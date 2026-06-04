CRSA KICKS OFF DISBATCH/STIRLING CHALLENGE THIS WEEKEND AT RANSOMVILLE AND LAND OF LEGENDS

By Marty Czekala

The wagon heads west as the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints host their first 2026 doubleheader to begin an expanded DisBatch Brewing Company/Stirling Lubricants Challenge at Ransomville Speedway Friday and Land of Legends Raceway Saturday.

What began as a three-race miniseries at Land of Legends has grown to include races at Ransomville and The Dirt Track at Genesee, thanks to DisBatch Brewing Company in Macedon and new CRSA partner Stirling Lubricants in Rochester.

After hosting a pair of races last year for the first time, Ransomville Speedway returns with CRSA’s lone appearance this Friday. Last year, Dillon Paddock swept both shows at “The Big R.”

As for Land of Legends, this is the 25th CRSA race to be contested in Canandaigua and the second attempt to secure a series race at the Ontario County Fairgrounds this season. May 9 was the first scheduled race before persistent showers forced a rainout. CRSA will also be there July 2 and Sept. 18.

Last year at Land of Legends, veterans Jeff Trombley and track champion Bobby Parrow scored victories, while defending champion Zach Sobotka became the ninth driver to win in three divisions in track history and the third to achieve it in a 305 Sprint Car.

Here’s a look at the top stories headed into the weekend.

Last Time Out: After two straight weeks of rainouts, CRSA returned to Fonda and a past track champion returned home to victory square for the fourth time in a 305 Sprint Car.

Jeff Trombley went from ninth to first in the opening 11 laps to win the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge opener by over five seconds.

With the win, Trombley tied Mike Kiser and Jordan Hutton for most series wins at Fonda with four and also broke the record for all-time series top fives with 64.

The win was also Trombley’s 17th of his CRSA career, extending the margin on the all-time wins list.

“I miss this place,” said Trombley. “I have a lot of good times out here.”

Dalton Herrick and Tomy Moreau finished on the podium, each rebounding from tough 2025 seasons. For Herrick, it was his first podium since his Skyline win in September 2024, while Moreau’s was his first since a third at Cornwall in October 2024.

Point Standings: After two 2026 races, the standings are settling in.

Trombley currently leads by six points over Moreau, who finished second in the 2024 title hunt.

Dalton Herrick, 2022 champion, is third, just nine markers behind.

Tyler Graves, who entered Fonda as the highest-point driver, is now fourth, just 13 points behind.

Nick Webb, a newcomer, is fifth, one point behind Graves.

Timmy Lotz currently runs sixth, 35 points behind.

In his first year in a 305 Sprint Car with prior 600 Microsprint history, Maverick Coffey stands in a tie for seventh along with Paul Colagiovanni Sr., both 54 points behind.

Jerry Sehn Jr. stands a point behind the two in ninth, while son Dustin rounds out the top 10 66 points back.

Kirsten Dombroski and Blake Warner round out the top 12 in points, 115 and 118 points back respectively.

Stopping the Showstopper: While two races in, there is no one better at “The Big R” than Dillon Paddock.

With two wins, an entry for Paddock Friday night would make him the early favorite to win.

Paddock has only run Outlaw this season with CRSA, recording a fourth-place finish in Jay Greenfield’s No. 27G.

At the Weekly Track: Land of Legends Raceway has been dealing with rainouts as bad as CRSA has. Last Saturday, the half-mile facility finally hosted their season opener as Spencer Burley took the win over a 20-car field.

The win for Burley marked his first victory at Land of Legends, becoming the 40th different driver to win in class history. It was also his second A-Main win in a 305 Sprint Car, the first in a 20-lap feature at Woodhull last Fall.

Track champion Bobby Parrow finished second while Dan Craun finished third.

CRSA vs LOLR Regulars: With Land of Legends as a weekly home for 305s, CRSA consistently delivers high car counts, often in the 30s, as seen in past history. Whether it be a driver competing Saturday at their home track or traveling across the state, it’s always a thriller watching a race at the half-mile facility.

Leading the troops for the weekly drivers is back-to-back track champion and DisBatch Brewing/Stirling Lubricants champion Bobby Parrow. It was a five-win season in weekly competition for “BP80” with an average finish of 3.2. In addition, Parrow ended a four-year CRSA winless streak, scoring two series wins at Weedsport and Land of Legends.

While he isn’t a full-timer with the CRSA Sprints nor the Weekly competition, Jeff Trombley constitutes a force to be reckoned with at Land of Legends. Trombley’s last of four wins came last July; another would extend his all-time wins lead with 17.

In addition to them and Sobotka, winning at Land of Legends last year were Lance Dusett, Ethan Gray, Dan Craun, Dalton Martin, Cameron Moss, Steve Glover, Dillon Paddock and Jordan Hutton.

By the Numbers: Examining recent history, the average car count at Ransomville last year was 21.5, with an accident in each feature. Six different drivers have finished in the top five, with four (Paddock, Bailey Boyd, Sobotka, and Darryl Ruggles) each finishing in the top five.

At Land of Legends, there have been 13 different CRSA winners since 2018. Darryl Ruggles leads with five, including three in 2018. Jeff Trombley has four and Alysha Bay has scored three. Seven drivers have recorded their first career win. Dan Craun remains the only driver to qualify for every CRSA A-Main in Canandaigua.

Tune In: Racing will be streamed on both nights—Friday live on Dirt Track Digest TV and Saturday live for free on Land of Legends TV, also simulcast on DIRTVision. Additionally, enhance your race nights at the track or online via the MyRacePass app or www.myracepass.com for $5.99/month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

From the Frontman: “We’ve had two great races to start 2026 and hope to continue this weekend. Ransomville and Land of Legends have hosted great races recently. Join us for the DisBatch Brewing Company/Stirling Lubricants Challenge and see what the 305 Sprints are all about!” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA hosts its first Sunday show of the season June 14 at Utica-Rome Speedway for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. Those who can’t make it can watch live on FloRacing.

Standings

3A Jeff Trombley, 321 pts

2 Tomy Moreau -6

29 Dalton Herrick -9

25G Tyler Graves -13

27W Nick Webb -14

18 Timmy Lotz -35

31C Maverick Coffey -54

10SR Paul Colagiovanni St. -54

410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -55

D9 Dustin Sehn -66

30 Kirsten Dombroski -115

21B Blake Warner -118