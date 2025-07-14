Cole Macedo Sweeps Program in Route to High Limit Victory at Fremont

By T.J. Buffenbarger

FREMONT, Ohio (July 14, 2025) — FREMONT, Ohio (July 14, 2025) — Cole Macedo picked up the biggest feature victory of his career Monday night in front of the audience that witnessed his progression through the sprint car ranks Monday night at Fremont Speedway with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Macedo, a regular with the World of Outlaws, was persistent about competing against High Limit at Fremont where he is a former track champion. After the High Limit event was rescheduled following a rainout earlier in the season. That decision proved wise as the 25-year-old driver from Lemore, California was the fastest qualifier, won his heat race, won the dash, and led all 35 laps of the main event.

The clean sweep was far from easy as Macedo had to withstand challenges from Brad Sweet during the early stages of the feature before Kyle Larson moved into the runner up position and was on Macedo’s back bumper for a restart with 10 laps to go. Macedo was up for the challenge throughout the 35-lap affair driving through lapped traffic and minimizing mistakes while others faltered behind him.

In what might be one of the most memorable feature finishes in recent memory, Macedo rode over the right rear tire of a lapped car at the finish line, flipping high into the air in turn one after the checkered flag. Even the crash could not damper Macedo and his Two-C Racing Team as they celebrated their first National touring sprint car victory together after Macedo’s wrecked car was lifted onto the scales by a tow truck and met the minimum weight requirements.

Larson held on for second while Tyler Courtney was able to slide by Sweet on the final lap to take the third position. Brent Marks moved up from 11th starting position to round out the top five.

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Monday, July 14, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight A

1. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.301[15]

2. 13-Daison Pursley, 12.336[2]

3. 14BC-Corey Day, 12.346[17]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.381[9]

5. 7N-Darin Naida, 12.407[19]

6. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.440[12]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.485[4]

8. 19-Brent Marks, 12.485[6]

9. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.491[13]

10. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.521[3]

11. 21-James McFadden, 12.564[5]

12. 29-Zeth Sabo, 12.618[20]

13. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.622[21]

14. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.649[11]

15. 5-Brenham Crouch, 12.652[14]

16. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.654[10]

17. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.670[16]

18. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.705[18]

19. 16-DJ Foos, 12.729[7]

20. 5B-Kody Brewer, 12.913[1]

21. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.978[23]

22. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.009[22]

23. 22M-Rees Moran, 13.327[8]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight B

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.509[4]

2. 9R-Chase Randall, 12.632[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.724[21]

4. 42-Sye Lynch, 12.760[9]

5. 19M-TJ Michael, 12.764[2]

6. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.787[19]

7. 4-Zane DeVault, 12.808[14]

8. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.810[5]

9. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.860[10]

10. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.885[3]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich, 12.913[15]

12. 11-Cole Duncan, 12.924[6]

13. 14-Spencer Bayston, 12.931[7]

14. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.933[20]

15. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.938[18]

16. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 13.022[12]

17. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.110[13]

18. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 13.129[11]

19. 26-Justin Peck, 13.328[17]

20. X-Mike Keegan, 13.478[8]

21. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.275[22]

22. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, [16]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

3. 14BC-Corey Day[1]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

5. 101-Kalib Henry[7]

6. 5-Brenham Crouch[8]

7. 16-DJ Foos[10]

8. 22M-Rees Moran[12]

9. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

10. 32-Bryce Lucius[9]

11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]

12. 21-James McFadden[6]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

2. 13-Daison Pursley[4]

3. 19-Brent Marks[3]

4. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]

6. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]

8. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

9. 5B-Kody Brewer[10]

10. 1-Nate Dussel[9]

11. 19P-Paige Polyak[11]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

5. 33W-Cap Henry[8]

6. 14-Spencer Bayston[7]

7. 9-Kasey Kahne[9]

8. 26-Justin Peck[10]

9. 19M-TJ Michael[2]

10. 75-Jerry Dahms[11]

11. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

2. 14R-Sean Rayhall[2]

3. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[8]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

5. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]

6. 11-Cole Duncan[6]

7. 9R-Chase Randall[4]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]

9. 18T-Tanner Holmes[9]

10. X-Mike Keegan[10]

11. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[11]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 19M-TJ Michael[2]

2. 7N-Darin Naida[1]

3. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

5. 5B-Kody Brewer[3]

6. 21-James McFadden[13]

7. X-Mike Keegan[8]

8. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

9. 19P-Paige Polyak[11]

10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]

11. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

12. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]

13. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[12]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]

2. 13-Daison Pursley[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]

8. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9R-Chase Randall[2]

2. 14-Spencer Bayston[4]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

4. 11-Cole Duncan[6]

5. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]

6. 9-Kasey Kahne[8]

7. 26-Justin Peck[10]

8. 24D-Danny Sams III[9]

9. 5-Brenham Crouch[3]

10. 19M-TJ Michael[13]

11. 16-DJ Foos[7]

12. 87-Aaron Reutzel[12]

13. 22M-Rees Moran[11]

14. 7N-Darin Naida[14]

Kubota A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

5. 19-Brent Marks[11]

6. 13-Daison Pursley[2]

7. 24-Rico Abreu[13]

8. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[12]

9. 88-Tanner Thorson[15]

10. 48-Danny Dietrich[14]

11. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5]

12. 4-Zane DeVault[10]

13. 33W-Cap Henry[18]

14. 87-Aaron Reutzel[25]

15. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

16. 26-Justin Peck[27]

17. 5-Brenham Crouch[29]

18. 09-Craig Mintz[16]

19. 16-DJ Foos[26]

20. 14-Spencer Bayston[22]

21. 29-Zeth Sabo[19]

22. 15C-Chris Andrews[20]

23. 9-Kasey Kahne[28]

24. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[23]

25. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]

26. 14BC-Corey Day[9]

27. 11-Cole Duncan[24]

28. 101-Kalib Henry[17]

29. 9R-Chase Randall[21]

Lap Leaders: Macedo 1-35