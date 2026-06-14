Xavier Doney Scores Lawton Speedway Victory with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

From POWRi

Lawton, OK. (6/13/26) – Xavier Doney added to his championship advantage Saturday night, capturing Night Two of the Sooner Shuffle at Lawton Speedway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League. Utilizing a late-race restart to perfection, Doney led the final nine laps to earn his first series victory of the season and fourth career league triumph.

A field of competitors assembled for the Lawton Speedway debut of the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints, with Dylan Bloomfield setting quick time in qualifying at 13.235 seconds. Heat race victories went to Ryder McCutcheon and Xavier Doney.

Earning the high-point position, Doney shared the front row with Ayrton Gennetten for the 25-lap feature event. At the drop of the green flag, Ryder McCutcheon quickly charged to the front and controlled the early stages of the race while Doney, Landon Crawley, Steven Shebester, and Gennetten battled inside the top five.

McCutcheon appeared poised for his first league victory, leading the opening sixteen circuits while the battle behind him intensified. Crawley, Joe B. Miller, and Gennetten all challenged for position as the field worked through several restarts in the second half of the event.

The turning point came on a lap-16 restart when Doney capitalized on his restart lane selection, surging into the lead and never looking back. Once out front, the current points leader built enough of an advantage to secure the victory in the inaugural POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League appearance at Lawton Speedway.

“I made a mistake early but was able to find speed on the top in turns three and four and keep up with Ryder,” said Doney in Victory Lane. “That late-race restart was the key to the win tonight. I was able to just get out front and go. This team gets all the thanks for always giving me such a great car.”

Landon Crawley charged forward late to claim the runner-up position, while Ryder McCutcheon settled for third after leading the opening sixteen laps. Ayrton Gennetten and Steven Shebester completed the top five finishers.

Lawton Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 6/13/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 8N-Dylan Bloomfield(13.235)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 5-Ryder McCutcheon

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 12X-Landon Crawley

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602448

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 2. 12X-Landon Crawley[6]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 5. 10-Steven Shebester[4]; 6. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[8]; 7. 79X-Gage Montgomery[7]; 8. 11F-Colton Fisher[11]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan[13]; 10. 74N-Natalie Doney[12]; 11. 21G-Garth Kasiner[15]; 12. 11R-Rodney Huband[14]; 13. 1J-Danny Jennings[17]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller[10]; 15. 9S-Kyle Clark[5]; 16. 2-Miles Paulus[9]; 17. 98-Ryan Padgett[16]; 18. 40-Howard Moore[18]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 2. 10-Steven Shebester[2]; 3. 9S-Kyle Clark[5]; 4. 2-Miles Paulus[6]; 5. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 6. 11F-Colton Fisher[3]; 7. 11R-Rodney Huband[8]; 8. 21G-Garth Kasiner[7]; 9. (DNS) 40-Howard Moore

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 2. 12X-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 79X-Gage Montgomery[3]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 8. 98-Ryan Padgett[8]; 9. 1J-Danny Jennings[7]

Start2Finish Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.235[3]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.351[1]; 3. 11F-Colton Fisher, 13.424[6]; 4. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 13.440[11]; 5. 10-Steven Shebester, 13.441[5]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.468[7]; 7. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.529[16]; 8. 12X-Landon Crawley, 13.603[4]; 9. 9S-Kyle Clark, 13.689[13]; 10. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.717[15]; 11. 2-Miles Paulus, 13.756[8]; 12. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.793[9]; 13. 21G-Garth Kasiner, 13.882[10]; 14. 1J-Danny Jennings, 13.977[17]; 15. 11R-Rodney Huband, 13.978[2]; 16. 98-Ryan Padgett, 14.129[14]; 17. 40-Howard Moore, 18.684[18]; 18. 51B-Joe B Miller, 21.511[12]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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