Sabo Breaks Through for First All Star Win on Speedweek Night Two

By Rachel Wynkoop

Zeth Sabo won his first NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline

feature on Saturday during night two of the 44th Annual Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint

Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing Parts at Sharon Speedway.

Ryan Newton, bouncing back from issues in the feature at Attica Raceway Park on Friday night,

led the feature to the green flag. But Sabo, who started in fourth position, didn’t waste any time

by passing veteran All Star drivers Dale Blaney and Tim Shaffer in turn 2 of lap one, putting him

into second place. A mere two laps later, Sabo overtook Newton for the lead.

The first caution of the feature came on lap 17 when Newton’s right rear tire started going down.

He slowed in turn 2 and collected the 49x of Cale Thomas. Both cars headed to the Grit Work

Area for repairs.

On the restart, Blaney, living up to the Lowrider nickname, battled with Sabo as Leyton Wagner

started to work his way into the top five. The 45 of Devon Borden made moves and cracked the

top three to race Blaney for the second spot.

With five laps to go, Creed Kemenah and Zane DeVault tangled in turn 3, bringing out the only

red flag of the night. The incident ended Kemenah’s night.

On the final restart of the night, Sabo pulled away from Blaney and Borden. As Sabo pulled

away from the field with 3 laps to go, Wagner passed Borden for third place. And that’s how

they’d finish.

“Man, I’m speechless. I thought Dale had me on that one restart. He just would not go away,”

Sabo said in the Gates Corporation Victory Lane. “Hats off to my guys. They’ve been working

their butts off lately. I’’m glad we finally got one, and for it to be an All Star win is pretty cool.”

Next up is Night Three of the 44th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines

& Racing Products at Millstream Speedway in Findlay. Pit gates open at 2 PM. More information

can be found at www.allstarprintcar.com or follow the All Star Circuit of Champions on

Facebook, X and TikTok.

Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing

Products Schedule

Friday, June 12 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, June 13 – Sharon Speedway

Sunday, June 14 – Millstream Speedway

Monday, June 15 – Wayne County Speedway

Tuesday, June 16 – Eldora Speedway

Wednesday, June 17 – Rain Date

Thursday, June 18 – Waynesfield Raceway Park

Friday, June 19 – Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 20 – Atomic Speedway

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in

regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging

talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More

than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing

alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Overwatch Precision

Overwatch Precision is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance firearm

components, specializing in flat-faced Glock triggers, weapon accessories, and

precision-engineered gun parts for discerning users. With a commitment to thoughtful,

purposeful design, Overwatch Precision pushes the limits of innovation, ensuring that every

product meets the highest standards of functionality and reliability. For more information, visit

overwatchprecision.com.

About Kistler Engines & Racing Products

After 15 years of building engines, Kistler Racing Products opened in 2008. Kistler Racing

Products provides a wide array of high-quality, dependable, and race-winning capable parts,

most in stock. Kistler Engines & Racing Products is the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints

in the country, offering everything from A to Z – Axels to Zeus buttons and Arai Helmets to

Zemco – if you need it, Kistler’s has it. For more information, visit www.kistlerracing.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement

parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has

built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday

drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the

right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in

high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,

Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in

engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is

committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion

vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.

A Feature 35 Laps | 00:25:34.415 | NAPA Auto Parts

1. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[4]; 2. 10-Dale Blaney[3]; 3. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]; 4. 45-Devon Borden[9]; 5.

33W-Cap Henry[5]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[12]; 7. 01-Tim Shaffer[2]; 8. 13-Brandon Matus[11]; 9.

71-Parker Price Miller[10]; 10. 27H-Bryce Lucius[17]; 11. 101-Kalib Henry[8]; 12. 1-Nate

Dussel[15]; 13. 20B-Cody Bova[13]; 14. W20-Greg Wilson[20]; 15. 32B-Jeremy Kornbau[21];

16. 49X-Cale Thomas[14]; 17. 14-Zane DeVault[6]; 18. 22-Brandon Spithaler[16]; 19. 19-TJ

Michael[18]; 20. 98-Ricky Peterson[24]; 21. 15K-Creed Kemenah[19]; 22. 33J-Jeremy

Weaver[23]; 23. 66-Ryan Newton[1]; 24. 11-Carl Bowser[22]

Tub O’Towels B Feature 12 Laps | 00:05:16.583 | Tub O’Towels

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[2]; 3. 32B-Jeremy Kornbau[3]; 4. 11-Carl

Bowser[6]; 5. 33J-Jeremy Weaver[4]; 6. 98-Ricky Peterson[8]; 7. 35Z-Jared Zimbardi[11]; 8.

08-Danny Kuriger[12]; 9. 44-Aiden Price[18]; 10. 16-Gauge Garcia[13]; 11. 21-Bryan

Salisbury[5]; 12. 46-Michael Bauer[14]; 13. 11N-Darin Naida[17]; 14. 3V-Chris Verda[15]; 15.

97-Zach Hampton[7]; 16. 3J-John Jerich[9]; 17. 2-AJ Flick[10]; 18. X-Mike Keegan[16]

C Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:03:04.459 | Computer Man Inc.

1. 3V-Chris Verda[3]; 2. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida[7]; 4. 44-Aiden Price[8]; 5.

5K-Adam Kekich[1]; 6. 47-Todd King[14]; 7. AU55-Parker Scott[11]; 8. 16M-Jim Morris[13]; 9.

