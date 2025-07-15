“THE BIG E” ALWAYS DELIVERS

The racing in Ohio continues with one of the biggest events of the season: the $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot at the famed Eldora Speedway.

Every lap counts during Wednesday Double Down Duels twin feature event. Points will be tabulated and starting positions will be set for Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot finale.

More than 60 of the greatest sprint car teams in the country have pre-entered including stars from both Kubota High Limit Racing and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Tickets for both nights are still available for pre-purchase online.

For detailed information about the event, including gate times, parking, traffic patterns and more, visit the Official Event Page.

Reember, only fans who purchase tickets online in advance are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll each night and a shot at $2,500!

﻿

If you can’t join us for Wednesday’s Double Down Duels watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot will stream live on FloRacing and will be live from 7-9pm, ET on FS1.