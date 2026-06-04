Lincoln Speedway Favorites Join MOWA Sprint Cars This Friday Night

By Adam Mackey

LINCOLN, Ill. –

The MOWA Sprint Cars will be making their first of two appearances at Lincoln Speedway during the 2026 season, but fans will also see the weekly stars of the Taco Bell DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Crown Vics, and MARA Midgets in action.

The Taco Bell DIRTcar Modified division has already produced a pair of exciting races to begin the season. Multi-time track champion Brian Lynn of Mason City, Illinois currently leads the standings by eight points over Springfield’s Brian Diveley. Austin Lynn, Shawn Vaughn, and Carter Sinkhorn round out the current top five in points. Thus far in 2026, Lynn and Marshall Call have each visited victory lane, with Call claiming his first career Lincoln Speedway Modified feature win earlier this season.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models continue their season Friday night with officials hopeful for an increase in car count over the coming events. Lincoln’s own Michael Maestas currently leads the standings, followed by Tristan Coleman, multi-time track champion Braden Johnson, Colby Sheppard, and Ryan Miller. Despite the lower-than-normal entries to begin the season, the division remains one of the most competitive classes at the speedway and is expected to gain momentum as the summer months arrive.

The Crown Vic division returns after completing its first event of the season just a few weeks ago. In that race, Jeff Hall of Peoria Heights, Illinois claimed the feature victory and currently sits atop the standings. Austin Charron ranks second in points entering Friday’s event, while Bob Sanders, Justin Miller, and Andrew Ingram complete the top five.

The always-entertaining MARA Midgets will also be part of Friday’s racing card. Cambridge, Wisconsin driver Zach Boden has built an early-season advantage in the standings after capturing the April 24 feature event at Lincoln Speedway. Boden leads Tyler Roth, Jacob Sollenberger, Daltyn England, and Dominic Bruns entering Friday night’s competition.

All four divisions will join the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Cars, which are expected to bring many of the Midwest’s top winged Sprint Car drivers to Lincoln Speedway for what has traditionally been one of the most exciting events on the annual schedule.

Pit gates will open Friday at 4:00 PM, with grandstands opening at 5:00 PM. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:00 PM, and racing will begin at 7:00 PM.

Grandstand admission is $20, while children 11 and under are admitted free. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gate upon arrival.

Fans can also mark their calendars for several major upcoming events at Lincoln Speedway, including the Bennett Memorial DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Father’s Day Sunday, June 21, the BRANDT Red, White & Blue Triple 30’s on Friday, July 3, and the rescheduled FloRacing Night in America Presented by Graue Chevrolet on Tuesday, July 21.

For more information on Lincoln Speedway and upcoming events, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

About Lincoln Speedway

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, Illinois. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.