11J-David Kalb[12]; 10. 81-Rayce Jacobs[15]; 11. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 12. 18SR-Brian

Razum[10]; 13. 29-Logan McCandless[16]; 14. 5AU-Brock Hallett[4]; 15. (DNS) 3JT-Trey

Jacobs; 16. (DNS) 5E-Bobby Elliott; 17. (DNS) 70-Henry Malcuit

Level Utilities Dash 6 Laps | 00:02:52.455 | Level Utilities

1. 66-Ryan Newton[2]; 2. 01-Tim Shaffer[3]; 3. 10-Dale Blaney[6]; 4. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[1]; 5.

33W-Cap Henry[7]; 6. 14-Zane DeVault[5]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[8]; 8. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:07.000 | Premier Planning Services

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 13-Brandon Matus[2]; 3. 10-Dale Blaney[4]; 4. 15K-Creed

Kemenah[3]; 5. 35Z-Jared Zimbardi[6]; 6. 37-Bryce Norris[7]; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[5]; 8. 16M-Jim

Morris[8]; 9. 29-Logan McCandless[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:15.000 | All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads

1. 01-Tim Shaffer[2]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 4. 32B-Jeremy

Kornbau[1]; 5. 2-AJ Flick[5]; 6. 11N-Darin Naida[7]; 7. 11-Carl Bowser[3]; 8. 81-Rayce Jacobs[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:02:20.000 | Adaptive One Calipers

1. 45-Devon Borden[2]; 2. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[3]; 3. 66-Ryan Newton[4]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 5.

98-Ricky Peterson[1]; 6. 3JT-Trey Jacobs[6]; 7. 5AU-Brock Hallett[5]; 8. 11J-David Kalb[7]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:02:19.000 | Bazell Race Fuels

1. 14-Zane DeVault[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 27H-Bryce Lucius[1]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 5.

5K-Adam Kekich[7]; 6. 08-Danny Kuriger[5]; 7. 44-Aiden Price[6]; 8. 47-Todd King[8]

Heat 5 8 Laps | 00:02:19.000 | Kistler

1. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]; 2. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]; 3. 20B-Cody Bova[3]; 4. 33J-Jeremy

Weaver[1]; 5. 16-Gauge Garcia[6]; 6. 46-Michael Bauer[5]; 7. 18SR-Brian Razum[8]; 8. (DNS)

70-Henry Malcuit

Heat 6 8 Laps | 00:07:23.000 | Computer Man

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]; 3. 19-TJ Michael[6]; 4. 97-Zach Hampton[5]; 5.

21-Bryan Salisbury[2]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 7. AU55-Parker Scott[8]; 8. 3J-John Jerich[4]

Qualify A 2 Laps | 00:00:31.000 | Capitol Custom Trailers

1. 10-Dale Blaney, 15.365[19]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry, 15.378[3]; 3. 66-Ryan Newton, 15.420[7]; 4.

15K-Creed Kemenah, 15.765[1]; 5. 11-Carl Bowser, 15.851[10]; 6. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 15.875[6]; 7.

13-Brandon Matus, 16.041[25]; 8. 01-Tim Shaffer, 16.086[8]; 9. 45-Devon Borden, 16.096[20];

10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.189[22]; 11. 32B-Jeremy Kornbau, 16.199[11]; 12. 98-Ricky Peterson,

16.327[5]; 13. 3V-Chris Verda, 16.377[2]; 14. 2-AJ Flick, 16.408[13]; 15. 5AU-Brock Hallett,

16.451[17]; 16. 35Z-Jared Zimbardi, 16.633[15]; 17. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 16.634[9]; 18.

3JT-Trey Jacobs, 16.675[23]; 19. 37-Bryce Norris, 16.726[4]; 20. 11N-Darin Naida, 16.877[24];

21. 11J-David Kalb, 17.006[16]; 22. 16M-Jim Morris, 17.012[12]; 23. 81-Rayce Jacobs,

17.407[21]; 24. X-Mike Keegan, 17.472[18]; 25. 29-Logan McCandless, 17.507[14]

Qualify B 2 Laps | 00:00:34.000 | Capitol Custom Trailers

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 16.103[8]; 2. 38-Leyton Wagner, 16.469[9]; 3. 3J-John Jerich, 16.564[5]; 4.

W20-Greg Wilson, 16.570[10]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova, 16.623[21]; 6. 71-Parker Price Miller,

16.645[23]; 7. 14-Zane DeVault, 16.687[18]; 8. 49X-Cale Thomas, 16.771[6]; 9. 21-Bryan

Salisbury, 16.772[24]; 10. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 16.785[7]; 11. 33J-Jeremy Weaver, 16.829[20]; 12.

1-Nate Dussel, 16.857[19]; 13. 08-Danny Kuriger, 16.890[17]; 14. 46-Michael Bauer, 16.929[13];

15. 97-Zach Hampton, 17.029[11]; 16. 44-Aiden Price, 17.045[14]; 17. 16-Gauge Garcia,

17.046[2]; 18. 19-TJ Michael, 17.080[15]; 19. 5K-Adam Kekich, 17.092[16]; 20. 70-Henry

Malcuit, 17.248[1]; 21. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 17.278[3]; 22. 47-Todd King, 17.436[22]; 23.

18SR-Brian Razum, 17.657[12]; 24. AU55-Parker Scott, 17.778[4]

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger – Bryce Lucius +7

Five Star Bodies Lap Leader – Zeth Sabo 33 laps led