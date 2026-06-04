RUN TO RED HILL! ﻿TWO NIGHTS OF USAC SPRINTS JUNE 5-6

By Richie Murray

Sumner, Illinois (June 3, 2026)………Red Hill Raceway, it’s good to be back!

This time, USAC heads back to Red Hill for a brand new event on the calendar – the Illinois Sprint Car Championship – for two-straight nights of action this weekend on June 5-6, with Friday’s feature paying $6,000-to-win and Saturday’s winner bringing home $10,000.

It’s only been two months since the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship last took on the Sumner, Illinois 1/3-mile dirt oval, but the feeling is still fresh.

Both nights of the event will be co-sanctioned by the Midwest Thunder 410 Sprints. Friday night’s program will utilize the Midwest Thunder format while Saturday night’s show will present the traditional USAC format.

Let’s get up to speed with a couple servings of storylines for the Red Hill weekend!

A SPRING IN GRANT’S STEP AT RED HILL

Justin Grant was victorious in the most recent USAC National Sprint Car race held at Red Hill in the spring, back on April 3. As a matter of fact, it was also his most recent series victory.

Starting fifth that night, Grant quickly made up ground, chasing down Robert Ballou on the 17th lap before leading the final 14 circuits to earn the victory.

Grant currently ranks second in USAC points, 88 out of the lead behind Kyle Cummins.

MOLES RACY AT RED HILL

Back in April, Mitchel Moles set a new one-lap USAC National Sprint Car track record at Red Hill with a time of 14.327 seconds, which broke the mark formerly held by his Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports teammate, Hayden Reinbold.

In two outings at Red Hill, Moles finished 4th in 2025 and 2nd in 2026. He currently ranks third in the standings, and a couple more good runs this weekend could help vault him back into the title race.

SEAVEY, ONE YEAR LATER

One year ago, in June of 2025, Logan Seavey punctuated his first visit to Red Hill with a USAC National Sprint Car victory.

Seavey also owns the 8-lap USAC National Sprint Car track record at Red Hill with a time of 2:00.261, set during a heat race win in 2025.

Seavey’s last USAC National Sprint Car victory came all the way back in February, and a Red Hill score this weekend would be welcomed quite well by the 2024 series champion.

NEW RIDE FOR LEARY

C.J. Leary will drive the Hunter Maddox Racing #24x on both nights of racing at Red Hill this weekend. Maddox was the 2024 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year.

Leary, the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car driving champion, was previously entered in Maddox’s car back in February on the final night of Winter Dirt Games at Florida’s Ocala Speedway.

In Leary’s two USAC appearances at Red Hill, he finished 5th in 2025 and 10th in April 2026.

Leary has driven the Fox Brothers-Brayden Fox Racing No. 53 in USAC competition since April, but the Leary-Fox combo is only slated to run a partial USAC schedule in 2026, and will return on the July 3-4 Sprintacular weekend at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway.

BALLOU A RED HILL FRONT RUNNER

Robert Ballou’s strongest run of the 2026 USAC National Sprint Car season so far came at Red Hill back in April. There, he led the initial 16 laps en route to a fourth place result in his Ballou Motorsports No. 12.

Now, the veteran owner/driver looks to reach USAC victory lane for the first time in 2026. The next victory would be the 40th of the Rocklin, California native’s career.

Ballou won a Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint A-Main at Red Hill in 2024.

RED HILL IS ROGERS’ JAM

Jadon Rogers has already won at Red Hill during the 2026 season, and it came in dramatic fashion!

In May, Rogers passed Wesley Smith on the last lap to win a USAC Wholesale Batteries MRA Sprint Car Series / Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series combined event. That same evening, Rogers was also the fastest qualifier.

Over the past three seasons, Rogers has won a grand total of four sprint car features at Red Hill, all of which have come under the Midwest Thunder banner.

COONS A PASSING PHENOM

Cale Coons is not only the leading USAC National Sprint Car Rookie driver to this point in 2026. He also leads the USAC National Parallax Group Passing Master standings entering the month of June.

Coons has passed a total of 49 cars in feature events thus far in 2026, all of which he has completed in USAC National Sprint Car competition.

At Red Hill, he finished a strong 7th back in April of this year.

RED HILL WINNERS

All in all, six drivers in this weekend’s field have previously won at Red Hill.

Jadon Rogers has four wins at Red Hill, while Chase Stockon has two. Logan Seavey and Justin Grant each have one win apiece with USAC over the past two seasons. Robert Ballou and Wesley Smith have also added single Red Hill victories on their resume.

Among the top-10 in the USAC standings, point leader Kyle Cummins is yet to win at Red Hill as is Mitchel Moles, Briggs Danner, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. and C.J. Leary.

RACE DETAILS

On Friday, June 5, at Red Hill Raceway, pits open at 3:00pm Central, front gates open at 5:30pm, drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 7pm with qualifying and racing to follow. Grandstand admission for ages 13 & up is $30 while kids age 6-12 are $5 and children age 5 & under are free. Pit passes are $40 apiece.

On Saturday, June 6, at Red Hill Raceway, pits open at 3:00pm Central, front gates open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing to follow. Grandstand admission for ages 13 & up is $30 while kids age 6-12 are $5 and children age 5 & under are free. Pit passes are $40 apiece.

On both nights of the Illinois Sprint Car Championship at Red Hill, the program features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship co-sanctioned by the Midwest Thunder 410 Sprints, plus DIRTcar Modifieds and B Mods.

Both nights of the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026. Friday night’s event can be watched LIVE on Amazon Prime.

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USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1195, 2-Justin Grant-1107, 3-Mitchel Moles-1068, 4-Briggs Danner-1017, 5-Logan Seavey-988, 6-Jake Swanson-954, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-954, 8-Chase Stockon-937, 9-C.J. Leary-900, 10-Robert Ballou-833.

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT RED HILL RACEWAY

1-Derek Davidson, Justin Grant, Billy Puterbaugh Jr. & Logan Seavey

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT RED HILL RACEWAY

1996: Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (8/10)

1998: Derek Davidson (10/3)

2025: Logan Seavey (6/13)

2026: Justin Grant (4/3)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT RED HILL RACEWAY

1 Lap – 4/3/2026 – Mitchel Moles – 14.327

8 Laps – 6/13/2025 – Logan Seavey – 2:00.261

RED HILL RACEWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FEATURE RESULTS

1996 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. Gary Blum, 4. Brian Hayden, 5. Brian Tyler, 6. Wil Newlin, 7. Dave Peperak, 8. Eric Gordon, 9. Mark Cassella, 10. Tim Cox, 11. Bryan Ruble, 12. Tony Elliott, 13. Ray Morgan, 14. Doug Kalitta, 15. Dave Steele, 16. Victor Hensley, 17. Bryon Walters, 18. Jerry Ruble, 19. Tray House. NT

1998 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Derek Davidson, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Brian Tyler, 4. Brian Hayden, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Kevin Thomas, 7. Tracy Hines, 8. Terry Pletch, 9. Jack Hewitt, 10. Alex Shanks, 11. Robbie Rice, 12. Kevin Miller, 13. Tim Cox, 14. Kent Christian, 15. Gary Hayhurst Jr., 16. Levi Jones, 17. Roger Chaudion, 18. Mark Cummins, 19. Rusty McClure, 20. Brandon Petty, 21. Hud Cone, 22. Matt Jewell. NT

2025 FEATURE: (32 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (2), 2. Kyle Cummins (3), 3. Chase Stockon (11), 4. Mitchel Moles (5), 5. C.J. Leary (1), 6. Jake Swanson (7), 7. Kale Drake (13), 8. Briggs Danner (10), 9. Carson Garrett (14), 10. Charles Davis Jr. (15), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 12. Gunnar Setser (8), 13. Kayla Roell (17), 14. Justin Grant (4), 15. Logan Calderwood (19), 16. Abby Hohlbein (21), 17. Tony Helton (22), 18. Kobe Simpson (20), 19. Robert Ballou (9), 20. Hayden Reinbold (6), 21. Jadon Rogers (18), 22. Sam Scott (16), 23. Harley Burns (23). NT

APRIL 3, 2026 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (5), 2. Mitchel Moles (6), 3. Briggs Danner (10), 4. Robert Ballou (3), 5. Kyle Cummins (4), 6. Jake Swanson (1), 7. Cale Coons (9), 8. Jadon Rogers (8), 9. Logan Seavey (7), 10. C.J. Leary (18), 11. Chase Stockon (14), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 13. Logan Calderwood (20), 14. Gunnar Setser (15), 15. Chance Crum (12), 16. Kyle Shipley (17), 17. Hayden Reinbold (19), 18. David Gasper (11), 19. Brandon Mattox (16), 20. Trey Osborne (13), 21. Aric Gentry (22), 22. Bryce Andrews (24), 23. Austin Hawkins (25), 24. Chelby Hinton (21), 25. Chet Williams (23), 26. James Boyd (26). NT