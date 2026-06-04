TO THE ARCH! ﻿USAC SILVER CROWN AT WWT RACEWAY SUNDAY, JUNE 7

By Richie Murray

Madison, Illinois (June 3, 2026)………For the 13th time, USAC Silver Crown National Championship racing will take a trip to the biggest, boldest and fastest circuit on the series trail this Sunday, June 7.

The OutFront Route 66 Classic Presented by Welsch Heating & Cooling at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just outside of Saint Louis, brings the series to the 66-lap, 82.5-mile extravaganza on the 1.25-mile paved oval.

It’s all part of NTT IndyCar Series weekend where one ticket gets you all of the action on Sunday, including Silver Crown, IndyCar and the IndyNXT Series.

This is the place where 180 mph speeds for USAC Silver Crown cars are the norm, and where drafting is a key factor in a discipline where that isn’t the norm.

With that said, here’s six fast storylines!

3 PAST WINNERS

Three past WWT Raceway USAC Silver Crown winners will be in the field this Sunday: Bobby Santos, Davey Hamilton Jr. and Dakoda Armstrong.

Santos (Franklin, Massachusetts) won the race on back-to-back occasions in 2013-2014. Hamilton (Boise, Idaho) got his first and only USAC Silver Crown victory to date at WWT back in 2023. Armstrong had the upper hand in 2024 as he raced to victory.

GRANT LEADS THE WAY

Justin Grant enters Sunday’s race as the USAC Silver Crown point leader by a three marker margin.

However, he’s got some business to take care of following the heartbreak he experienced in May’s season opener on the dirt of Hutchinson, Kansas.

There, after leading the first 98 laps from the pole, his car ran out of fuel coming to the white flag. He hung on for second, but he is still the point leader after gaining six bonus points for capturing the pole and leading the most laps.

He’s been good at WWT over his first five starts, finishing 6th, 4th, 3rd, 2nd and 4th.

KAYLEE DEBUTS WITH NEW TEAM

Kaylee Bryson, the only woman to win a USAC Silver Crown event, returns to the series with a new team on Sunday.

Abacus Racing has partnered with Droplight to field Bryson in select USAC Silver Crown races on dirt and pavement under the banner of Abacus Racing Powered by Droplight.

Back in 2024, Bryson was terrific at WWT as she raced to a third place result, her finest finish with the series on a pavement track.

A QUARTER CENTURY IN WAITING FOR LEWIS

It’s been a quarter century since Michael Lewis last competed in a WWT Raceway USAC Silver Crown race. It’s been 21 years since he competed in a USAC race of any kind!

The Noblesville, Indiana driver stepped away from the sport around that time two decades ago. But now, in 2026, Lewis is back in the game and will compete in all six pavement USAC Silver Crown events on the series schedule aboard the Klatt Enterprises No. 6.

Lewis’ resume shows four career USAC National Sprint Car victories, plus an additional eight triumphs in USAC National Midget competition, all on pavement. However, a first career USAC Silver Crown win would mean the world to him.

DANNER TAKES ON THE PAVEMENT

The Doran Racing No. 77 is a familiar sight at the front of the USAC Silver Crown field, especially on pavement tracks. The team won at WWT in 2022, then won again there in 2025.

But that was with Kody Swanson as the driver. The eight-time series champion has vacated the seat to take on the role of USAC Silver Crown Series Director for 2026, and will not compete with the series this year.

Stepping in the seat is Briggs Danner, a nine-time USAC National Sprint Car winner, who is taking on the full USAC Silver Crown series for the first time in 2026 on both dirt and pavement tracks. The team is now entered under Doran-Swanson Racing, named as such for Kevin Doran and the Mark Swanson Encore Team.

DUOS DUELING

Two car teams are a bit of a rarity in USAC Silver Crown racing. Of course, over the years, we’ve seen the Viceroy entries for Al Unser and Mario Andretti, as well as the Tony Stewart Racing cars for the likes of Levi Jones and Bobby East, just to name a couple.

There will be two multi-car teams competing at WWT this Sunday with full-time competitors C.J. Leary and Mario Clouser in a pair of Team AZ/Petty/Ross/Curb-Agajanian machines. Pavement aces Colton Bettis and Jake Trainor will also be teamed up in twin AP Driver Development entries.

