Andy Forsberg snags 10 career SCCT victory on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…Veteran Andy Forsberg has always enjoyed going to Petaluma Speedway over the years. On Saturday night the Auburn driver took command on lap seven and was never seriously challenged afterwards, on way to his 10th career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph.

Forsberg becomes the fourth driver in SCCT history to reach double digit victories since the series debuted in 2017, joining Shane Golobic, Justin Sanders and Dominic Scelzi in that club.

“Petaluma Speedway has been one of my favorite places to come for a long time,” commented the 49-year-old driver to infield announcer Rick Faeth. “It was a little different tonight and a bit tricky, but my team gave me a great car. I want to thank all you fans for coming out and supporting this place with SCCT.”

The 30-lap Shop Kyle Larson feature started out with Cotati’s Jake Haulot jumping into the lead. A lap six restart then saw Forsberg pounce to claim the top spot that he would never relinquish.

The driver of the Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 mount pulled away on each ensuing restart and took the checkered flag for his second straight Petaluma win in SCCT competition.

Castro Valley’s Jake Andreotti got by Haulot on lap 16 and went on to cross the stripe in second. It was the second time this season that Andreotti has finished runner up with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

Haulot, Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Colby Copeland and young Cole Croft completed the top five in the main event. The top 10 was filled out by Dawson Hammes, Adrianna DeMartini, Carson Hammes, Bryant Bell and Dryver Dothage.

Justyn Cox claimed the High Sierra Industries Dash to earn the pole in the main event. The 2023 SCCT champion and current point leader was a victim of the two stop rule however and suffered a DNF in the feature.

Cox also captured the Tiner-Hirst Ent. heat race while Jake Haulot won the BR Motorsports heat. Andy Forsberg began the evening by setting the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award with a lap of 12.730 around the 3/8 mile clay oval.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action this coming Saturday June 20th at Watsonville Speedway during the 66th Johnny Key Classic. Cars hit the track at 4:30pm with hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour Round 4

Petaluma Speedway

Wings Over Wine Country

June 13, 2026

A-main: 1. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 2. 7P-Jake Andreotti[5]; 3. 7H-Jake Haulot[2]; 4. 7C-Colby Copeland[13]; 5. 29-Cole Croft[7]; 6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[12]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[11]; 8. 56C-Carson Hammes[10]; 9. 28K-Bryant Bell[9]; 10. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[14]; 11. 4-Burt Foland Jr[15]; 12. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 13. 51-Jake Morgan[8]; 14. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 15. 9L-Luke Hayes[6]; 16. 11A-Amber Fields[16]

Dash 6 Laps

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 7H-Jake Haulot[2]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 5. 7P-Jake Andreotti[5]; 6. 9L-Luke Hayes[6]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 4. 29-Cole Croft[6]; 5. 28K-Bryant Bell[7]; 6. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[3]; 7. 7C-Colby Copeland[5]; 8. 4-Burt Foland Jr[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 7H-Jake Haulot[1]; 2. 9L-Luke Hayes[2]; 3. 7P-Jake Andreotti[4]; 4. 51-Jake Morgan[5]; 5. 56C-Carson Hammes[3]; 6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[6]; 7. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[7]; 8. 11A-Amber Fields[8]

Qualifying

1. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.730[8]; 2. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 12.766[7]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox, 12.798[1]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot, 12.905[3]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 12.954[4]; 6. 9L-Luke Hayes, 12.985[12]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 12.989[2]; 8. 56C-Carson Hammes, 13.018[16]; 9. 7C-Colby Copeland, 13.073[10]; 10. 51-Jake Morgan, 13.125[9]; 11. 29-Cole Croft, 13.198[14]; 12. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 13.313[11]; 13. 28K-Bryant Bell, 13.400[5]; 14. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage, 13.448[13]; 15. 4-Burt Foland Jr, 13.600[6]; 16. 11A-Amber Fields, 14.603[15]