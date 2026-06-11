Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Travel to Quincy on Sunday!

by Bill Wright

June 10, 2026 – Quincy Raceways will play host to the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders this Sunday night, June 14! The 1/3-mile semi-banked oval always plays to exciting sprint car action, and this marks the fifteenth time the series has visited Quincy.

Paul Nienhiser leads the all-time win list at the track with three, and those victories have come in the series’ last three trips there, once each in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Kaley Gharst has two wins in Quincy, and other winners include Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Jerrod Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan, Joe B. Miller, Chase Randall and Garet Williamson.

Sawyer Phillips leads the current Sprint Invaders point standings, ahead of Josh Schneiderman, Cody Wehrle, Alex Vande Voort and defending champion, Tasker Phillips. Dustin Clark, Cam Martin, Jaden Alexander, Quincy’s Riley Scott and McCain Richards round out the current top ten in the standings.

Hot laps on Sunday in Quincy are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. IMCA Late Models, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, DIRTcar Street Stocks, DIRTcar 4-cylinders and Crown Vics are also on the card.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 989 (1)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 973 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 957

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 935

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 933

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 920

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 918 (1)

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 886

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 863

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 828

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 795

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 728

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 698

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 672

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 667

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 619 (2)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 606

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 580

Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL, 573

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 569

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)