have areas where we can improve.”

Up next for Scelzi is a NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series race this Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway before he heads to Oregon, Washington and Montana for 10 races with the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing during the following three weeks.

“I think we’re on the right foot,” he said. “With the car, I feel well rounded and where we need to be. It’s a matter of qualifying well to put ourselves in position. Last year we ended up second during the NARC Speedweek deal. Overall, we were pretty strong. I expect the same and to be competitive.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 1 – Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. – Qualifying: 8; Heat race: 2 (2); Feature: 20 (8).

May 2 – Santa Maria Speedway in Santa Maria, Calif. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

May 8 – Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

May 9 – Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. – Qualifying: 15; Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 18 (11).

May 15 – Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. – Qualifying: 10; Heat race: 4 (5); Feature: 4 (8).

May 16 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 2 (1); Feature: 5 (8).

May 29 – Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. – Qualifying: 11; Heat race: DNF (3); Feature: 14 (23).

SEASON STATS –

10 races, 3 wins, 7 top fives, 7 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., with the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DominicScelziRacing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

X: http://www.x.com/DominicScelzi

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Scelzi Enterprises

Scelzi Enterprises builds the finest utility truck bodies in the USA, including flatbed bodies, water truck bodies, custom truck bodies, service truck bodies and more. After more than 40 years in business, Scelzi Enterprises occupies 20 acres in South Fresno with additional pool and assembly locations in Oregon, Washington, and Southern California. For more information, visit http://www.SEInc.com.

“Scelzi Enterprises is a family business that has been around far before I was born,” Scelzi said. “It gives me a lot of pride to represent our family business on the side of our race cars.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Bell Helmets, Sander Engineering, Wilwood, Mettec, Tel Tac, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.