LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT & ALPINE BUILDING SUPPLY PRESENT. . . USAC NON-WING SPRINT/358 MODIFIED DOUBLE-HEADER TUESDAY JUNE 16th

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 10, 2026 . . . . . . Plan on a big night of action and entertainment Tuesday night, June 16 at the Grandview Speedway when the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents the Alpine Building Supply USAC Non-Wing Sprints and 358 Modifieds in a spectacular Double-header. In addition, country artist, Billy McGowan will be performing as well. Gates open at 5 PM and heat race qualifying will get underway at 7:30 PM.

Come early and visit the many USAC driver merchandise trailers in the parking lot and enjoy the pre-race entertainment of old school and contemporary country music by Billy McGowan from 4:30 PM to 6 PM. When the music ends, hold on to your seat as the USAC Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars and 358 Modifieds take the stage of the one-third mile Grandview Speedway. Without a doubt, two of the most exciting divisions clash in a Thunder on the Hill classic event.

The popular Thunder on the Hill Advance ticket process is in place and tickets are now available. Advance tickets may be ordered by calling 443 513 4456, be sure to provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. On race night, come to the WILL CALL window at 4:30 PM where you may pay for and pick-up your tickets. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM, one half-hour prior to general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM.

Both divisions will compete in qualifying leading up to the USAC 40 lap $6,000 to win Jesse Hockett Classic. The USAC National Non-Wing Sprint drivers will also hunt down the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm Championship payoff. $12,000 will go to the 2026 Eastern Storm Champion with the runner-up earning $6,000, The top five will respectfully earn $3,000 for third, $2,000 for fourth and $1,000 for fifth.

Alpine Building Supply is offering a $2,000 bonus for a first-time Thunder on the Hill 358 Modified feature winner, a payoff of $3,000 to win plus the $2,000 bonus will go to the winner of the 30 lap feature. Pre-entry bonus chaser Dominick Buffalino in the Keystone 126 will be in the field looking for his first ever Thunder win. The bonus is wide open to any first time Thunder winner and could include Eddie Strada, Logan Watt, Louden Reimert and Tim Buckwalter to name a few. Alex Yankowski and Eric Kormann are previous winners of the Alpine first-time winners bonus.

For the USAC Amsoil Non-Wing Sprints, their entry list will include current National Tour point leader Kyle Cummins, defending Eastern Storm Champion Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles, Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., local favorite Briggs Danner, Jake Swanson, C.J. Leary and “The Mad Man” Robert Ballou just to name a few.

Alpine Building Supply will have available a special edition of an Alpine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series shirt. The shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply logo placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. Big Impact Group is a mentoring program helping Schuylkill County youth for over 35 years. Through the dedication of our volunteers and strong community support we are able to make this program successful. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

TUESDAY JUNE 16 7:30 PM

ALPINE Building Supply

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

YOKOHAMA EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill