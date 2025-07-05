BOWLING ROLLS A STRIKE FOR DEEP SOUTH USCS WIN IN FIRECRACKER 200 EVENT

By Roby Helm

LOXLEY, AL – Jadan Bowling of Holden Beach, NC, drove to victory in the 25-lap Feature Race for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire on Friday night at Deep South Speedway. Bowling came from the third starting spot and took the lead on lap 19 when early race leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS tangled with a lapped car.

Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS finished second and Derek Hagar of Marion, AR took the third spot. Trey Meredith of Dade City, FL started ninth and finished fourth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Lane Whittington of Denham Springs, LA was fifth and Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC drove to a sixth-place finish,

The defending 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN took the seventh spot, and the eighth position went to Terry Witherspoon of Jacksonville, FL. Dale Howard recovered to finish ninth and Brandon Grubaugh of Ocala, FL rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, the six lap Hoosier Speed Dash was won by Dale Howard to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Bowling in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat and Dale Howard in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat.

When the green flag dropped to start the Feature Race, it was quickly replaced by the caution flag when Chase Wood Jr. of Mobile, AL spun in turn two. On the restart, Dale Howard took the lead from the pole position followed by Whittington, Bowling, Chase Howard and Moss. Bowling passed Whittington for the second spot on lap two.

The second caution flag of the race came out on lap three when Sean Wimpee of Mobile, AL spun in turn two. After the field went back to green flag racing, Hagar moved into the top five with a pass on Moss on the sixth lap. On lap 13, Chase Howard and Hagar passed Whittington to take over third and fourth respectively.

Dale Howard tangled with the lapped car of Ronny Howard on lap 19 to bring out the third and final caution flag of the race. Bowling inherited the lead followed by Chase Howard, Hagar, Whittington and Meredith in the top five for the restart.

When the green flag came back out, Meredith got by Whittington for the fourth position. Bowling took a .620 margin of victory under the checkered flag in a race that took 17 minutes and 3.259 seconds to complete.

The United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will return to Deep South Speedway for the second half of its Independence Day Doubleheader on Saturday night. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT DEEP SOUTH SPEEDWAY IN LOXLEY, AL ON 7/4/25:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 01 Jadan Bowling, Holden Beach, NC (3); 2. 55 Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (5); 3. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (7); 4. 11 Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (9); 5. 9 Lane Whittington, Denham Springs, LA (2); 6. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (6); 7. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (12); 8. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (10); 9. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (1); 10. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (4); 11. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (11); 12. 6 Chase Wood Sr., Tampa, FL (14); 13. 27 Chase Wood Jr., Mobile, AL (13); 14. 1 Paul Craddock, Mobile, AL (16); 15. 44 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (17); 16. 16p Tyler Porter, Pinellas Park, FL (8); 17. 61 Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (15).

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps; 1. D. Howard; 2. Whittington; 3. Bowling; 4. Grubaugh; 5. C. Howard; 6. Moss.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Bowling; 2. C. Howard; 3. Whittington; 4. Grubaugh; 5. Witherspoon; 6. Willingham; 7. Wood Jr.; 8. Wimpee; 9. R. Howard.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. D. Howard; 2. Hagar; 3. Porter; 4. Moss; 5. Meredith; 6. Gray; 7. Wood Sr.; 8. Craddock.