Kyle Larson Secures Third-Straight Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Win in Gondik Law Debut

By Brian Walker

SUPERIOR, WISC. (June 4, 2026) – The Roto-Rooter Midweek Series presented three opportunities at Davenport Speedway, Red Cedar Speedway, and Gondik Law Speedway this week – and Kyle Larson dominated all of them as only he can.

As Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing visited Superior, Wisconsin for the first time on Thursday night, the Elk Grove, California native kept his hot streak alive and secured a hat trick with the series – sweeping all three events through Iowa and Wisconsin.

After taking Wednesday’s win at Red Cedar in out-of-control fashion on a fast and tricky curb, Thursday’s triumph at Gondik Law required much more patience and finesse across a slick and slow surface. Coming from the third spot in the 30-lapper, Larson followed Daison Pursley across the line on the opening lap before taking control on Lap 2 and never looking back.

Larson did have to fend off a slide job attempt from Justin Peck on the final restart, but managed that with ease and drove off to a 1.503-second margin of victory at the checkered. The win marked his fifth score of the season and brings him to 14 career wins with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Tomorrow at I-94 emr Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Larson and Silva will have a chance to record the first four-peat in High Limit history. Previous opportunities for Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, and even Larson himself, have always stopped at three.

Monrovia, Indiana native Justin Peck kept the Rudeen Racing #26 at the front with his second, second-place finish of the year. They head into this weekend with the longest active streak for top-10 finishes with High Limit, currently sitting at seven-straight.

Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks ended his runner-up streak by falling one position, finishing third for his fourth consecutive podium with the series.

Closing out the top-five on Thursday was Tanner Holmes in the Buch Motorsports #13 and Aaron Reutzel in the Ridge & Sons Racing #87.

Rounding out the top-10 at Gondik Law was Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi, Daison Pursley, Tanner Thorson, and Chase Randall.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/4/26)

Gondik Law Speedway (Superior, Wisconsin)

Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Round 6

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Aaron Reutzel (13.150)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Tanner Holmes (13.094)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Kyle Larson

DMI Heat Two Winner – Giovanni Scelzi

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Daison Pursley

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Daison Pursley

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Brooke Tatnell

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Tanner Holmes (6th-to-4th)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race –

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Kyle Larson (15.061)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Tanner Thorson +11 (20th–to-9th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitors – Silva Motorsports #57

CASM Win Sticker – Kyle Larson (5th)

Angel Donor Charity – Samantha & Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund

Lap Leader(s) – Daison Pursley 1; Kyle Larson 2-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[3]; 2. 26-Justin Peck[7]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 4. 13-Tanner Holmes[6]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu[8]; 7. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[4]; 8. 9-Daison Pursley[1]; 9. 88-Tanner Thorson[20]; 10. 9R-Chase Randall[14]; 11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[15]; 12. 5-Brenham Crouch[11]; 13. 55-Kerry Madsen[10]; 14. 24D-Danny Sams III[17]; 15. 17GP-Hank Davis[13]; 16. 14-Brooke Tatnell[19]; 17. 4-Alex Pokorski[22]; 18. 8-Will Gerrits[24]; 19. 24T-Christopher Thram[16]; 20. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[18]; 21. 42-Sye Lynch[9]; 22. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[12]; 23. 87A-Austin Hartmann[21]; 24. 92-Zach Daum[23]

NEW Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 19/58 Races):

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (1,185)

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (-1)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (-35)

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (-109)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (-112)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-126)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (-161)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (-204)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (-289)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (-303)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-313)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (-340)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (-342)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (-368)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (-406)

UPDATED Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Points (Through 6/16 Rounds):

Aaron Reutzel (368 pts)

Giovanni Scelzi (-3)

Rico Abreu (-7)

Justin Peck (-14)

Tyler Courtney (-15)

Brent Marks (-17)

Tanner Thorson (-55)

Kerry Madsen (-68)

Brenham Crouch (-70)

Kyle Larson (-90)

WHAT’S NEXT: The busiest week in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing history continues with the schedule taking teams to I-94 emr Speedway (MN) on Friday and Dacotah Speedway (ND) on Saturday. Next week, two more Roto-Rooter Midweek Series events are coming with the $55,555-to-win Eagle Nationals at Eagle Raceway (NE) on Tuesday and the Iowa Lottery Shelby County (IA) Showdown on Thursday. Tickets are available for purchase HERE, or you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.