Barger, Yeigh, Anderson and Rogotzke Top Jackson Motorplex Season Opener During Round 1 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 4, 2026) – Nick Barger, Cory Yeigh, Parker Anderson and Jordan Rogotzke recorded victories on Thursday evening at Jackson Motorplex during the opening round of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series.

Barger took advantage of a fortunate caution early and held off ninth-starting Lee Goos Jr. late to lead all 20 laps of the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers main event. It was the inaugural race for the newly created MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers.

“It’s pretty special,” Barger said. “It’s going to be a good season.”

Bill Johnson passed Barger for the lead a third of the way through the race, but a caution before the lap was completed put Barger back into the top spot for the restart. A late-race caution bunched the field together and Goos Jr. stuck with Barger, who was able to maintain the lead to win by 0.357 seconds.

Brandon Bosma placed third with Matt Johnson finishing fourth and Bill Johnson fifth.

Barger, Hunter Hanson, Bill Johnson and Owen Carlson garnered heat race wins. Jake Greenwood was the B Main winner.

Yeigh took the top spot on Lap 3 and pulled away for a 1.550-second margin of victory during the 15-lap Late Model Street Stocks main event.

“It is pretty racy,” he said of the track. “It’s a lot of fun. I wasn’t going to move down until I seen somebody and I saw someone so I moved down.”

Dustin Gulbrandson was the runner up with Chris Ellingson, who led the first two laps, completing the podium. Paul Lebahn finished fourth and Mike Chaney was fifth.

Gulbrandson and Ellingson were the heat race winners.

Anderson led all but the first lap and survived a green-white-checkered restart to win the 15-lap USRA Hobby Stocks main event by 0.474 seconds.

“I didn’t really want to see it,” he said of the late caution. “I was getting into a pretty comfortable rhythm. It’s pretty cool to hold Cory (Probst) off. He’s pretty good around these places.”

Probst placed second with Jeremy Wegner, Nick Brady and Johnathon Hynes rounding out the top five, respectively. Chase Overgaard, who led the opening lap, ended sixth.

Probst and Anderson won the heat races.

Rogotzke drove into the lead on the sixth lap and held the point position for the final 10 circuits to top the 15-lap USRA Stock Cars main event by 0.795 seconds.

“You just gotta be on the gas and let it rip,” he said. “I just trust the car and everybody behind it. I do the easy part.”

Daniel Eckblad, who led Lap 4 and Lap 5, scored a second-place result. Braden Brauer was third with Derek Green fourth. Rodney Schweizer, who paced the field for the first three laps, placed fifth.

The heat races were captured by Green, Colby Klaassen and Brauer.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is June 25 for Finke Excavating Night presented by Lake Fox Event Center. It will be Round 2 for the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars.

HEIMAN FIRE EQUIPMENT MAYHEM SUMMER SERIES OPENER RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (June 4, 2026) –

MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers/

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 14-Nick Barger (2); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (9); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 4. 30-Matt Johnson (6); 5. 56-Bill Johnson (4); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (10); 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson (1); 8. 45-Monty Ferriera (7); 9. 10-Trevor Serbus (15); 10. 43-Jake Greenwood (17); 11. 5-Javen Ostermann (12); 12. 12L-John Lambertz (20); 13. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (14); 14. 3B-Blake Ballenger (13); 15. 4-Mike Stien (19); 16. 81-Jared Jansen (16); 17. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (18); 18. (DNF) 96-Blaine Stegenga (11); 19. (DNF) O7-Owen Carlson (5); 20. (DNF) 23V-Michalob Voeltz (8).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Nick Barger (1); 2. 45-Monty Ferriera (3); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 4. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (4); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (7); 7. 41-Jeff Wilke (6); 8. (DNS) 4SS-Brandon Halverson.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9A-Hunter Hanson (3); 2. 5-Javen Ostermann (2); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (5); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7); 5. 4-Mike Stien (1); 6. 43-Jake Greenwood (6); 7. 4G-Gavin Gregory (4).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Bill Johnson (1); 2. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (5); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (7); 4. 62J-Jay Masur (2); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 6. 3D-Dan Griep (4); 7. 23X-Jacob Schoeberl (3).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. O7-Owen Carlson (5); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 3. 3B-Blake Ballenger (1); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (3); 5. 18-Corbin Erickson (6); 6. 28G-Gracyn Masur (2); 7. 97-Kyra Weber (7).

Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (3); 2. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (5); 3. 2-Chris Ellingson (2); 4. 53-Paul Lebahn (7); 5. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 6. 29Z-JJ Zebell (11); 7. 3M-Brett Martin (4); 8. 40-Tim Dann (9); 9. 21T-Trevor Tesch (6); 10. 9-Kyle DeBoer (8); 11. 1X-Aaron Foote (14); 12. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (10); 13. 21-Ron Howe (13); 14. (DNS) 99-Ryan DeBoer.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (1); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 3. 21T-Trevor Tesch (2); 4. 53-Paul Lebahn (3); 5. 40-Tim Dann (5); 6. 29Z-JJ Zebell (7); 7. 21-Ron Howe (4).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Chris Ellingson (6); 2. 3M-Brett Martin (5); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 4. 9-Kyle DeBoer (2); 5. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (3); 6. 99-Ryan DeBoer (1); 7. 1X-Aaron Foote (7).

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 47P-Parker Anderson (3); 2. 75C-Cory Probst (5); 3. 7JO-Jeremy Wegner (2); 4. 61N-Nick Brady (8); 5. 57H-Johnathon Hynes (6); 6. 40-Chase Overgaard (1); 7. 20B-Josh Bradley (10); 8. 42-Travis Dann (7); 9. 24H-Brock Harnack (11); 10. 10-Blake Schneekloth (4); 11. 14-Shila Erickson (9); 12. (DNS) 409-Justin Haberer.

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 75C-Cory Probst (2); 2. 10-Blake Schneekloth (4); 3. 40-Chase Overgaard (5); 4. 42-Travis Dann (3); 5. 14-Shila Erickson (1); 6. 24H-Brock Harnack (6).

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 47P-Parker Anderson (1); 2. 7JO-Jeremy Wegner (3); 3. 57H-Johnathon Hynes (2); 4. 61N-Nick Brady (5); 5. 20B-Josh Bradley (4); 6. (DNF) 409-Justin Haberer (6).

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. XX-Jordan Rogotzke (3); 2. 18X-Daniel Eckblad (4); 3. 34-Braden Brauer (6); 4. 32-Derek Green (9); 5. 74-Rodney Schweizer (1); 6. F1-Levi Feltman (2); 7. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (7); 8. 6-Levi Vander Weide (5); 9. 14-Jason Fisher (10); 10. 21-Myles Michehl (12); 11. 153-Robert Palmentera (13); 12. 01G-Gavin Bussinger (11); 13. 34K-Colby Klaassen (8); 14. 5-Luke Sathoff (15); 15. 13-Cade Lehr (17); 16. 81-Tanner Vanden Top (18); 17. JD1-Justin DeBoer (16); 18. 42JR-Connor Overgaard (21); 19. 11N-Nathan Roiger (20); 20. 22-Malayna Johnson (14); 21. (DNS) 95-Chance Larson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Derek Green (3); 2. 74-Rodney Schweizer (1); 3. 6-Levi Vander Weide (4); 4. 14-Jason Fisher (5); 5. 153-Robert Palmentera (7); 6. JD1-Justin DeBoer (6); 7. (DNF) 42JR-Connor Overgaard (2).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 34K-Colby Klaassen (2); 2. F1-Levi Feltman (4); 3. XX-Jordan Rogotzke (6); 4. 01G-Gavin Bussinger (3); 5. 22-Malayna Johnson (1); 6. (DNF) 95-Chance Larson (7); 7. (DNF) 11N-Nathan Roiger (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Braden Brauer (2); 2. 18X-Daniel Eckblad (6); 3. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (1); 4. 21-Myles Michehl (5); 5. 5-Luke Sathoff (3); 6. 13-Cade Lehr (7); 7. 81-Tanner Vanden Top (4).

UP NEXT –

June 25 for Finke Excavating Night presented by Lake Fox Event Center of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars