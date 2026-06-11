Lucrative Stretch Awaits the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (June 10, 2026) – Paydays are about to be on the rise for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The Summer of Money is on the horizon. What was the Month of Money has blossomed into a three-month stretch filled by pocket-stuffing races. Bank accounts will be booming as the best Sprint Car drivers in the world battle for life-changing cash.

The World of Outlaws calendar features 14 races paying at least $20,000 to the winner from June 17 through Sept. 19, almost the exact dates that encompass the summer season. The stretch includes four six-figure paydays, including the largest in Series history.

It’s about time for the World of Outlaws to make some hefty deposits.

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Let’s see where the Summer of Money takes the tour:

Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle | Huset’s Speedway | June 17-18: The Summer of Money starts in a major way as Brandon, SD’s Huset’s Speedway continues to push our sport to new heights. They’ll host a pair of races paying six figures to the winner in one week. It begins with the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle on June 17-18. A $20,000-to-win prelim on Wednesday will set the stage for a $150,000-to-win finale on Thursday.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals | Huset’s Speedway | June 19-20: The huge week at Huset’s wraps up on the weekend when the slate is wiped clean for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 19-20). It’s another $20,000 up for grabs in the prelim before the focus turns to the largest payday in World of Outlaws history as the teams compete for $300,000. The stakes are raised even more for the drivers that aren’t full-time with the The Greatest Show on Dirt as Huset’s announced a bounty for an extra $100,000 if any of them can win Saturday’s show.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals | Attica Raceway Park | July 14: Mid-July is the time to head to Ohio as a big week features the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals on Tuesday, July 14, at Attica Raceway Park. This year’s winner will take home a $20,000 check.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Kings Royal | Eldora Speedway | July 17-18: After Attica, the “Buckeye State” stretch continues with a quest for the crown. The 43rd running of the Kings Royal brings the tour to Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway. The Knight Before (July 17) dishes out $25,000 before the teams will battle for $200,000 in riches in the Kings Royal finale on Saturday, July 18. The purse has also been upped to $6,000-to-start for 2026.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Federated Auto Parts Six Nations Showdown | Ohsweken Speedway | July 21-22: The World of Outlaws successfully returned to Canada in 2025, and the summer stretch of 2026 is bringing them north of the border once again. Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway will host a pair of midweek races with the Federated Auto Parts Six Nations Showdown paying $15,000-to-win on Tuesday before a $20,000-to-win/$1,500-to-start finale on Wednesday.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Empire State Challenge | Weedsport Speedway | July 25-26: New York’s Weedsport Speedway is back to occupying a two-day show on the calendar this season. The Empire State Challenge brings the tour to town for a Saturday-Sunday showdown with a $20,000-to-win/$1,500-to-start Sunday main event.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

C&D Rigging Summer Nationals | Williams Grove Speedway | July 31-Aug. 1: It’s always fun when the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse battle for bragging rights, and adding extra cash makes the rivalry even more interesting. That’s exactly what fans can expect when the two sides square off at Williams Grove Speedway’s C&D Rigging Summer Nationals for $20,000, a precursor to the $75,000-to-win J&S Classics National Open at “The Grove” in October as fall begins.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55 | I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Aug. 7-8: The Ironman 55 is one of the most demanding and difficult races to win, so it’s only right that a healthy paycheck awaits the winner alongside the iconic dumbbell trophy. This year’s winner will walk out of I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park $25,000 richer.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s | Knoxville Raceway | Aug. 12-15: The biggest Sprint Car race in the world also serves up the sport’s biggest purse. The entire Sprint Car world will travel to Knoxville Raceway in mid-August for the 65th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. A hefty $200,000 check awaits the champion atop an enormously generous payout. It’s $15,000 to simply make the Saturday main event. The Championship Feature alone hands out over $700,000 total.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout | Huset’s Speedway | Sept. 4-6: Huset’s Speedway makes its second appearance during the Summer of Money when the World of Outlaws head back to Brandon, SD on Labor Day weekend. The L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout grows to three days in 2026 with a pair of $15,000-to-win shows setting the stage for Sunday’s $25,000-to-win finale.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Dennis Roth Classic | Stockton Dirt Track | Sept. 18-19: The Summer of Money wraps up on the West Coast when the World of Outlaws honor one of the sport’s most dedicated car owners. The Roth Motorsports No. 83 has become an iconic ride since Dennis and Teresa Roth unleashed a Sprint Car team more than three decades ago, so it’s only right that Stockton Dirt Track’s Dennis Roth Classic features a meaty $83,000 payday on the menu.