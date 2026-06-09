Chance Grasty Captures First Career NARC Feature Event Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Chance Grasty has been knocking at the door of his first career 410ci win. That finally came to fruition on Saturday night as Grasty stood atop the podium at the conclusion of the David Tarter Memorial in Chico, CA.

“I really don’t know what to say,” Chance Grasty said to the crowd on Saturday night. “Winning a NARC race has been something that I have dreamed of since I was a little kid, so I am really just in awe a little bit, and taking it all in.”

From the get go on Saturday, Grasty showed he would be a player in the feature event as he used his late draw for time trials to time the Bushey Financial Services/C&H Motor Parts/Sierra Single Ply Roofing backed No. x1 entry in second fastest.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Suisun City, CA driver had some trouble when the green was displayed and fell back to sixth. With the top-six finishers transferring to the feature, Grasty was able to hold on to the spot as he locked into the 35-lap feature event as well as the HD Ti Dash.

Picking up the win in the Dash, Grasty was set to lead the field to green for the 35-lap David Tarter Memorial feature event. Once the race came to life, Grasty was shot out of a cannon as he surged into the lead and set a very strong pace during the opening 12-lap green flag run before the caution flag flew to slow the race’s pace.

Working the high side of the speedway in both turns one and two as well as in turns three and four, Grasty continued to lead the way as he jockeyed through traffic.

A hard charging and red-hot Justin Sanders was able to get the bottom groove working unbeknownst to Grasty, and on the 22nd lap he was able to sneak into the top spot and drop Grasty back into second.

Continuing to hold down the second spot, Grasty took the white flag in second but as Sanders ran through turns one and two he ran into trouble with a spinning lapped car and handed the lead back to Grasty.

A final restart saw Grasty outduel Colby Copeland to lead the final two stanzas and pick up his first career 410ci feature event win.

“I am just really happy with how the night went, and it feels great to get our guys in victory lane,” Grasty said. “I have a great group of guys behind me that work so hard as well as a great group of marketing partners that make this all possible.”

F&F Racing would like to thank Bushey Financial Services, C&H Motor Parts, Sierra Single Ply Roofing, Triple X Race Co., Wrayvon, CRV Carbon Solutions, Econo Lube ‘N’ Tune, XC Gear, All Pro Heads, Engler, and Don Ott Racing Engines for their support.

ON TAP: F&F Racing and Chance Grasty are now set to embark on the Fastest 5 Days through the Northwest which will lead them to Jim Raper Super Dirt Cup.

The action kicks off Thursday night in Medford, OR.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-15, Wins-1, Top 5’s-3, Top 10’s-11

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with F&F Racing by following @FNFRacingx1 on Twitter.