Severe Weather Threat Postpones Pure Michigan Showdown

From World of Outlaws

With weather models showing a high chance of rain and strong thunderstorms throughout Friday evening at Hartford Speedway bringing the potential for gusty winds and hail, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and SLS Promotions have agreed to postpone the Pure Michigan Showdown in the interest of competitor and fan safety.

The Series, SLS Promotions, and Hartford Speedway are seeking a viable date to reschedule the race. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the World of Outlaws social media channels and website for more information soon.