Clouser finished a best of 3rd at WWT in 2022 while Leary grabbed 4th in 2024. Trainor debuted at WWT in 2025, but an accident in turns one and two ended his night prematurely. Bettis will be making his WWT debut.

ROOKIES & VETS

Sunday’s lineup consists of three drivers making their WWT debuts: Briggs Danner, Colton Bettis and Brent Yarnal, who’ll be joined by 15 others who’ve experienced this place before in a USAC Silver Crown car.

Nathan Byrd finished 5th at WWT in 2022 as did Jackson Macenko, who earned his best career series result to date with a 5th in 2025. Kyle O’Gara raced to 8th in 2023. Gregg Cory took 13th in both 2024 and 2025. Dave Berkheimer, meanwhile, finished 16th in 2024.

RACE DETAILS

The OutFront Route 66 Classic Presented by Welsch Heating & Cooling features the USAC Silver Crown Championship at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois on Sunday, June 7.

The schedule for USAC Silver Crown race day consists of the front gates opening at 11:30am. Silver Crown practice runs from Noon-12:45pm, followed by qualifying at 1:45pm and the 66-lap, 82.5-mile Silver Crown main event at 5:45pm. All times are central.

Advance tickets are on sale now at: https://www.tixr.com/groups/wwtraceway/events/bommarito-500-weekend-157645

The event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026. The event can also be watched LIVE on Amazon Prime.

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USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-73, 2-Hayden Reinbold-70, 3-C.J. Leary-64, 4-Kyle Steffens-61, 5-Mario Clouser-58, 6-Chase Stockon-55, 7-Briggs Danner-52, 8-Steve Gennetten-49, 9-Danny Jennings-46, 10-Kip Hughes-43.

WWTR USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (18)

5 DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports)

6 MICHAEL LEWIS/Noblesville, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

8 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

11 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing Powered by Droplight)

14 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Hamilton-DB Racing)

20 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Team AZ/Petty/Rossi/Curb-Agajanian Racing)

21 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ/Petty/Rossi/Curb-Agajanian Racing)

26 (R) COLTON BETTIS/Lutz, FL (Sam Pierce Racing)

29 (R) BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Brent Yarnal)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

40 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Meyer Auto Research)

77 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Doran-Swanson Racing)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (Kazmark Motorsports)

98 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

124 JACKSON MACENKO/Cincinnati, OH (Brad Hayes Racing)

126 JAKE TRAINOR/Medway, MA (Sam Pierce Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

1 Lap – 8/16/2024 – Kody Swanson – 30.239 – 148.814 mph

60 Laps – 6/25/2016 – Tanner Swanson – 44:33.031 – 101.009 mph

80 Laps – 6/14/2014 – Bobby Santos – 49:46.000 – 120.563 mph

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

2-Bobby Santos & Kody Swanson

1-Pat Abold, Dakoda Armstrong, Davey Hamilton Jr., Tracy Hines, Ryan Newman, Dave Steele, Tanner Swanson & J.J. Yeley

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

1997: Pat Abold (9/14)

1998: J.J. Yeley (10/17)

1999: Ryan Newman (7/30)

2000: Tracy Hines (5/7)

2001: Dave Steele (8/25)

2013: Bobby Santos (6/1)

2014: Bobby Santos (6/14)

2016: Tanner Swanson (6/25)

2022: Kody Swanson (8/19)

2023: Davey Hamilton Jr. (8/27)

2024: Dakoda Armstrong (8/16)

2025: Kody Swanson (6/14)

PAST USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY:

1997 FEATURE (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Pat Abold (2), 2. Dave Steele (5), 3. Dan Drinan (10), 4. Kenny Irwin Jr. (25), 5. Robby Flock (6), 6. Tony Stewart (4), 7. Jimmy Sills (3), 8. Dave Darland (21), 9. Ryan Newman (12), 10. Mike Gregg (26), 11. Russ Gamester (17), 12. Jim Keeker (19), 13. Brian Tyler (22), 14. Ronnie Burke (30), 15. Eric Gordon (23), 16. Wally Pankratz (27), 17. Chuck Gurney (11), 18. Jason McCord (29), 19. Gary Irvin (24), 20. Donnie Beechler (13), 21. Bentley Warren (20), 22. Jack Hewitt (7), 23. Chuck Leary (1), 24. Ricky Logan (28), 25. Mike Bliss (9), 26. Kevin Thomas (14), 27. Davey Hamilton (8), 28. Johnny Parsons (16), 29. Gary Hieber (18), 30. Tracy Hines (15). NT

