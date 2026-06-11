Father’s Day is coming. Dad needs a copy of the Kinser book

The long-awaited Steve Kinser autobiography was released this past August, and the reviews are clear: people love this book. Told in Steve’s voice, readers have marveled that it feels like an intimate conversation with the King.

There are lots of wonderful dads out there with tormented loved ones who always agonize this time of year…what do you get a racing dad who has everything?

If Dad doesn’t have the Kinser book…he doesn’t have everything.

Order a copy for Dad today…he will love it!

“https://daveargabright.com/kinser/”

KINSER

By Steve Kinser with Dave Argabright

Foreword by Ken Schrader

Hardcover, 6 by 9 inches, 288 pages

32 pages of color and b/w photographs

$29.95 plus shipping