ALL STARS HEAD TO SHARON SATURDAY FOR 44TH ANNUAL OHIO SPRINT SPEEDWEEK; UMP MODS ALSO IN ACTION﻿

From Sharon Speedway

(Hartford, OH)…The 44th annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek is set to make a stop at Sharon Speedway this Saturday night (June 13). The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will race for $7,500 to-win and will be joined by the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Modifieds presented by A&MP Electric. It’s Barris Supply and A&MP Electric Night. Warm-ups are slated for 6:30 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by Millcraft Barns will include games and sensory friendly crafts and will open when the general admission gates open at 4 p.m. Sprint Car racers, Ricky Peterson and Jeremy Weaver, will be the drivers of the week that will be signing autographs and participating in the Kids Club activities. Sharon Speedway is a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend Venue; information is available at the Kids Club site behind the main grandstand building.

Saturday’s Ohio Speedweek event will mark the first appearance by the All Stars at Sharon in nearly three years since the “Lou Blaney Memorial” on July 8, 2023. Ohio Speedweek will feature eight nights of racing at eight different tracks over nine days with Sharon being stop number two on the grueling swing through the Buckeye State. A $13,555 points fund paying the top 10 in points is on the line with $5,000 to the champion.

After a five-year absence, Ohio Speedweek returned to Sharon in 2010 as hall of famer Tim Shaffer was victorious. In 2011, it was hometown favorite Dale Blaney winning the Sharon leg of Speedweek over a 45-car field. In 2012, in a stunning turn of events, local racer Brandon Matus came out victorious for his first career win with both the All Stars and at Sharon as 43 cars were on hand. The 2013 and 2014 events fell victim to Mother Nature. In 2015, Dale Blaney won his second Speedweek race in three events at Sharon. Bryan Clauson topped a 51-car field in 2016 winning his first career All Star race before tragically losing his life in a racing accident later in the summer.

In 2017, Kyle Larson scored a popular win over a big field of 48 cars. Larson’s bid for two straight Sharon Speedweek wins failed when Christopher Bell made a late race pass to win in 2018 with 48 cars on hand. The 2019 Speedweek show was rained. In 2020, the “Lou Blaney Memorial” and Justin Snyder’s “Salute to the Troops” events fell under Speedweek due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Cale Conley and Larson were victorious. Danny Dietrich won his first career Sharon race in 2021 topping a huge 53-car field. NASCAR Cup racer, Christopher Bell, won his second Sharon Speedweek race in 2022. The 2023 event was rained out. Dietrich won another Sharon Speedweek event in 2024, this one under the FAST banner, beating a 55-car field- the biggest since Speedweek became a regular stop once again in 2010. The 2025 event was rained out.

Speedweek always brings a diverse field of competitors from all over the Northeast and Midwest, Australia, Canada, and beyond. Kalib Henry currently leads the All Stars points over Cale Thomas. Central Pa’s Danny Dietrich is looking to win another Sharon Speedweek race on Saturday. The average car count since Speedweek returned to Sharon in 2010 is 46 cars per event!

Sharon has completed just one “410” Sprint Car event during the rain-plagued 2026 season. Logan Wagner scored the win during the Western PA Speedweek event on May 30 in his first ever start at the track as he topped a 40-car field for the $5,500 victory. Local racers Carl Bowser and Brandon Matus reached the frontstretch podium in second and third respectively.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods are slated for what will be their second of 11 visits during 2026 on Saturday night. Special thanks to A&MP Electric, Holbrook Sewer & Excavating, and Wedge Motorsports for their support of the UMP Modified division. Saturday’s event will pay $1,000 to-win, $100 to-start and is also part of the Local’s Cup program.

This past Saturday saw Eric Wilson capture his first UMP Mod win at Sharon adding to his five prior victories that occurred in the RUSH Late Model and Econo Mod divisions. It was a meaningful $1,000 victory for Wilson, which came in the Tessean #10, as he dedicated the victory to the late Tubby Tessean, who passed away during the winter. Wilson edged out Ty Rhoades and Coleton Longwell that featured a three-car battle for much of the event.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the UMP Mods. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.

One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2026 season, please bring the registration form completed with you: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

Pit passes will go on sale at 3 p.m. and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. Warmups for the All Stars is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing. Reserved and general admission tickets for those 14 and over is $25. Patio seats are sold out. Children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $40. Tickets will be available at the gates on race day. A camping permit is $25 and must be reserved through the following link: www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-tickets-252429. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

A four-division “Steel Valley Thunder” program will take place next Saturday night (June 20) featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods presented by A&MP Electric, Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Car, Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods, and the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vics. It’s Scout Night with FREE general admission for all scouts in uniform. It’s also $1 Hot Dog Night. Hovis Auto & Truck Supply and Wedge Motorsports Night. Race time is 7 p.m.

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.