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (17), 2. Tracy Hines (12), 3. Ryan Newman (2), 4. Jason Leffler (3), 5. Bentley Warren (8), 6. Jason McCord (14), 7. Brad Armstrong (15), 8. Davey Hamilton (9), 9. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (18), 10. Pat Abold (27), 11. Eric Gordon (19), 12. Derek Davidson (22), 13. Dave Darland (20), 14. Johnny Parsons (29), 15. Rebel Jackson Jr. (26), 16. Brian Tyler (10), 17. Jimmy Sills (6), 18. Mike Brooks (28), 19. Robby Flock (11), 20. Gary Hieber (25), 21. Doug Didero (24), 22. Dave Steele (1), 23. Kevin Bloomstran (30), 24. Jack Hewitt (16), 25. Jerry Coons Jr. (23), 26. Chet Fillip (21), 27. Stevie Reeves (13), 28. Dan Drinan (5), 29. Russ Gamester (4), DQ. Chuck Leary (7). 56:47.64

1999 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ryan Newman (6), 2. Kenny Irwin Jr. (8), 3. Jack Hewitt (1), 4. Gary Hieber (18), 5. Tracy Hines (5), 6. Russ Gamester (7), 7. Bentley Warren (15), 8. Brad Noffsinger (12), 9. Jimmy McCune (17), 10. Dave Darland (20), 11. Robby Flock (14), 12. Todd Kane (19), 13. Chuck Leary (2), 14. Brian Gerster (21), 15. Paul White (23), 16. Tony Elliott (4), 17. Tom Capie (27), 18. Rebel Jackson Jr. (16), 19. J.J. Yeley (26), 20. Brian Paulus (9), 21. Jason Leffler (3), 22. Brian Tyler (13), 23. Randy Bateman (30), 24. Chet Fillip (11), 25. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (24), 26. Rich Tobias Jr. (29), 27. Keith Butler (28), 28. Jimmy Sills (10), 29. Jason McCord (22), 30. Jay Drake (25). 59:46.88

2000 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tracy Hines (4), 2. Jason Leffler (6), 3. Brad Noffsinger (1), 4. J.J. Yeley (5), 5. John Heydenreich (26), 6. Jack Hewitt (15), 7. Dan Drinan (12), 8. Jimmy McCune (27), 9. Russ Gamester (8), 10. Brian Paulus (20), 11. Dave Darland (11), 12. Jay Drake (16), 13. Brian Gerster (18), 14. Billy Whittaker (22), 15. Todd Kane (23), 16. Jimmy Kite (28), 17. Bobby McMahan (24), 18. Kasey Kahne (17), 19. Tom Capie (29), 20. Jimmy Sills (7), 21. Jon Herb (14), 22. Bud Kaeding (3), 23. Paul White (2), 24. Chet Fillip (21), 25. Tony Elliott (30), 26. Brian Tyler (10), 27. Ed Carpenter (13), 28. Jason McCord (25), 29. Ryan Newman (9), 30. Gary Hieber (19). NT

2001 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Steele (1), 2. Tracy Hines (10), 3. Mike Bliss (7), 4. Paul White (8), 5. Brian Tyler (6), 6. J.J. Yeley (2), 7. Ed Carpenter (11), 8. Kasey Kahne (9), 9. Bud Kaeding (14), 10. Chet Fillip (26), 11. Gary Hieber (27), 12. John Heydenreich (19), 13. Jerry Coons Jr. (17), 14. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (22), 15. Jason McCord (15), 16. Rich Tobias Jr. (21), 17. Tom Capie (16), 18. A.J. Fike (18), 19. Robby Flock (24), 20. Dave Darland (4), 21. Derek Davidson (20), 22. Eric Butze (28), 23. Jay Drake (12), 24. Tony Elliott (13), 25. Bentley Warren (30), 26. Michael Lewis (23), 27. Dane Carter (25), 28. John Nervo (29), 29. Aaron Fike (3), 30. Russ Gamester (5). 51:14.28

