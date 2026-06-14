Wilke Takes Wisconsin WingLESS Top Honors At Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, June 13, 2026)–Genesee’s Eric Wilke became the fourth different AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints 20-lap feature winner of the season scoring the win Saturday, June 13 at Wilmot Raceway on Military Appreciation Night.

Wilke shot to the inside coming out of turn two with five laps to go, overtaking Rusty Egan of Round Lake Beach, IL to take top spot out of turn four after the two made some contact.

The main went non-stop with Wilke chalking up the victory. Egan maintained second. Colin Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL finished third. Hartland’s Seth Johnson fourth. Bristol’s Chris Klemko fifth.

“I didn’t mean to make contact with Rusty,” admitted Wilke. “I wouldn’t blame him if he was mad, but we were both going for the win.”

“I have to thank my dad and grandpa, who were both here which makes it even more special,” Wilke added.

Greg Alt of Watertown earned the Behling Race Equipment hard charger improving five spots in the feature from 16th to 11th.

Seth Johnson won the Fox Lake Harbor/All Star Performance 1st 8-lap heat. John Fahl of Brown Deer scored the Five Star Race Car Bodies/Behling Race Equipment 2nd heat win.

Elkhart Lake’s Preston Ruh picked up his first ever Body Craft of Antioch fast qualifier honor with a :15.074 seconds mark in time trials.

Next up for the WingLESS is Saturday, June 20 at Plymouth Dirt Track.