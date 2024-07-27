Gennetten Attains Victory POWRi at Lakeside Speedway

From POWRi

KANSAS CITY, KS (July 26, 2024) — Ayrton Gennetten would use precision and precise timing to snatch victory with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in the Sunflower State Showcase presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his fifth league victory in an outstanding feature event at Lakeside Speedway in the caution free feature event.

Flying onto the smooth surface with talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Brian Brown set a quick qualifying time of 14.120-second lap with Jason Martin and Xavier Doney each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Brian Brown and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Brian Brown would gain the lead on the opening lap with Ayrton Gennetten, Jason Martin, Austin McCarl, and Blake Hahn all raced within the top five.

Showing speed after gaining the initial lead, Brian Brown would appear to be the cream of the class as laps began to tick away at a rapid rate with Ayrton Gennetten moving into second with Austin McCarl taking third with the top three separating from the field.

Displaying outstanding action in an intense feature, late race dramatics would rear as Ayrton Gennetten would catch the front-running Brian Brown with five laps remaining as Austin McCarl would also show a nose on the low line for the top position.

Sliding into the lead late, Ayrton Gennetten would set Brian Brown up to perfection by showing low only to pass on the high side of turns three and four with only three laps remaining as Austin McCarl would gain ground and move into the runner up spot.

Leading the final revolutions, Ayrton Gennetten would not be denied in earning his fifth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Austin McCarl hustling into the runner-up position late.

“I was working on Brian all race, Once that flagman showed five to go I knew it was time to move.” said Ayrton Gennetten in the Kansas City Kansas victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I knew we had a fast car all night and a win like this shows just how far we have come as a team this year, what a fun race”.

Challenging closely behind would find leader of twenty-two laps Brian Brown placing on the final podium placement as Emerson Axsom would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth with Xavier Doney rounding out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in the Sunflower State Showcase presented by Start2Finish at Lakeside Speedway.

POWRi 410 Sprint Car Series

Lakeside Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

Friday, July 26, 2024

Start2Finish Qualifying

1. 21B-Brian Brown, 14.120[7]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom, 14.154[5]

3. 88-Austin McCarl, 14.185[8]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 14.216[10]

5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 14.296[9]

6. 36-Jason Martin, 14.309[6]

7. 74-Xavier Doney, 14.354[11]

8. 52-Blake Hahn, 14.433[2]

9. 12X-Ricky Peterson, 14.469[3]

10. 73-Samuel Wagner, 14.601[1]

11. 77-Jack Wagner, 14.625[12]

12. 111-Chad Frewaldt, 15.534[13]

13. 32D-Daryn Langford, 15.661[4]

14. 66M-Max Grogan, [14].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

2. 21B-Brian Brown[4]

3. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[3]

5. 12X-Ricky Peterson[5]

6. 77-Jack Wagner[6]

7. 32D-Daryn Langford[7].

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin[2]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]

6. 111-Chad Frewaldt[6]

DNS: 66M-Max Grogan.

Toyota Racing Development TRD A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]

2. 88-Austin McCarl[6]

3. 21B-Brian Brown[1]

4. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

5. 36-Jason Martin[3]

6. 74-Xavier Doney[4]

7. 21-Gunner Ramey[7]

8. 12X-Ricky Peterson[9]

9. 73-Samuel Wagner[10]

10. 52-Blake Hahn[8]

11. 111-Chad Frewaldt[12]

12. 66M-Max Grogan[14]

13. 77-Jack Wagner[11]

14. 32D-Daryn Langford[13].