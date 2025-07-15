SCCT ready to tackle Western Sprint Tour Speedweek on July 18th-27th

By Gary Thomas

Chico, CA…For the second consecutive season the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is primed for Western Sprint Tour Speedweek, which showcases eight nights of racing at seven different venues from California to Washington.

Everything kicks off in a big way at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway this Friday July 18th with the 12th annual “Tyler Wolf Memorial” race. It will be a definite highlight of Speedweek, as we honor the late racer. It also doubles as Fan Appreciation Night, with grandstand tickets costing just $5. Kids 12 and under will be free.

When 20-year-old Tyler Wolf lost his life at Calistoga Speedway in 2012, it was one of the darkest days in recent memory for the California racing scene. The Redding native had captured the Silver Dollar Speedway track title one year prior and was well liked throughout the pit area.

The event in his memory continues to be one of the special shows each season at Silver Dollar Speedway and is the only SCCT visit of 2025.

One night later Speedweek rolls on with the $5,000-to-win/ $500-to-start “Gold Pan Rampage” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday July 19th. It marks the final Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour appearance of the season at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds quarter mile.

Monday July 21st begins a trio of races in Oregon all starting at the Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg. Tuesday July 22nd then brings the Sprint Car Challenge Tour to Coos Bay Speedway, followed by Cottage Grove Speedway on Wednesday July 23rd.

A travel day with a Fan Fest/ Kick-Off Party on Thursday sets up the SCCT debut at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington for the two-night “Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals” presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew, highlighted by a $26,000-to-win/ $1,000-to-start main event on Saturday July 26th.

With a unique format on tap at Skagit Speedway, both nights will feature show up points only in the season-long championship race.

SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek all comes to a climax on Sunday July 27th at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington. The “Hall of Fame 360 Battle Royale” marks the first series appearance at the track.

The overall SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek champion will take home $4,000 as part of an $8,000 total point fund. The runner up nets $2,500 while third place will claim $1,500.

Each Shop Kyle Larson main event during Speedweek will hand out a minimum of $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start the 24-car field.

After winning the most recent event, 18-year-old Chance Grasty sits atop the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings heading into Speedweek. Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Montana driver Cole Schroeder, Yuba City’s Seth Standley and Marysville’s Dawson Hammes complete the top five.

Additional competitors looking to be a common sight during Speedweek will include reigning Garth Moore Insurance Rookie of the Year Braden Chiaramonte from El Cajon, two-time Skagit 360 Nationals winner Seth Bergman of Snohomish, Washington, Marysville’s Carson Hammes, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires, Modesto’s Tony Gomes, Arlington, Washington’s Jesse Schlotfeldt, Redding’s Max Mittry, Cotati’s Jake Haulot, Brentwood’s Adriana Demartini, Visalia’s Jett Barnes, Santa Rosa’s Tyler Cato and others.

Tickets and Details:

Silver Dollar Speedway is located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, a half mile west of SR 99 on Park Ave in Chico, California. Tickets for July 18th cost just $5 and can be purchased online via https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/tyler-wolf-memorialscct-wst-speedweek – For more information visit www.silverdollarspeedway.com

Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. Tickets for July 19th can be purchased online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr071925 – For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Douglas County Dirt Track is located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex at 2110 SW Frear Street, Roseburg, OR 97471. Tickets for July 21st can be purchased online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1452/tickets/1462743 – More info can be found at www.douglascountydt.com

Coos Bay Speedway is located at 94320 Highway 42 in Coos Bay, OR 97420. Tickets for July 22nd can be purchased via https://boxoffice.adventuretix.com/coosbay/tickets – More info can be found at http://www.coosbayspeedway.us/

Cottage Grove Speedway is located at 2150 N Douglas Avenue, Cottage Grove, OR 97424. Tickets for July 23rd can be purchased online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1377/tickets/1434639 – For those with haulers, RVs, or camping trailers, please avoid using the railroad trestle bridge on Highway 99, as you will not have enough clearance to navigate underneath it. For more information visit www.cottagegrovespeedway.com

Skagit Speedway is located at 4796 Old Highway 99 North Burlington, WA 98233. Tickets for Friday’s Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals opener on July 25th can be purchased at https://skagitspeedway.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=262&a=87&src=default while Saturday July 26th tickets can be procured via https://skagitspeedway.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=263&a=87&src=default

To purchase a weekend ticket package for Skagit visit https://skagitspeedway.showare.com/orderticketsvenue.asp?p=272 – More info can be found at www.skagitspeedway.com

Grays Harbor Raceway is located at 30 Elma McCleary Rd, Elma, Washington 98541. Tickets for July 27th can be purchased online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1942/tickets/1441827 – For more information visit https://www.graysharborraceway.com/

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