2013 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (5), 2. Kody Swanson (3), 3. Chris Windom (1), 4. Brian Tyler (10), 5. Jacob Wilson (7), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 7. Levi Jones (6), 8. Bobby East (2), 9. Shane Hollingsworth (11), 10. A.J. Fike (4), 11. David Byrne (15), 12. Zach Daum (12), 13. Jarett Andretti (9), 14. Tracy Hines (14), 15. Aaron Pierce (13), 16. Randy Bateman (16). NT

2014 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (5), 2. Tracy Hines (1), 3. Bobby East (3), 4. Caleb Armstrong (7), 5. Kody Swanson (12), 6. Jarett Andretti (4), 7. Cale Thomas (9), 8. Chris Windom (13), 9. Tanner Swanson (2), 10. David Byrne (6), 11. Randy Bateman (10), 12. Patrick Lawson (11), 13. Jacob Wilson (8). 49:46.000

2016 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Austin Nemire (4), 4. David Byrne (6), 5. Joe Liguori (9), 6. Justin Grant (7), 7. Casey Shuman (8), 8. Hunter Schuerenberg (12), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 10. Shane Cottle (11), 11. Kody Swanson (2), 12. Patrick Lawson (10), 13. Tad Roach (13). 44:33.031

2022 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Davey Hamilton Jr. (7), 3. Mario Clouser (5), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Nathan Byrd (12), 6. Kyle Robbins (11), 7. Eric Gordon (14), 8. Bryan Gossel (17), 9. Taylor Ferns (6), 10. C.J. Leary (9), 11. Bobby Santos (2), 12. Brian Tyler (8), 13. Travis Welpott (15), 14. Derek Bischak (10), 15. Patrick Lawson (13), 16. Logan Seavey (4), 17. Dave Berkheimer (19), 18. Gregg Cory (16), 19. Tom Paterson (18), 20. Mike McVetta (20). 1:07:32.395

2023 FEATURE: (80 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Davey Hamilton Jr. (6), 2. Bobby Santos (3), 3. Justin Grant (9), 4. Logan Seavey (2), 5. Derek Bischak (7), 6. Trey Burke (11), 7. Kaylee Bryson (10), 8. Kyle O’Gara (8), 9. Mario Clouser (5), 10. Dakoda Armstrong (13), 11. Taylor Ferns (12), 12. Bryan Gossel (17), 13. Nathan Moore (19), 14. Kody Swanson (1), 15. Travis Welpott (18), 16. Matt Westfall (14), 17. Nathan Byrd (22), 18. Mike McVetta (16), 19. C.J. Leary (4), 20. Tom Paterson (20), 21. Aaron Pierce (15), 22. Patrick Lawson (21). 1:05:05.708

2024 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dakoda Armstrong (3), 2. Justin Grant (6), 3. Kaylee Bryson (5), 4. C.J. Leary (2), 5. Bobby Santos (14), 6. Mario Clouser (8), 7. Nathan Byrd (7), 8. Logan Seavey (4), 9. Kyle Steffens (10), 10. Bryan Gossel (12), 11. Patrick Lawson (11), 12. Kody Swanson (1), 13. Gregg Cory (13), 14. Davey Hamilton Jr. (9), 15. Nathan Moore (16), 16. Dave Berkheimer (15). 46:58.536

2025 FEATURE: (66 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Dakoda Armstrong (4), 3. Bobby Santos (2), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Jackson Macenko (11), 6. Kyle Steffens (7), 7. Mario Clouser (6), 8. Billy Wease (12), 9. Nathan Byrd (10), 10. Taylor Ferns (9), 11. Matt Westfall (16), 12. Kaylee Bryson (14), 13. Gregg Cory (17), 14. C.J. Leary (3), 15. Derek Bischak (13), 16. Jake Trainor (8), 17. Tyler Roahrig (15), 18. Dave Berkheimer (18). NT